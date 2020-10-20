HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering

MEF's set of standardized LSO Sonata APIs enable frictionless inter-provider services across global carriers, offering dynamic and on-demand end-to-end connectivity services, with enhanced interoperability and compatibility among service providers. The MEF LSO Sonata capability aims to streamline machine to machine interactions for quoting, ordering, provisioning, trouble ticketing and billing services necessary to bring digital experiences to our customers.

HONG KONG and DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, announced the successful integration of MEF LSO Sonata APIs with AT&T*, enabling seamless ordering of HGC's network services.

With this integration of MEF LSO Sonata APIs, global customers can virtually and seamlessly order Carrier Ethernet services, with significantly accelerated delivery cycle times and enhanced provisioning process with HGC's software defined network. In addition, automated, near real time notifications allow our customers to keep track of order delivery progress.

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President of International Business of HGC, said, "Accelerating our customers' digital transformation is a key imperative of our digital strategy. The collaboration between HGC and AT&T will uplift overall service availability and speed to market capability among carriers. It is the team's comprehensive effort to interconnect and collaborate with global operators, thus driving in-country adoption across the telco business ecosystem. HGC is dedicated to advancing carrier interoperability and frictionless commerce through adopting industry standards empowering business customers with more efficient and flexible network services."

"The standardization of business application interoperability is a critical component in evolving the industry to a cloud-like experience for telecoms services, building towards fully-automated networks that raise the bar for customer experience. AT&T's integration with HGC is an important step as we extend our global carrier collaboration based on the MEF LSO Sonata API standards," said John Nolan, Vice President, Global Connections and Alliance Management at AT&T. "We continue to contribute and support the MEF LSO Sonata API work and anticipate that more carriers will adopt these standards in the coming months. We continue to see a growing global movement towards adoption in the drive to frictionless commerce."