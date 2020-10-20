Signature Bank Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Net income for the 2020 third quarter was $138.6 million, or $2.62 diluted earnings per share, versus $148.1 million, or $2.74 diluted earnings per share, for the 2019 third quarter. The decrease in net income for the 2020 third quarter, versus the comparable quarter last year, is due to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $51.5 million predominantly due to effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were $252.4 million, representing an increase of $43.9 million, or 21.1 percent, compared with $208.4 million for the 2019 third quarter.

Net interest income for the 2020 third quarter reached $388.7 million, up $60.7 million, or 18.5 percent, when compared with the 2019 third quarter. This increase is primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Total assets reached $63.76 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $14.37 billion, or 29.1 percent, from $49.39 billion at September 30, 2019. Average assets for the 2020 third quarter reached $61.56 billion, an increase of $11.96 billion, or 24.1 percent, compared with the 2019 third quarter.

Deposits for the 2020 third quarter rose $4.11 billion to $54.34 billion at September 30, 2020. When compared with deposits at September 30, 2019, overall deposit growth for the last twelve months was 39.1 percent, or $15.28 billion. Average deposits for the 2020 third quarter reached $51.62 billion, an increase of $4.24 billion.

“Signature Bank continues to realize extraordinary growth during a protracted and challenging recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our founding business philosophy to provide a client-centric, single point-of-contact model led by experienced group directors still distinguishes Signature Bank in the marketplace, particularly in times of distress. We’ve successfully navigated many challenges before and inevitably there will be others. While we don’t always know when or in what form they will materialize, we always knew it was important to be well diversified. As expected, our new initiatives are being embraced by clients, allowing us to continue to deliver solid results during these unsettling times,” explained Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues for their continued unwavering commitment to the Bank and its clients as well as their ability to stay focused on the positive throughout this pandemic. They clearly recognized the enormity of the challenge in front of all of us, and met it head on. This dedication and effort is reflected in our third quarter performance, our corporate culture and the strength of our franchise, as we executed on many fronts. Our strong deposit growth, which is up $13.96 billion for the first nine months of 2020 was again driven by across-the-board performance stemming from all our deposit gathering initiatives. Core loans increased solidly again this quarter, up $5.12 billion year-to-date. And, the Bank’s pre-tax pre-provision earnings grew $43.9 million, or 21.1 percent. Additionally, we were able to dramatically reduce principal and interest deferrals to 5.0 percent of total loans, and are proud of the ways in which we worked closely with our clients,” DePaolo concluded.

Scott A. Shay, Chairman of the Board, added: “While current times are very challenging on both the personal and professional fronts for our Signature Bank colleagues, it is also an appropriate time to be proud of what we have accomplished as an organization. Clients often share how grateful they are that their bankers stand ready to listen while offering sage advice and acting as a sounding board on difficult strategic decisions. We believe we have never been closer to our clients, and throughout these unprecedented times, they know we are in the trenches right alongside them. This message has been resounding with both current and new clients as we have achieved greater deposit growth in the first nine months of this year than in our first nine years of business. The Bank continues to expand its business lines and geographic presence as we witness the first fruits of a variety of initiatives put into place over the past several years. We diversified our business in ways that those who remember our NYC roots find pleasantly surprising.”

Capital

At the start of the 2020 fourth quarter, the Bank issued $375.0 million of subordinated debt in a public offering. Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 8.56 percent, 10.26 percent, 10.26 percent, and 11.98 percent, respectively, as of September 30, 2020. Each of these ratios is well in excess of regulatory requirements. The Bank’s strong risk-based capital ratios reflect the relatively low risk profile of the Bank’s balance sheet. The Bank’s tangible common equity ratio remains strong at 7.75 percent. The Bank defines tangible common equity ratio as the ratio of tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets and calculates this ratio by dividing total consolidated common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets.

The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on or after November 13, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, the Bank paid a cash dividend of $0.56 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the 2020 third quarter was $388.7 million, an increase of $60.7 million, or 18.5 percent, versus the same period last year, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets of $60.81 billion for the 2020 third quarter represent an increase of $11.98 billion, or 24.5 percent, from the 2019 third quarter. Yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis for the 2020 third quarter decreased 78 basis points to 3.16 percent, compared to the third quarter of last year.

Average cost of deposits and average cost of funds for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 70 and 74 basis points, to 0.51 percent and 0.66 percent, respectively, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the 2020 third quarter was 2.55 percent versus 2.68 percent reported in the 2019 third quarter and 2.77 percent in the 2020 second quarter. Excluding loan prepayment penalties in both quarters, linked quarter core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased 17 basis points to 2.52 percent. The 2020 third quarter net interest margin was negatively affected by 21 basis points due to significant excess cash balances driven by strong deposit growth.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank’s provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $52.7 million, compared with $93.0 million for the 2020 second quarter and $1.2 million for the 2019 third quarter. The Bank’s elevated provision for credit losses for the third quarter was predominantly attributable to effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. Additionally, this is the third quarter since the bank adopted CECL on January 1, 2020.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 third quarter were $10.5 million, or 0.09 percent of average loans, on an annualized basis, versus $4.6 million, or 0.04 percent, for the 2020 second quarter and net charge-offs of $2.9 million, or 0.03 percent, for the 2019 third quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the 2020 third quarter was $24.2 million, up $9.5 million when compared with $14.7 million reported in the 2019 third quarter. The increase was driven by increases in fees and service charges, net gains on sales of securities and net gains on sales of loans.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $160.6 million, an increase of $26.3 million, or 19.6 percent, versus $134.3 million reported in the 2019 third quarter. The increase was predominantly due to a rise of $14.9 million in salaries and benefits from the significant hiring of 17 private client banking teams on the West Coast during the first three quarters of 2020. Additionally, the Bank incurred $6.8 million in penalty expense associated with the prepayment of $1.05 billion in borrowings.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio was 38.9 percent for the 2020 third quarter compared with 39.2 percent for the same period a year ago, and 38.0 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $1.01 billion, or 2.2 percent, during the third quarter of 2020 to $46.21 billion, compared with $45.20 billion at June 30, 2020. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $45.42 billion in the 2020 third quarter, growing $2.69 billion, or 6.3 percent, from the 2020 second quarter and $7.59 billion, or 20.1 percent, from the 2019 third quarter. For the eighth consecutive quarter, the increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans, led by capital call facilities to private equity funds.

At September 30, 2020, non-accrual loans were $81.3 million, representing 0.18 percent of total loans and 0.13 percent of total assets, compared with non-accrual loans of $46.9 million, or 0.10 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and $32.5 million, or 0.09 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to total loans at September 30, 2020 was 1.05 percent, versus 0.98 percent at June 30, 2020 and 0.64 percent at September 30, 2019. Additionally, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to non-accrual loans, or the coverage ratio, was 596 percent for the 2020 third quarter versus 947 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 746 percent for the 2019 third quarter.

COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications

As of October 15, 2020, total principal and interest (P&I) deferrals significantly decreased to $2.31 billion, or 5.0 percent of the Bank’s total loan portfolio from their peak level as of June 30, 2020. Additionally, 2.1 percent of the loan book is currently comprised of modified 90 day interest-only payments. The positive trend is the result of the Bank’s ability to work closely with its clients toward reasonable resolutions.

As of September 30, 2020 As of October 15, 2020 (dollars in millions) Total Portfolio P&I Deferrals Balance LTV DSCR Balance % of Portfolio LTV DSCR Multi Family $ 15,297 59% 1.36 642 4.2% 58% 1.26 Retail Neighborhood 2,160 57% 1.66 191 8.8% 54% 1.61 Mixed Use 1,122 58% 1.35 168 15.0% 58% 1.24 Commercial Condo / Co-op 988 55% 1.26 223 22.6% 55% 1.05 Single Tenant 692 53% 1.65 8 1.2% 57% 1.53 Other 605 56% 1.58 62 10.2% 52% 1.52 Total Retail 5,567 56% 1.52 652 11.7% 55% 1.31 Office 4,036 55% 1.66 524 13.0% 54% 1.36 Acquisition, Development, and Construction (ADC)(1) 1,376 51% 0.42 171 12.4% 60% 0.27 Industrial 557 51% 1.83 9 1.6% 39% 1.38 Hotel 77 44% 1.81 - 0.0% - - Land 38 21% 1.98 - 0.0% - - Other 284 47% 1.48 27 9.5% 58% 1.33 Total CRE 27,232 57% 1.40 2,025 7.4% 56% 1.22 Fund Banking, Venture Banking, and ABL 9,216 - 0.0% Signature Financial 4,739 127 2.7% Traditional C&I 2,486 130 5.2% Total C&I 16,441 257 1.6% PPP Loans 1,985 - 0.0% Residential and Consumer 593 31 5.2% Other Loans, premiums, deferred fees, and costs (39) - 0.0% Total Portfolio $ 46,212 2,313 5.0%

(1) ADC loans predominantly consist of loans for properties that have been acquired by our clients for refurbishment and are not ground up construction loans. The DSCR reported for ADC loans does not include credit enhancements, such as rental holdbacks, reserves, and personal guarantees.

