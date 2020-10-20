 

Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Worth $68,388.1 Million by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 11:30  |  57   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the constant rise in population, the global retail e-commerce packaging market would grow at a massive 12.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. At this rate, the industry size is expected to increase from $19,022.7 million in 2019 to over $68,388.1 million by 2030. The United Nations (UN), in the 2019 edition of its World Population Prospects report, says that from 7.7 billion in 2019, the number of people on this planet will rise to 10.9 billion by 2010

P and S Intelligence Logo

This factor is helping the retail e-commerce packaging market advance, as the increase in the number of people is leading to a surge in the demand for various products, thereby creating a huge demand for packaging materials. Further, with people shifting to the online mode of shopping, e-commerce websites are making brisk business, which is why their requirement for packaging materials is skyrocketing, according to the research report published by P&S Intelligence.

Get the sample pages of the report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/retail-e-commerce-packaging-market-analysis/report-sample

The COVID-19 pandemic is positively influencing the retail e-commerce packaging market, as with people being encouraged to stay home as much as possible, the online sale of stuff has risen. In addition, the prices of crude oil fell massively during this period, even touching negatives briefly. This led to a sharp reduction in the prices of petrochemicals, which are the key raw materials for packaging materials, thereby leading to massive purchases by end users.

Throughout the next decade, the boxes category, under the material type segment, will witness the highest CAGR in the retail e-commerce packaging market, as boxes are immensely popular among retailers as well as customers. Boxes protect the products from damages, to a great extent, till they reach the end-customer. If a product gets damaged before reaching the customer, the retailer or shipper might have to bear up to three times the logistical experiences in transporting it again.

Browse report overview with detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Research Report: By Material Type (Boxes, Envelopes), End User (Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Apparel, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and beverages, Furniture and Home Furnishing) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/retail-e-commerce-packaging-market-analysis

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
MagicCube Unveils i-Accept the World's First Software-Based Replacement for Traditional Payment ...
Polin Waterparks Receives WWA Leading Edge Award for The Europe's Largest Indoor Waterpark, Suntago ...
Private Equity Firms That Are 'ESG Strong' Are Likely to Be the Winners, as Businesses Reset ...
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size Worth USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.3%: Emergen Research
Construction & Manufacturing Industry to Reach $14.9 Trillion, Globally, By 2022: Allied Market Research
Nufarm and CROP.ZONE Announce Cooperation to Bring Alternative Weed Control to Major European ...
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Innodisk Corporation/
Thoma Bravo to Acquire AxiomSL
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease