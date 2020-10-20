DGAP-Adhoc KION Group quantifies its outlook for 2020
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
KION Group quantifies its outlook for 2020
Frankfurt/Main, 20 October 2020
The Executive Board of KION GROUP AG decided today to quantify the outlook for 2020. It currently anticipates that the key performance indicators for 2020 of the KION GROUP AG as a whole and of the Industrial Trucks & Services segment and the Supply Chain Solutions segment will be in the following ranges:
|
Outlook 2020
from
|
Outlook 2020
to
|Act FY 2019
|KION Group
|Order intake:
|€8,900 million
|€9,600 million
|€9,112 million
|Revenue:
|€7,850 million
|€8,450 million
|€8,807 million
|Adjusted EBIT:
|€465 million
|€545 million
|€851 million
|Free Cashflow:
|€50 million
|€150 million
|€568 million
|ROCE:
|5.2 %
|6.2 %
|9.7 %
|
Outlook 2020