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans held for sale $ 692 1,284 2,334 3,653 Loans and leases, net 416,617 399,552 1,234,894 1,179,659 Securities available-for-sale 45,251 56,534 144,683 173,532 Securities held-to-maturity 14,036 15,238 42,660 46,292 Other investments 4,896 11,447 18,517 27,144 Total interest income 481,492 484,055 1,443,088 1,430,280 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 66,069 118,308 231,359 331,802 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 680 1,154 2,147 13,437 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 20,174 32,929 67,914 100,814 Subordinated debt 5,856 3,645 17,560 10,928 Total interest expense 92,779 156,036 318,980 456,981 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 388,713 328,019 1,124,108 973,299 Provision for credit losses 52,664 1,164 212,495 12,881 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 336,049 326,855 911,613 960,418 NON-INTEREST INCOME Commissions 3,183 3,452 9,710 10,831 Fees and service charges 10,871 8,178 31,772 23,752 Net gains on sales of securities 3,623 120 3,623 1,034 Net gains on sales of loans 4,996 2,752 9,552 8,880 Other income (1) 1,540 214 (3,600 ) 1,191 Total non-interest income 24,213 14,716 51,057 45,688 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 101,306 86,438 293,422 250,753 Occupancy and equipment 11,618 10,854 33,437 32,476 Information technology 11,324 10,098 31,797 27,552 FDIC assessment fees 3,190 3,191 9,787 9,538 Professional fees 3,399 4,075 12,931 10,693 Other general and administrative 29,726 19,639 75,028 60,235 Total non-interest expense 160,563 134,295 456,402 391,247 Income before income taxes 199,699 207,276 506,268 614,859 Income tax expense 61,149 59,158 150,918 175,985 Net income $ 138,550 148,118 355,350 438,874 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share – basic $ 2.62 2.75 6.73 8.10 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.62 2.74 6.70 8.07 Dividends per common share $ 0.56 0.56 1.68 1.68

(1) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,255,490 702,277 Short-term investments 157,747 87,555 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,413,237 789,832 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $7,463,431 at September 30, 2020 and $7,186,493 at December 31, 2019); (allowance for credit losses $4 at September 30, 2020) 7,501,267 7,143,864 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,148,286 at September 30, 2020 and $2,115,541 at December 31, 2019); (allowance for credit losses $60 at September 30, 2020) 2,084,252 2,101,970 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 171,678 231,339 Loans held for sale 420,170 290,593 Loans and leases 46,212,092 39,109,623 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (484,923) (249,989) Loans and leases, net 45,727,169 38,859,634 Premises and equipment, net 79,370 66,419 Operating lease right-of-use assets 216,311 217,578 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 249,926 147,527 Other assets (1) 896,933 743,053 Total assets $ 63,760,313 50,591,809 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest-bearing $ 16,284,599 13,016,931 Interest-bearing 38,054,106 27,366,276 Total deposits 54,338,705 40,383,207 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 150,000 150,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,839,245 4,142,144 Subordinated debt 457,156 456,119 Operating lease liabilities 243,827 242,587 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 748,181 472,554 Total liabilities 58,777,114 45,846,611 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 61,000,000 shares authorized; none issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 64,000,000 shares authorized; 55,520,128 shares issued and 53,563,305 outstanding at September 30, 2020; 55,427,631 shares issued and 53,519,644 outstanding at December 31, 2019 555 554 Additional paid-in capital 1,862,142 1,871,571 Retained earnings (1) 3,405,273 3,172,273 Treasury stock, 1,900,315 shares at September 30, 2020 and 1,907,987 shares

at December 31, 2019 (232,647) (233,570) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,124) (65,630) Total shareholders' equity 4,983,199 4,745,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 63,760,313 50,591,809

