Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Of $1.11

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings per common share totaled $1.89 compared to $2.65 for the first nine months of 2019. Net income amounted to $224.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $314.4 million in the same period last year. Year to date, the return on average assets was 1.04% and the return on average common equity was 8.93%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced earnings of $1.11 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $.93 per share in the same quarter last year and $.34 per share in the prior quarter. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to $132.4 million, compared to $109.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $39.9 million in the prior quarter. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.71%, the return on average common equity was 15.21% and the efficiency ratio was 55.0%.

In announcing these results, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to report a healthy rebound in earnings this quarter. Net income grew significantly compared to the second quarter, driven by low provision expense and by increases in net interest income, fee income, and investment securities gains. Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income grew $12.9 million supported by our larger balance sheet and historically low funding costs. Fee income from our bank card, trust and mortgage banking businesses rebounded nicely from the prior quarter. While our bank card fees have not yet fully recovered from the impact of COVID-19, trust and mortgage banking fees were at record levels. Prudent expense management remains in focus as we prepare for a prolonged low interest rate environment. We continued our efforts of providing relief to customers who have been impacted by COVID-19. Loans on active deferral declined significantly throughout the quarter. Fewer customers requested first-time relief, and just a small percentage of our customers required extensions of their initial relief requests. We remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery of the economy and are encouraged by the resiliency of our customers and communities.”

Mr. Kemper continued, “Net loan charge-offs this quarter totaled $7.6 million, compared to $8.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .18% in the current quarter, .21% in the prior quarter and .32% in the third quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on commercial loans totaled $194 thousand this quarter compared to $3.2 million in the prior quarter. Net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $2.2 million to $7.4 million. Non-performing assets increased this quarter from $23.1 million to $40.3 million. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased slightly to $236.4 million, partly due to an improved economic forecast utilized in our CECL model compared to the prior quarter.”

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $31.5 billion, total loans were $16.4 billion, and total deposits were $25.7 billion. During the quarter, the Company paid a common cash dividend of $.27 per share, representing an 8.9% increase over the rate paid in 2019, and also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock. On September 1, 2020, the Company redeemed all outstanding shares of its preferred stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $215,962 $203,057 $203,512 $620,084 $618,634 Non-interest income 129,572 117,515 132,743 370,750 381,242 Total revenue 345,534 320,572 336,255 990,834 999,876 Investment securities gains (losses), net 16,155 (4,129) 4,909 (1,275) 3,874 Provision for credit losses 3,101 80,539 10,963 141,593 35,232 Non-interest expense 190,858 187,512 191,020 572,068 572,224 Income before taxes 167,730 48,392 139,181 275,898 396,294 Income taxes 34,375 9,661 29,101 54,209 80,860 Non-controlling interest (income) expense 907 (1,132) 838 (2,479) 1,083 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 132,448 39,863 109,242 224,168 314,351 Preferred stock dividends 7,466 2,250 2,250 11,966 6,750 Net income available to common shareholders $124,982 $37,613 $106,992 $212,202 $307,601 Earnings per common share: Net income — basic $1.12 $.34 $.93 $1.90 $2.65 Net income — diluted $1.11 $.34 $.93 $1.89 $2.65 Effective tax rate 20.61 % 19.51 % 21.04 % 19.47 % 20.46 % Tax equivalent net interest income $219,118 $206,253 $206,958 $629,773 $629,265 Average total interest earning assets (1) $ 29,352,970 $ 28,193,312 $ 23,947,084 $ 27,419,514 $ 23,920,745 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 110,899,197 110,896,858 113,249,070 111,056,754 114,758,916 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 66.23 % 69.22 % 72.48 % 69.12 % 71.47 % Return on total average assets 1.71 .54 1.72 1.04 1.68 Return on average common equity (3) 15.21 4.77 14.21 8.93 14.11 Non-interest income to total revenue 37.50 36.66 39.48 37.42 38.13 Efficiency ratio (4) 55.00 58.10 56.66 57.37 57.08 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.97 2.94 3.43 3.07 3.52 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per common share $.270 $.270 $.248 $.810 $.744 Cash dividends on common stock $30,174 $30,174 $27,993 $90,640 $85,533 Cash dividends on preferred stock (7) $7,466 $2,250 $2,250 $11,966 $6,750 Book value per common share (5) $29.64 $28.81 $26.27 Market value per common share (5) $56.29 $59.47 $57.76 High market value per common share $62.09 $69.77 $58.90 Low market value per common share $53.03 $48.06 $52.05 Common shares outstanding (5) 111,532,580 111,533,315 112,732,983 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 10.11 % 10.12 % 10.95 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.39 % 9.88 % 11.32 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 308 312 316 Full-time equivalent employees 4,825 4,856 4,873

(1) Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue. (5) As of period end. (6) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’ equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). (7) For the period ended September 30, 2020, preferred stock dividends includes $5.2 million related to the preferred stock redemption. The $5.2 million is the excess of the redemption costs over the book value of the preferred stock and is considered a dividend. All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2019.

