 

Xinhua Silk Road China's Putian City unveils "Credit Shoe City" brand logo globally

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 11:11  |  45   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Putian City, located in southeast China's Fujian Province, recently released the "Credit Shoe City" brand logo globally.

Putian City, located in southeast China's Fujian Province, recently released the

The logo, with green innovation, environmental protection and passion as its design concept, uses the background that Putian has been selected as the second batch of social credit system construction demonstration city and conveys visually the idea that Putian footwear products boast high quality, good design, diversity and fashion.

According to the designer, the logo, highly condensed with elements such as "Putian", "Shoe City" and "Credit," is concise, unique and recognizable.

As the traditional advantage in Putian, the footwear industry employs more than 200,000 people, involving more than 3,000 upstream and downstream companies. There are 20 footwear research and development institutions, with about 10,000 technical personnel. 

An official with Putian Footwear Association said that the footwear products made in Putian are good in quality and design and fashionable. The annual output value of the industry has exceeded 100 billion yuan by far.

In order to further strengthen the development of the footwear industry, the Putian Footwear Association will guide footwear companies to build an industrial credit system, make full use of new technological means including big data and cloud computing, rely on related APP platforms such as Credit China (Putian, Fujian), Putian Huiminbao to build a "credit shoe city." 

The APP platforms Credit China (Putian, Fujian) and Putian Huiminbao display the credit information of local shoe companies and accept complaints, reports, feedback and suggestions from consumers. The public can also view and retrieve the credit scores, corporate rankings, credit ratings of local shoe companies and download corporate credit reports as well.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316911.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316121/Putian_City.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
MagicCube Unveils i-Accept the World's First Software-Based Replacement for Traditional Payment ...
Polin Waterparks Receives WWA Leading Edge Award for The Europe's Largest Indoor Waterpark, Suntago ...
Private Equity Firms That Are 'ESG Strong' Are Likely to Be the Winners, as Businesses Reset ...
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size Worth USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.3%: Emergen Research
Construction & Manufacturing Industry to Reach $14.9 Trillion, Globally, By 2022: Allied Market Research
Nufarm and CROP.ZONE Announce Cooperation to Bring Alternative Weed Control to Major European ...
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Innodisk Corporation/
Thoma Bravo to Acquire AxiomSL
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease