 

DGAP-Adhoc KION Group quantifies its outlook for 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Forecast
KION Group quantifies its outlook for 2020

20-Oct-2020 / 11:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

KION Group quantifies its outlook for 2020

Frankfurt/Main, 20 October 2020

The Executive Board of KION GROUP AG decided today to quantify the outlook for 2020. It currently anticipates that the key performance indicators for 2020 of the KION GROUP AG as a whole and of the Industrial Trucks & Services segment and the Supply Chain Solutions segment will be in the following ranges:

  Outlook 2020
from 		Outlook 2020
to 		Act FY 2019
KION Group  
Order intake: €8,900 million €9,600 million €9,112 million
Revenue: €7,850 million €8,450 million €8,807 million
Adjusted EBIT: €465 million €545 million €851 million
Free Cashflow: €50 million €150 million €568 million
ROCE: 5.2 % 6.2 % 9.7 %
 
  Outlook 2020