(1) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK FINANCIAL SUMMARY, CAPITAL RATIOS, ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2020 2019 (6) 2020 2019 (6) PER COMMON SHARE Net income - basic $ 2.62 $ 2.75 $ 6.73 $ 8.10 Net income - diluted $ 2.62 $ 2.74 $ 6.70 $ 8.07 Average shares outstanding - basic 52,673 53,722 52,631 54,032 Average shares outstanding - diluted 52,835 53,830 52,824 54,224 Book value $ 93.03 $ 86.98 $ 93.03 $ 86.98 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Return on average total assets 0.90% 1.18% 0.83% 1.20% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.20% 12.56% 9.76% 12.89% Efficiency ratio (1) 38.88% 39.18% 38.84% 38.40% Yield on interest-earning assets 3.15% 3.93% 3.45% 3.99% Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis (1)(2) 3.16% 3.94% 3.46% 4.00% Cost of deposits and borrowings 0.66% 1.40% 0.83% 1.40% Net interest margin 2.54% 2.67% 2.68% 2.71% Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)(3) 2.55% 2.68% 2.69% 2.72%

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for related calculation. (2) Based on the 21 percent U.S. federal statutory tax rate for the periods presented. The tax-equivalent basis is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. This ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the impact of tax-exempt assets on the Bank's yield on interest-earning assets and net interest margin. (3) See "Net Interest Margin Analysis" for related calculation.

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019

(6) September 30,

2019

(6) CAPITAL RATIOS Tangible common equity (4) 7.75% 7.99% 9.30% 9.46% Tier 1 leverage (5) 8.56% 8.76% 9.55% 9.61% Common equity Tier 1 risk-based (5) 10.26% 10.43% 11.56% 11.89% Tier 1 risk-based (5) 10.26% 10.43% 11.56% 11.89% Total risk-based (5) 11.98% 12.16% 13.26% 13.14% ASSET QUALITY Non-accrual loans $ 81,305 $ 46,939 $ 57,355 $ 32,539 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 484,923 $ 444,672 $ 249,989 $ 242,754 Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-accrual loans 596.42% 947.34% 435.86% 746.04% Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.05% 0.98% 0.64% 0.64% Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.18% 0.10% 0.15% 0.09% Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized 0.09% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03%

(4) We define tangible common equity as the ratio of total tangible common equity to total tangible assets (the "TCE ratio"). Tangible common equity is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The TCE ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. In addition to tangible common equity, management uses other metrics, such as Tier 1 capital related ratios, to evaluate capital levels. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for related calculation. (5) September 30, 2020 ratios are preliminary. (6) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Short-term investments $ 5,584,666 1,877 0.13% 1,285,289 7,173 2.21% Investment securities 9,633,122 62,306 2.59% 9,569,671 76,046 3.18% Commercial loans, mortgages and leases (1) 45,251,833 416,597 3.66% 37,621,834 398,523 4.20% Residential mortgages and consumer loans 172,233 1,623 3.75% 213,251 2,385 4.44% Loans held for sale 172,154 692 1.60% 139,332 1,284 3.66% Total interest-earning assets 60,814,008 483,095 3.16% 48,829,377 485,411 3.94% Non-interest-earning assets (2) 745,523 767,483 Total assets $ 61,559,531 49,596,860 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 9,476,192 15,728 0.66% 4,304,971 21,078 1.94% Money market 24,114,937 42,131 0.70% 19,431,159 81,088 1.66% Time deposits 2,034,445 8,210 1.61% 2,677,536 16,142 2.39% Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 15,991,893 - - 12,266,945 - - Total deposits 51,617,467 66,069 0.51% 38,680,611 118,308 1.21% Subordinated debt 456,927 5,856 5.13% 258,636 3,645 5.64% Other borrowings 3,732,941 20,854 2.22% 5,212,259 34,083 2.59% Total deposits and borrowings 55,807,335 92,779 0.66% 44,151,506 156,036 1.40% Other non-interest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity (2) 5,752,196 5,445,354 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,559,531 49,596,860 OTHER DATA Net interest income / interest rate spread (1) 390,316 2.50% 329,375 2.54% Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,603) (1,356) Net interest income, as reported 388,713 328,019 Net interest margin 2.54% 2.67% Tax-equivalent effect 0.01% 0.01% Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1) 2.55% 2.68% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 108.97% 110.60%

