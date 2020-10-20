 

The BANK of Greenland is upgrading its expectations of the profit for 2020.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 11:21  |  52   |   |   

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
20 October 2020
Company notification no. 12/2020



The BANK of Greenland is upgrading its expectations of the profit for 2020.

The BANK of Greenland is upgrading its expectations of the profit before tax for 2020 to a level of DKK 110-125 million, compared to the previous DKK 100-120 million.

As a consequence of the Covid-19 situation, on 6 May 2020, in connection with Q1-2020, the BANK of Greenland's expectations of the profit before tax for 2020 were widened to the range of DKK 80-120 million. 

Most recently on 27 July 2020, however, the expectations were adjusted to the range of DKK 100-120 million in view of a reduced market risk on the Bank's holdings of securities, business development and the fact that the Bank has not recorded any significant losses as a consequence of the Covid-19 situation.

The current upward adjustment of the range to DKK 110-125 million is primarily based on continued satisfactory earnings and how the Bank has still not recorded any significant losses as a consequence of the Covid-19 situation.

The BANK of Greenland will publish the financial statements for the first nine months of the year on 29 October 2020.



Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Direct tel. + 299 34 78 02, e-mail: mbk@banken.gl

Attachment


The Bank Of Greenland Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...