Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Worth $68,388.1 Million by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the constant rise in population, the global retail e-commerce packaging market would grow at a massive 12.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. At this rate, the industry size is expected to increase from $19,022.7 million in 2019 to over $68,388.1 million by 2030. The United Nations (UN), in the 2019 edition of its World Population Prospects report, says that from 7.7 billion in 2019, the number of people on this planet will rise to 10.9 billion by 2010

This factor is helping the retail e-commerce packaging market advance, as the increase in the number of people is leading to a surge in the demand for various products, thereby creating a huge demand for packaging materials. Further, with people shifting to the online mode of shopping, e-commerce websites are making brisk business, which is why their requirement for packaging materials is skyrocketing, according to the research report published by P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic is positively influencing the retail e-commerce packaging market, as with people being encouraged to stay home as much as possible, the online sale of stuff has risen. In addition, the prices of crude oil fell massively during this period, even touching negatives briefly. This led to a sharp reduction in the prices of petrochemicals, which are the key raw materials for packaging materials, thereby leading to massive purchases by end users.

Throughout the next decade, the boxes category, under the material type segment, will witness the highest CAGR in the retail e-commerce packaging market, as boxes are immensely popular among retailers as well as customers. Boxes protect the products from damages, to a great extent, till they reach the end-customer. If a product gets damaged before reaching the customer, the retailer or shipper might have to bear up to three times the logistical experiences in transporting it again.