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented. (2) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Short-term investments $ 3,664,001 8,179 0.30% 759,275 13,372 2.35% Investment securities 9,538,078 197,681 2.76% 9,568,596 233,596 3.26% Commercial loans, mortgages and leases (1) 42,399,557 1,234,245 3.89% 37,296,197 1,176,139 4.22% Residential mortgages and consumer loans 179,996 5,298 3.93% 215,350 7,331 4.55% Loans held for sale 160,371 2,334 1.94% 146,868 3,653 3.33% Total interest-earning assets 55,942,003 1,447,737 3.46% 47,986,286 1,434,091 4.00% Non-interest-earning assets (2) 910,273 750,381 Total assets $ 56,852,276 48,736,667 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 7,581,051 48,614 0.86% 4,158,317 62,453 2.01% Money market 22,383,896 151,419 0.90% 18,710,445 224,736 1.61% Time deposits 2,211,097 31,326 1.89% 2,521,132 44,613 2.37% Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 14,553,396 - - 11,980,330 - - Total deposits 46,729,440 231,359 0.66% 37,370,224 331,802 1.19% Subordinated debt 456,584 17,560 5.13% 258,440 10,928 5.64% Other borrowings 4,078,348 70,061 2.29% 5,871,966 114,251 2.60% Total deposits and borrowings 51,264,372 318,980 0.83% 43,500,630 456,981 1.40% Other non-interest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity (2) 5,587,904 5,236,037 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 56,852,276 48,736,667 OTHER DATA Net interest income / interest rate spread (1) 1,128,757 2.63% 977,110 2.60% Tax-equivalent adjustment (4,649) (3,811) Net interest income, as reported 1,124,108 973,299 Net interest margin 2.68% 2.71% Tax-equivalent effect 0.01% 0.01% Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1) 2.69% 2.72% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 109.12% 110.31%

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented. (2) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Management believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures assists investors when comparing results period-to-period in a more consistent manner and provides a better measure of Signature Bank's results. These non-GAAP measures include the Bank's (i) tangible common equity ratio, (ii) efficiency ratio, (iii) yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis, (iv) core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income, (v) pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, (vi) loans and leases to core loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP-basis measures and results. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. The following table presents the tangible common equity ratio calculation: (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (1) September 30,

2019 (1) Consolidated common shareholders' equity $ 4,983,199 4,862,582 4,745,198 4,717,841 Intangible assets 43,768 46,385 45,907 49,213 Consolidated tangible common shareholders' equity (TCE) $ 4,939,431 4,816,197 4,699,291 4,668,628 Consolidated total assets $ 63,760,313 60,349,808 50,591,809 49,387,741 Intangible assets 43,768 46,385 45,907 49,213 Consolidated tangible total assets (TTA) $ 63,716,545 60,303,423 50,545,902 49,338,528 Tangible common equity ratio (TCE/TTA) 7.75% 7.99% 9.30% 9.46% The following table presents the efficiency ratio calculation: Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Non-interest expense (NIE) $ 160,563 134,295 456,402 391,247 Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 388,713 328,019 1,124,108 973,299 Other non-interest income 24,213 14,716 51,057 45,688 Total income (TI) $ 412,926 342,735 1,175,165 1,018,987 Efficiency ratio (NIE/TI) 38.88% 39.18% 38.84% 38.40% The following table reconciles yield on interest-earning assets to the yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis: Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Interest income (as reported) $ 481,492 484,055 1,443,088 1,430,280 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,603 1,356 4,649 3,811 Interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 483,095 485,411 1,447,737 1,434,091 Interest-earnings assets $ 60,814,008 48,829,377 55,942,003 47,986,286 Yield on interest-earning assets 3.15% 3.93% 3.45% 3.99% Tax-equivalent effect 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis 3.16% 3.94% 3.46% 4.00%

(1) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income: Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest margin (as reported) 2.54% 2.67% 2.68% 2.71% Tax-equivalent adjustment 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% Margin contribution from loan prepayment penalty income (0.03)% (0.02)% (0.06)% (0.02)% Core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income 2.52% 2.66% 2.63% 2.70% The following table reconciles net income (as reported) to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings: Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Net income (as reported) $ 138,550 148,118 355,350 438,874 Income tax expense 61,149 59,158 150,918 175,985 Provision for credit losses 52,664 1,164 212,495 12,881 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 252,363 208,440 718,763 627,740 (1) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy. The following table reconciles loans and leases (as reported) to core loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans : (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Loans and leases (as reported) $ 46,212,092 45,200,572 39,109,623 37,937,031 PPP loans 1,985,357 1,961,966 - - Core loans excluding PPP loans $ 44,226,735 43,238,606 39,109,623 37,937,031