2019 Interest income $223,114 $213,323 $221,485 $226,665 $231,743 $657,922 $698,020 Interest expense 7,152 10,266 20,420 24,006 28,231 37,838 79,386 Net interest income 215,962 203,057 201,065 202,659 203,512 620,084 618,634 Provision for credit losses 3,101 80,539 57,953 15,206 10,963 141,593 35,232 Net interest income after credit losses 212,861 122,518 143,112 187,453 192,549 478,491 583,402 NON-INTEREST INCOME Bank card transaction fees 37,873 33,745 40,200 41,079 44,510 111,818 126,800 Trust fees 40,769 37,942 39,965 40,405 39,592 118,676 115,223 Deposit account charges and other fees 23,107 22,279 23,677 24,974 24,032 69,063 71,009 Capital market fees 3,194 3,772 3,790 2,536 1,787 10,756 5,610 Consumer brokerage services 4,011 3,011 4,077 4,139 4,030 11,099 11,665 Loan fees and sales 9,769 4,649 3,235 3,465 4,755 17,653 12,302 Other 10,849 12,117 8,719 26,863 14,037 31,685 38,633 Total non-interest income 129,572 117,515 123,663 143,461 132,743 370,750 381,242 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET 16,155 (4,129) (13,301) (248) 4,909 (1,275) 3,874 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 127,308 126,759 128,937 126,901 123,836 383,004 366,026 Net occupancy 12,058 11,269 11,748 12,218 12,293 35,075 34,939 Equipment 4,737 4,755 4,821 4,859 4,941 14,313 14,202 Supplies and communication 4,141 4,427 4,658 4,851 5,106 13,226 15,543 Data processing and software 23,610 23,837 23,555 23,934 23,457 71,002 68,965 Marketing 4,926 3,801 5,979 3,951 6,048 14,706 17,963 Other 14,078 12,664 14,000 18,460 15,339 40,742 54,586 Total non-interest expense 190,858 187,512 193,698 195,174 191,020 572,068 572,224 Income before income taxes 167,730 48,392 59,776 135,492 139,181 275,898 396,294 Less income taxes 34,375 9,661 10,173 28,214 29,101 54,209 80,860 Net income 133,355 38,731 49,603 107,278 110,080 221,689 315,434 Less non-controlling interest expense (income) 907 (1,132) (2,254) 398 838 (2,479) 1,083 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 132,448 39,863 51,857 106,880 109,242 224,168 314,351 Less preferred stock dividends 7,466 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 11,966 6,750 Net income available to common shareholders $124,982 $37,613 $49,607 $104,630 $106,992 $212,202 $307,601 Net income per common share — basic $1.12 $.34 $.44 $.94 $.93 $1.90 $2.65 Net income per common share — diluted $1.11 $.34 $.44 $.93 $.93 $1.89 $2.65 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets 1.71 % .54 % .80 % 1.65 % 1.72 % 1.04 % 1.68 % Return on average common equity (1) 15.21 4.77 6.48 13.90 14.21 8.93 14.11 Efficiency ratio (2) 55.00 58.10 59.17 56.29 56.66 57.37 57.08 Effective tax rate 20.61 19.51 16.40 20.88 21.04 19.47 20.46 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.97 2.94 3.33 3.36 3.43 3.07 3.52 Tax equivalent net interest income $219,118 $206,253 $204,402 $206,156 $206,958 $629,773 $629,265

