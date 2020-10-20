 

Bipolar Forceps Market Worth USD 1.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 11:05  |  58   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bipolar forceps market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions, an increasing number of minimally invasive procedures, and the high volume of product launches are the factors augmenting the market. For instance, in November 2016, HOYA Group PENTAX Medical launched the bipolar hot hemostasis forceps - HemoStat WideCup at the JDDW 2016 Congress, Japan. The new device allows for easy bleeding control during endoscopic procedures. Such procedures have gained global interest, as they offer substantial clinical and financial benefits, resulting in reduced procedural complexities, early recovery, and costs.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population and high disposable income
  • By type, the disposable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as decreased infection risk and low maintenance cost
  • By application, the gynecology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference of minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries resulting in shorter hospital stays
  • By end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, as the hospital settings are equipped with technologically advanced devices for conducting minimally invasive surgeries.

Read 98 page research report with ToC on "Bipolar Forceps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Application (Gynecology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bipolar-forceps-market

The usage of bipolar forceps is expected to soar over the forecast period due to the increasing number of neurology and plastic surgeries. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, 2017, an estimated 22.6 million patients suffer from neurological conditions, of which 13.8 million require surgery per year, globally. According to the Global Nursing and Healthcare Conference, 2016, approximately 234.0 million surgical procedures are performed globally. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 17.5 million minimally invasive surgical procedures were performed in 2017, indicating a 2% rise from the previous year.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
MagicCube Unveils i-Accept the World's First Software-Based Replacement for Traditional Payment ...
Polin Waterparks Receives WWA Leading Edge Award for The Europe's Largest Indoor Waterpark, Suntago ...
Private Equity Firms That Are 'ESG Strong' Are Likely to Be the Winners, as Businesses Reset ...
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size Worth USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.3%: Emergen Research
Construction & Manufacturing Industry to Reach $14.9 Trillion, Globally, By 2022: Allied Market Research
Nufarm and CROP.ZONE Announce Cooperation to Bring Alternative Weed Control to Major European ...
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Innodisk Corporation/
Thoma Bravo to Acquire AxiomSL
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease