 

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Of $1.11

20.10.2020, 12:00  |  42   |   |   

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced earnings of $1.11 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $.93 per share in the same quarter last year and $.34 per share in the prior quarter. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to $132.4 million, compared to $109.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $39.9 million in the prior quarter. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.71%, the return on average common equity was 15.21% and the efficiency ratio was 55.0%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings per common share totaled $1.89 compared to $2.65 for the first nine months of 2019. Net income amounted to $224.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $314.4 million in the same period last year. Year to date, the return on average assets was 1.04% and the return on average common equity was 8.93%.

In announcing these results, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to report a healthy rebound in earnings this quarter. Net income grew significantly compared to the second quarter, driven by low provision expense and by increases in net interest income, fee income, and investment securities gains. Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income grew $12.9 million supported by our larger balance sheet and historically low funding costs. Fee income from our bank card, trust and mortgage banking businesses rebounded nicely from the prior quarter. While our bank card fees have not yet fully recovered from the impact of COVID-19, trust and mortgage banking fees were at record levels. Prudent expense management remains in focus as we prepare for a prolonged low interest rate environment. We continued our efforts of providing relief to customers who have been impacted by COVID-19. Loans on active deferral declined significantly throughout the quarter. Fewer customers requested first-time relief, and just a small percentage of our customers required extensions of their initial relief requests. We remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery of the economy and are encouraged by the resiliency of our customers and communities.”

Mr. Kemper continued, “Net loan charge-offs this quarter totaled $7.6 million, compared to $8.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .18% in the current quarter, .21% in the prior quarter and .32% in the third quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on commercial loans totaled $194 thousand this quarter compared to $3.2 million in the prior quarter. Net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $2.2 million to $7.4 million. Non-performing assets increased this quarter from $23.1 million to $40.3 million. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased slightly to $236.4 million, partly due to an improved economic forecast utilized in our CECL model compared to the prior quarter.”

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $31.5 billion, total loans were $16.4 billion, and total deposits were $25.7 billion. During the quarter, the Company paid a common cash dividend of $.27 per share, representing an 8.9% increase over the rate paid in 2019, and also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock. On September 1, 2020, the Company redeemed all outstanding shares of its preferred stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

This financial news release, including management's discussion of third quarter results, is posted to the Company's web site at www.commercebank.com.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

 

 

Net interest income

 

$215,962

 

$203,057

 

$203,512

 

$620,084

 

$618,634

 

Non-interest income

 

129,572

 

117,515

 

132,743

 

370,750

 

381,242

 

Total revenue

 

345,534

 

320,572

 

336,255

 

990,834

 

999,876

 

Investment securities gains (losses), net

 

16,155

 

(4,129)

 

4,909

 

(1,275)

 

3,874

 

Provision for credit losses

 

3,101

 

80,539

 

10,963

 

141,593

 

35,232

 

Non-interest expense

 

190,858

 

187,512

 

191,020

 

572,068

 

572,224

 

Income before taxes

 

167,730

 

48,392

 

139,181

 

275,898

 

396,294

 

Income taxes

 

34,375

 

9,661

 

29,101

 

54,209

 

80,860

 

Non-controlling interest (income) expense

 

907

 

(1,132)

 

838

 

(2,479)

 

1,083

 

Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

132,448

 

39,863

 

109,242

 

224,168

 

314,351

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

7,466

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

11,966

 

6,750

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$124,982

 

$37,613

 

$106,992

 

$212,202

 

$307,601

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income — basic

 

$1.12

 

$.34

 

$.93

 

$1.90

 

$2.65

 

Net income — diluted

 

$1.11

 

$.34

 

$.93

 

$1.89

 

$2.65

 

Effective tax rate

 

20.61

%

19.51

%

21.04

%

19.47

%

20.46

%

Tax equivalent net interest income

 

$219,118

 

$206,253

 

$206,958

 

$629,773

 

$629,265

 

Average total interest earning assets (1)

 

$

29,352,970

 

$

28,193,312

 

$

23,947,084

 

$

27,419,514

 

$

23,920,745

 

Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding

 

110,899,197

 

110,896,858

 

113,249,070

 

111,056,754

 

114,758,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average loans to deposits (2)

 

66.23

%

69.22

%

72.48

%

69.12

%

71.47

%

Return on total average assets

 

1.71

 

.54

 

1.72

 

1.04

 

1.68

 

Return on average common equity (3)

 

15.21

 

4.77

 

14.21

 

8.93

 

14.11

 

Non-interest income to total revenue

 

37.50

 

36.66

 

39.48

 

37.42

 

38.13

 

Efficiency ratio (4)

 

55.00

 

58.10

 

56.66

 

57.37

 

57.08

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

 

2.97

 

2.94

 

3.43

 

3.07

 

3.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY SUMMARY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

$.270

 

$.270

 

$.248

 

$.810

 

$.744

 

Cash dividends on common stock

 

$30,174

 

$30,174

 

$27,993

 

$90,640

 

$85,533

 

Cash dividends on preferred stock (7)

 

$7,466

 

$2,250

 

$2,250

 

$11,966

 

$6,750

 

Book value per common share (5)

 

$29.64

 

$28.81

 

$26.27

 

 

 

Market value per common share (5)

 

$56.29

 

$59.47

 

$57.76

 

 

 

High market value per common share

 

$62.09

 

$69.77

 

$58.90

 

 

 

Low market value per common share

 

$53.03

 

$48.06

 

$52.05

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding (5)

 

111,532,580

 

111,533,315

 

112,732,983

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

 

10.11

%

10.12

%

10.95

%

 

 

Tier I leverage ratio

 

9.39

%

9.88

%

11.32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER QTD INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of bank/ATM locations

 

308

 

312

 

316

 

 

 

Full-time equivalent employees

 

4,825

 

4,856

 

4,873

 

 

 

 

(1)

Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities.

(2)

Includes loans held for sale.

(3)

Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock.

(4)

The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

(5)

As of period end.

(6)

The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’ equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights).

(7)

For the period ended September 30, 2020, preferred stock dividends includes $5.2 million related to the preferred stock redemption. The $5.2 million is the excess of the redemption costs over the book value of the preferred stock and is considered a dividend.

All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2019.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

Interest income

 

$223,114

 

$213,323

 

$221,485

 

$226,665

 

$231,743

 

$657,922

 

$698,020

 

Interest expense

 

7,152

 

10,266

 

20,420

 

24,006

 

28,231

 

37,838

 

79,386

 

Net interest income

 

215,962

 

203,057

 

201,065

 

202,659

 

203,512

 

620,084

 

618,634

 

Provision for credit losses

 

3,101

 

80,539

 

57,953

 

15,206

 

10,963

 

141,593

 

35,232

 

Net interest income after credit losses

212,861

 

122,518

 

143,112

 

187,453

 

192,549

 

478,491

 

583,402

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank card transaction fees

 

37,873

 

33,745

 

40,200

 

41,079

 

44,510

 

111,818

 

126,800

 

Trust fees

 

40,769

 

37,942

 

39,965

 

40,405

 

39,592

 

118,676

 

115,223

 

Deposit account charges and other fees

23,107

 

22,279

 

23,677

 

24,974

 

24,032

 

69,063

 

71,009

 

Capital market fees

 

3,194

 

3,772

 

3,790

 

2,536

 

1,787

 

10,756

 

5,610

 

Consumer brokerage services

 

4,011

 

3,011

 

4,077

 

4,139

 

4,030

 

11,099

 

11,665

 

Loan fees and sales

 

9,769

 

4,649

 

3,235

 

3,465

 

4,755

 

17,653

 

12,302

 

Other

 

10,849

 

12,117

 

8,719

 

26,863

 

14,037

 

31,685

 

38,633

 

Total non-interest income

 

129,572

 

117,515

 

123,663

 

143,461

 

132,743

 

370,750

 

381,242

 

INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET

16,155

 

(4,129)

 

(13,301)

 

(248)

 

4,909

 

(1,275)

 

3,874

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

127,308

 

126,759

 

128,937

 

126,901

 

123,836

 

383,004

 

366,026

 

Net occupancy

 

12,058

 

11,269

 

11,748

 

12,218

 

12,293

 

35,075

 

34,939

 

Equipment

 

4,737

 

4,755

 

4,821

 

4,859

 

4,941

 

14,313

 

14,202

 

Supplies and communication

 

4,141

 

4,427

 

4,658

 

4,851

 

5,106

 

13,226

 

15,543

 

Data processing and software

 

23,610

 

23,837

 

23,555

 

23,934

 

23,457

 

71,002

 

68,965

 

Marketing

 

4,926

 

3,801

 

5,979

 

3,951

 

6,048

 

14,706

 

17,963

 

Other

 

14,078

 

12,664

 

14,000

 

18,460

 

15,339

 

40,742

 

54,586

 

Total non-interest expense

 

190,858

 

187,512

 

193,698

 

195,174

 

191,020

 

572,068

 

572,224

 

Income before income taxes

 

167,730

 

48,392

 

59,776

 

135,492

 

139,181

 

275,898

 

396,294

 

Less income taxes

 

34,375

 

9,661

 

10,173

 

28,214

 

29,101

 

54,209

 

80,860

 

Net income

 

133,355

 

38,731

 

49,603

 

107,278

 

110,080

 

221,689

 

315,434

 

Less non-controlling interest expense (income)

907

 

(1,132)

 

(2,254)

 

398

 

838

 

(2,479)

 

1,083

 

Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

132,448

 

39,863

 

51,857

 

106,880

 

109,242

 

224,168

 

314,351

 

Less preferred stock dividends

 

7,466

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

11,966

 

6,750

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$124,982

 

$37,613

 

$49,607

 

$104,630

 

$106,992

 

$212,202

 

$307,601

 

Net income per common share — basic

$1.12

 

$.34

 

$.44

 

$.94

 

$.93

 

$1.90

 

$2.65

 

Net income per common share — diluted

$1.11

 

$.34

 

$.44

 

$.93

 

$.93

 

$1.89

 

$2.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on total average assets

 

1.71

%

.54

%

.80

%

1.65

%

1.72

%

1.04

%

1.68

%

Return on average common equity (1)

15.21

 

4.77

 

6.48

 

13.90

 

14.21

 

8.93

 

14.11

 

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

55.00

 

58.10

 

59.17

 

56.29

 

56.66

 

57.37

 

57.08

 

Effective tax rate

 

20.61

 

19.51

 

16.40

 

20.88

 

21.04

 

19.47

 

20.46

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

2.97

 

2.94

 

3.33

 

3.36

 

3.43

 

3.07

 

3.52

 

Tax equivalent net interest income

 

$219,118

 

$206,253

 

$204,402

 

$206,156

 

$206,958

 

$629,773

 

$629,265

 

(1)

Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock.