(1) Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

2019 ASSETS Loans Business $ 6,683,413 $ 6,858,217 $ 5,393,268 Real estate — construction and land 1,009,729 932,022 932,737 Real estate — business 2,993,192 2,941,163 2,833,146 Real estate — personal 2,753,867 2,690,542 2,226,663 Consumer 2,006,360 1,966,707 1,953,690 Revolving home equity 324,203 334,627 349,111 Consumer credit card 647,893 666,597 766,743 Overdrafts 2,270 5,179 7,236 Total loans 16,420,927 16,395,054 14,462,594 Allowance for credit losses on loans (236,360) (240,744) (160,682) Net loans 16,184,567 16,154,310 14,301,912 Loans held for sale 39,483 12,785 20,064 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 11,539,061 10,317,427 8,660,419 Trading debt securities 25,805 28,813 35,918 Equity securities 4,203 4,128 4,186 Other securities 122,532 117,761 147,211 Total investment securities 11,691,601 10,468,129 8,847,734 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 2,275 — 2,850 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 850,000 850,000 850,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 1,171,697 1,404,968 344,129 Cash and due from banks 357,616 391,268 512,254 Premises and equipment — net 377,853 368,565 365,949 Goodwill 138,921 138,921 138,921 Other intangible assets — net 7,183 7,179 9,139 Other assets 632,621 699,996 483,527 Total assets $ 31,453,817 $ 30,496,121 $ 25,876,479 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 10,727,827 $ 9,700,261 $ 6,816,527 Savings, interest checking and money market 12,983,505 12,792,993 11,424,404 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 556,870 590,635 627,630 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,433,577 1,443,078 1,441,590 Total deposits 25,701,779 24,526,967 20,310,151 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,653,064 1,740,438 1,641,274 Other borrowings 782 1,475 257,383 Other liabilities 791,928 869,072 561,657 Total liabilities 28,147,553 27,137,952 22,770,465 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — 144,784 144,784 Common stock 563,978 563,978 559,432 Capital surplus 2,140,410 2,136,874 2,042,643 Retained earnings 326,890 232,082 463,231 Treasury stock (69,050) (69,112) (251,663) Accumulated other comprehensive income 343,435 349,261 144,173 Total stockholders’ equity 3,305,663 3,357,867 3,102,600 Non-controlling interest 601 302 3,414 Total equity 3,306,264 3,358,169 3,106,014 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,453,817 $ 30,496,121 $ 25,876,479

2019 ASSETS: Loans: Business $ 6,709,200 $ 6,760,827 $ 5,493,657 $ 5,362,020 $ 5,263,312 Real estate — construction and land 974,346 895,648 924,086 901,367 920,206 Real estate — business 2,989,652 2,962,076 2,853,632 2,820,189 2,883,379 Real estate — personal 2,722,300 2,582,484 2,390,716 2,283,530 2,175,156 Consumer 1,992,314 1,944,265 1,950,491 1,961,631 1,924,434 Revolving home equity 329,361 343,210 350,256 347,527 354,040 Consumer credit card 646,185 663,911 727,569 749,056 763,377 Overdrafts 2,689 2,912 4,044 18,322 9,240 Total loans 16,366,047 16,155,333 14,694,451 14,443,642 14,293,144 Allowance for credit losses on loans (240,286) (171,616) (139,482) (159,776) (160,387) Net loans 16,125,761 15,983,717 14,554,969 14,283,866 14,132,757 Loans held for sale 24,728 6,363 12,875 15,363 19,882 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 770,361 776,240 802,556 826,702 825,544 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 102,749 114,518 134,296 184,973 181,929 State and municipal obligations 1,767,526 1,285,427 1,222,595 1,207,584 1,172,259 Mortgage-backed securities 6,259,926 5,325,720 4,685,782 4,685,794 4,712,508 Asset-backed securities 1,520,988 1,342,518 1,182,556 1,258,297 1,297,685 Other debt securities 514,166 406,665 321,733 331,167 334,218 Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities 368,154 281,457 191,275 149,591 152,706 Total available for sale debt securities 11,303,870 9,532,545 8,540,793 8,644,108 8,676,849 Trading debt securities 27,267 31,981 34,055 32,518 29,622 Equity securities 4,193 4,137 4,273 4,200 4,705 Other securities 120,253 139,250 144,096 141,501 134,896 Total investment securities 11,455,583 9,707,913 8,723,217 8,822,327 8,846,072 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 337 92 326 714 1,080 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 849,994 850,000 850,000 849,986 713,030 Interest earning deposits with banks 1,024,435 1,755,068 601,420 390,134 226,582 Other assets 1,389,683 1,461,528 1,368,464 1,315,395 1,292,191 Total assets $ 30,870,521 $ 29,764,681 $ 26,111,271 $ 25,677,785 $ 25,231,594 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 9,801,562 $ 8,843,408 $ 6,615,108 $ 6,552,862 $ 6,290,036 Savings 1,193,079 1,111,397 952,709 924,282 924,581 Interest checking and money market 11,731,494 11,441,694 10,777,400 10,618,347 10,409,111 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 573,207 605,136 622,840 626,944 620,138 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,447,968 1,346,069 1,299,443 1,434,309 1,503,805 Total deposits 24,747,310 23,347,704 20,267,500 20,156,744 19,747,671 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,855,971 1,991,971 1,990,051 1,836,982 1,884,939 Other borrowings 1,225 345,162 161,698 94,471 77,248 Total borrowings 1,857,196 2,337,133 2,151,749 1,931,453 1,962,187 Other liabilities 899,890 763,524 466,980 458,094 390,560 Total liabilities 27,504,396 26,448,361 22,886,229 22,546,291 22,100,418 Equity 3,366,125 3,316,320 3,225,042 3,131,494 3,131,176 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,870,521 $ 29,764,681 $ 26,111,271 $ 25,677,785 $ 25,231,594

2019 ASSETS: Loans: Business (1) 2.95 % 2.91 % 3.50 % 3.59 % 3.85 % Real estate — construction and land 3.74 3.95 4.78 5.05 5.46 Real estate — business 3.53 3.71 4.16 4.22 4.42 Real estate — personal 3.56 3.69 3.83 3.85 3.91 Consumer 4.19 4.48 4.78 4.76 4.88 Revolving home equity 3.29 3.50 4.61 4.76 5.17 Consumer credit card 11.40 11.76 12.26 12.11 12.42 Overdrafts — — — — — Total loans 3.69 3.80 4.39 4.47 4.71 Loans held for sale 4.25 8.03 6.15 5.32 6.15 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 3.71 .46 2.09 2.16 2.36 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 2.17 3.51 4.19 2.17 2.69 State and municipal obligations (1) 2.53 2.97 3.11 3.05 3.14 Mortgage-backed securities 1.95 2.17 2.37 2.72 2.61 Asset-backed securities 1.90 2.25 2.63 2.62 2.80 Other debt securities 2.35 2.49 2.94 2.82 2.63 Total available for sale debt securities 2.18 2.18 2.54 2.69 2.69 Trading debt securities (1) 1.66 2.93 2.52 2.81 2.91 Equity securities (1) 47.15 48.42 46.78 49.40 35.67 Other securities (1) 6.74 4.36 5.31 6.58 6.19 Total investment securities 2.24 2.24 2.61 2.78 2.76 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell — — 2.47 2.22 2.57 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 5.26 5.08 3.53 2.26 2.01 Interest earning deposits with banks .10 .10 .86 1.61 2.17 Total interest earning assets 3.07 3.09 3.66 3.75 3.90 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .09 .09 .11 .11 .11 Interest checking and money market .10 .13 .30 .35 .38 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 .71 .93 1.15 1.16 1.11 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over .69 1.08 1.62 1.79 1.99 Total interest bearing deposits .18 .25 .45 .52 .58 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase .09 .12 .96 1.20 1.74 Other borrowings — .82 .82 2.05 2.33 Total borrowings .09 .22 .95 1.25 1.76 Total interest bearing liabilities .17 % .25 % .52 % .61 % .73 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.97 % 2.94 % 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.43 %

(1) Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 240,744 $ 171,653 $ 160,682 $ 160,682 $ 161,182 $ 160,682 $ 159,932 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — (21,039) — — (21,039) — Provision for credit losses on loans 3,200 77,491 42,868 15,206 10,963 123,559 35,232 Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business 208 3,249 (373) 3,036 335 3,084 1,066 Real estate — construction and land (1) — — — — (1) (117) Real estate — business (13) (6) (21) 35 (44) (40) (95) 194 3,243 (394) 3,071 291 3,043 854 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 7,263 3,584 9,157 8,829 8,568 20,004 26,592 Consumer 211 1,362 1,711 2,838 2,069 3,284 5,716 Overdraft 200 316 426 507 446 942 1,016 Real estate — personal (198) (71) (4) 6 (30) (273) 50 Revolving home equity (86) (34) (38) (45) 119 (158) 254 7,390 5,157 11,252 12,135 11,172 23,799 33,628 Total net loan charge-offs 7,584 8,400 10,858 15,206 11,463 26,842 34,482 Balance at end of period $ 236,360 $ 240,744 $ 171,653 $ 160,682 $ 160,682 $ 236,360 $ 160,682 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $ 35,200 $ 35,299 $ 32,250 $ 1,075 $ 1,075 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1) Commercial portfolio: Business .01 % .19 % (.03 %) .22 % .03 % .07 % .03 % Real estate — construction and land — — — — — — (.02) Real estate — business — — — — (.01) — — .01 .12 (.02) .13 .01 .04 .01 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 4.47 2.17 5.06 4.68 4.45 3.93 4.62 Consumer .04 .28 .35 .57 .43 .22 .40 Overdraft 29.59 43.65 42.37 10.98 19.15 39.16 22.16 Real estate — personal (.03) (.01) — — (.01) (.01) — Revolving home equity (.10) (.04) (.04) (.05) .13 (.06) .09 .52 .37 .83 .90 .85 .57 .86 Total .18 % .21 % .30 % .42 % .32 % .23 % .33 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-performing assets to total loans .25 % .14 % .07 % .07 % .08 % Non-performing assets to total assets .13 .08 .04 .04 .05 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.44 1.47 1.14 1.09 1.11 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans: Business $ 37,295 $ 19,034 $ 7,356 $ 7,489 $ 7,753 Real estate — construction and land 1 1 2 2 3 Real estate — business 1,063 1,921 1,532 1,030 2,359 Real estate — personal 1,911 1,679 1,743 1,699 1,618 Total 40,270 22,635 10,633 10,220 11,733 Foreclosed real estate 57 422 422 365 502 Total non-performing assets $ 40,327 $ 23,057 $ 11,055 $ 10,585 $ 12,235 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 14,436 $ 24,583 $ 16,520 $ 19,859 $ 16,308

(1) As a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale). (2) Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.59% and 1.62% as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Management Discussion of Third Quarter Results

September 30, 2020

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $132.4 million, compared to $39.9 million in the previous quarter and $109.2 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in net income over the previous quarter was primarily the result of a significant decrease in the provision for credit losses, coupled with higher net securities gains, net interest income and non-interest income, partly offset by higher income taxes. The economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses in September was slightly more optimistic than the forecast utilized in June, which resulted in no additional increase to the allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2020, and significantly decreased the provision for credit losses this quarter, compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income increased this quarter and the net interest margin increased three basis points, partly due to an increase of $6.3 million in inflation income on our Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPs). Excluding TIPs inflation income, the net yield on interest earning assets declined five basis points. Average loans increased $210.7 million over the previous quarter, while average available for sale investment securities grew $1.8 billion, and average deposits increased $1.4 billion. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.71%, the return on average common equity was 15.21%, and the efficiency ratio was 55.0%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 3rd quarter of 2020, average loans totaled $16.4 billion, and increased $210.7 million over the prior quarter, and grew $2.1 billion, or 14.5%, over the same quarter last year. Period end loans grew $25.9 million over the prior quarter and $2.0 billion over September 30, 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, average loan growth was primarily driven by increases in personal real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans of $139.8 million, $78.7 million, and $48.0 million, respectively. This growth was partly offset by a decline in business loans of $51.6 million. The period-end balance of Paycheck Protection Loans (PPP) loans (included in business loans) was approximately $1.5 billion at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, but the average PPP loan balance at September 30, 2020 increased $261.6 million compared to the prior quarter. Growth in personal real estate loan balances was due to a continuation of strong demand for residential mortgage loans in this low interest rate environment. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $98.9 million, compared to $832 thousand in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities increased $1.8 billion over the previous quarter to $11.3 billion, at fair value. The increase in investment securities was mainly the result of growth in mortgage-backed and state and municipal securities. During the quarter, purchases of securities totaled $2.3 billion with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.42%. Sales, maturities and pay downs were $1.0 billion. At September 30, 2020, the duration of the investment portfolio was 3.4 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $1.7 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.

Total average deposits increased $1.4 billion this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits resulted from growth in demand ($958.2 million), interest checking and money market ($289.8 million), savings deposits ($81.7 million), and certificates of deposit ($70.0 million). Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial, consumer and wealth deposits (including private banking) grew $840.8 million, $237.5 million and $286.1 million, respectively. The average loans to deposits ratio was 66.2% in the current quarter and 69.2% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average borrowings, which includes customer repurchase agreements, were $1.9 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2020 and $2.3 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 3rd quarter of 2020 amounted to $216.0 million, an increase of $12.9 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter increased $12.9 million over the previous quarter to $219.1 million. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to higher income on interest earning assets, supplemented by lower interest expense on interest bearing liabilities. The Company recorded a $1.0 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes, which increased interest income this quarter. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) increased to 2.97%, compared to 2.94% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $794 thousand, mostly as a result of lower yields on loans, mainly business real estate and consumer banking loans, and lower average balances of consumer credit card loans. Growth in average personal real estate, construction and consumer loan balances and higher yields on business loans increased net interest income and partially offset the impact of lower yields. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio declined to 3.69%, compared to 3.80% in the previous quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) increased $10.1 million over the previous quarter, mainly due to higher average balances. Decreasing rates on the investment securities portfolio were entirely offset by higher interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities as TIPs inflation income grew $6.3 million this quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 2.24% in both the current and previous quarters.

