 

GreenMobility A/S announces book coverage and early closing of the private placement of new shares

Company Announcement no. 70 – 2020
Copenhagen, October 20th, 2020


With reference to the company announcement no. 69 2020 of 19 October 2020 of the intention to issue new shares in GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) by way of a private placement with proceeds of approximately DKK 50-75m, the books are now covered in the top of the offering size range of DKK 75m. GreenMobility further announces that the subscription period will close on 20 October 2020 at 14:00 (CET). It is expected that the private placement will be completed at a price per share of DKK 134 as communicated in the announcement on 19 October 2020 on launch of the private placement.

Information about the result of the private placement, including confirmation of the final subscription price, the final number of shares issued and the allocation of shares, is expected to be announced on 21 October 2020 on or around 8:30 (CET).

Timetable for the capital increase

  • Announcement on the result of the private placement  through Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on Wednesday 21 October 2020, following determination on allocations, confirmation of subscription price and total proceeds
  • Expected settlement date through payment against delivery is Friday 23 October 2020
  • Expected date of registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority is Monday 26 October 2020
  • Expected first day of admission for trading of the new shares under the existing ISIN code is Wednesday 29 October 2020

ISIN codes:

