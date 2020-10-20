 

DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: ADM agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2020, 12:00  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Agreement
ADM Energy PLC: ADM agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments

20.10.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

20 October 2020

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

ADM Cooperation Agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC ("DBI"), a privately-owned Dubai-based investment vehicle, to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Under the terms of the Cooperation Agreement, it is the intention of ADM and DBI (together, the "Parties") to identify opportunities and structure funding for new investments ("Projects"). In the event that the Parties mutually approve a Project, it is envisaged that any investment or acquisition will likely comprise a joint venture made by way of a newly incorporated vehicle, subject to separate agreement at the time, for each Project. ADM will be responsible for identifying upstream oil and gas field opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa and DBI will be responsible for providing or sourcing funding.

ADM has identified several potential targets and will be progressing through the evaluation and due diligence process with DBI. Once a Project is agreed, the Parties will negotiate a definitive agreement for each Project that is approved.

Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "The agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments will help us pursue and finance acquisition opportunities in the oil and gas sector in Sub-Saharan Africa. Combined with the Trafigura MOU to provide project finance in return for exclusive rights to market crude oil, the DBI financing enables us to acquire stakes not just in producing fields, but also in proven undeveloped oil and gas fields. It is a further endorsement of the team and our strategy as we aim to broaden our investment portfolio by sourcing projects with attractive risk-reward profiles. We are already in discussions with DBI to progress potential investment opportunities and look forward to updating the market as appropriate."

Seite 1 von 4
ADM Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Investorenlösung für Wirecard Retail Services GmbH gefunden - Unzer POS GmbH übernimmt ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt GKN Wheels & Structures von GKN
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erzielt erfolgreich einen Bruttoerlös von 44 Millionen EUR zur ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...