Interest costs on deposits totaled 18 basis points in the 3rd quarter of 2020, compared to 25 basis points in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.2 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower rates paid on all deposit categories. Borrowing costs decreased $880 thousand this quarter due to lower average balances of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings and lower rates paid on borrowings, mainly securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .17% in the current quarter, compared to .25% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, total non-interest income amounted to $129.6 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 2.4%, compared to the same period last year and increased $12.1 million, or 10.3%, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest income from the same period last year was mainly due to lower bank card fees, partly offset by growth in loan fees and sales.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter decreased $6.6 million, or 14.9%, from the same period last year, and increased $4.1 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees decreased $5.6 million from the same quarter of last year mainly due to lower transaction volume. Net debit card fees decreased $769 thousand, or 7.3%, mainly due to lower interchange income. Net merchant income increased $56 thousand, or 1.2%, while net credit card fees decreased $283 thousand, or 7.8%, due to lower fee income, partly offset by lower rewards expense. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($20.2 million), debit card ($9.7 million), merchant ($4.6 million) and credit card ($3.4 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $1.2 million, or 3.0%, over the same period last year, resulting from higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $925 thousand, or 3.8%, mainly due to lower overdraft and return item fees, partly offset by an increase in corporate cash management fees. Additionally, capital market fees grew $1.4 million, or 78.7%, while loan fees and sales, mostly mortgage banking revenue, grew $5.0 million, or 105.4%, over amounts recorded in the same quarter last year.

Other non-interest income decreased in the 3rd quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower cash sweep commissions, swap fees, and gains on sales of assets. These decreases were partly offset by increases in tax credit sales fees. For the 3rd quarter of 2020, non-interest income comprised 37.5% of the Company’s total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded net securities gains of $16.2 million in the current quarter, compared to losses of $4.1 million in the prior quarter and gains of $4.9 million in the 3rd quarter of 2019. Net securities gains in the current quarter primarily resulted from gains of $13.4 million on the sales of mortgage-backed securities coupled with unrealized gains of $2.4 million in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $190.9 million, compared to $191.0 million in the same period last year and $187.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to lower travel and entertainment, marketing, and supplies and communication expense. These decreases were partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits expense.

Compared to the 3rd quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $3.5 million, or 2.8%, driven mainly by growth in full-time salary costs, incentive compensation expense, and medical costs. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,825 and 4,873 at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year, marketing expense decreased $1.1 million, or 18.6%. Supplies and communication expense decreased $965 thousand due to lower supplies, postage and bank card issuance expense. Other non-interest expense decreased mainly due to a $2.9 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense. FDIC insurance expense, also within other non-interest expense, increased due to higher deposit balances during the current quarter than in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 20.6% in the current quarter, 19.5% in the previous quarter, and 21.0% in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 3rd quarter of 2020 amounted to $7.6 million, compared to $8.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .18% in the current quarter, .21% in the previous quarter, and .32% in the 3rd quarter of last year. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan charge-offs on commercial loans decreased $3.0 million to $194 thousand, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $2.2 million to $7.4 million.

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 4.47%, compared to 2.17% in the previous quarter, and 4.45% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .04% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .28% in the prior quarter and .43% in the same quarter last year.

This quarter, the provision for credit losses on loans totaled $3.2 million and was $4.4 million lower than net loan charge-offs. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $236.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans and 1.59% of total loans excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at September 30, 2020 was $35.2 million.

At September 30, 2020, total non-performing assets amounted to $40.3 million, an increase of $17.3 million over the previous quarter. Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed real estate ($40.3 million and $57 thousand, respectively). At September 30, 2020, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .25% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $37.3 million, business real estate loans of $1.1 million, and personal real estate loans of $1.9 million. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $14.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Other

During the 3rd quarter of 2020, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.27 per common share, representing an 8.9% increase over the same period last year. The Company also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock. On September 1, 2020, the Company redeemed all outstanding shares of its Series B preferred stock.

Forward Looking Information