(2)

The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END

(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

Business

 

$

6,683,413

 

$

6,858,217

 

$

5,393,268

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

1,009,729

 

932,022

 

932,737

 

Real estate — business

 

2,993,192

 

2,941,163

 

2,833,146

 

Real estate — personal

 

2,753,867

 

2,690,542

 

2,226,663

 

Consumer

 

2,006,360

 

1,966,707

 

1,953,690

 

Revolving home equity

 

324,203

 

334,627

 

349,111

 

Consumer credit card

 

647,893

 

666,597

 

766,743

 

Overdrafts

 

2,270

 

5,179

 

7,236

 

Total loans

 

16,420,927

 

16,395,054

 

14,462,594

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

(236,360)

 

(240,744)

 

(160,682)

 

Net loans

 

16,184,567

 

16,154,310

 

14,301,912

 

Loans held for sale

 

39,483

 

12,785

 

20,064

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

Available for sale debt securities

 

11,539,061

 

10,317,427

 

8,660,419

 

Trading debt securities

 

25,805

 

28,813

 

35,918

 

Equity securities

 

4,203

 

4,128

 

4,186

 

Other securities

 

122,532

 

117,761

 

147,211

 

Total investment securities

 

11,691,601

 

10,468,129

 

8,847,734

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

2,275

 

 

2,850

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

850,000

 

850,000

 

850,000

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

 

1,171,697

 

1,404,968

 

344,129

 

Cash and due from banks

 

357,616

 

391,268

 

512,254

 

Premises and equipment — net

 

377,853

 

368,565

 

365,949

 

Goodwill

 

138,921

 

138,921

 

138,921

 

Other intangible assets — net

 

7,183

 

7,179

 

9,139

 

Other assets

 

632,621

 

699,996

 

483,527

 

Total assets

$

31,453,817

$

30,496,121

$

25,876,479

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

 

$

10,727,827

 

$

9,700,261

 

$

6,816,527

 

Savings, interest checking and money market

 

12,983,505

 

12,792,993

 

11,424,404

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

 

556,870

 

590,635

 

627,630

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

 

1,433,577

 

1,443,078

 

1,441,590

 

Total deposits

 

25,701,779

 

24,526,967

 

20,310,151

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

1,653,064

 

1,740,438

 

1,641,274

 

Other borrowings

 

782

 

1,475

 

257,383

 

Other liabilities

 

791,928

 

869,072

 

561,657

 

Total liabilities

 

28,147,553

 

27,137,952

 

22,770,465

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

144,784

 

144,784

 

Common stock

 

563,978

 

563,978

 

559,432

 

Capital surplus

 

2,140,410

 

2,136,874

 

2,042,643

 

Retained earnings

 

326,890

 

232,082

 

463,231

 

Treasury stock

 

(69,050)

 

(69,112)

 

(251,663)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

343,435

 

349,261

 

144,173

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

3,305,663

 

3,357,867

 

3,102,600

 

Non-controlling interest

 

601

 

302

 

3,414

 

Total equity

 

3,306,264

 

3,358,169

 

3,106,014

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

31,453,817

 

$

30,496,121

 

$

25,876,479

 

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

Business

$

6,709,200

 

$

6,760,827

 

$

5,493,657

 

$

5,362,020

 

$

5,263,312

 

Real estate — construction and land

974,346

 

895,648

 

924,086

 

901,367

 

920,206

 

Real estate — business

2,989,652

 

2,962,076

 

2,853,632

 

2,820,189

 

2,883,379

 

Real estate — personal

2,722,300

 

2,582,484

 

2,390,716

 

2,283,530

 

2,175,156

 

Consumer

1,992,314

 

1,944,265

 

1,950,491

 

1,961,631

 

1,924,434

 

Revolving home equity

329,361

 

343,210

 

350,256

 

347,527

 

354,040

 

Consumer credit card

646,185

 

663,911

 

727,569

 

749,056

 

763,377

 

Overdrafts

2,689

 

2,912

 

4,044

 

18,322

 

9,240

 

Total loans

16,366,047

 

16,155,333

 

14,694,451

 

14,443,642

 

14,293,144

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(240,286)

 

(171,616)

 

(139,482)

 

(159,776)

 

(160,387)

 

Net loans

16,125,761

 

15,983,717

 

14,554,969

 

14,283,866

 

14,132,757

 

Loans held for sale

24,728

 

6,363

 

12,875

 

15,363

 

19,882

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government and federal agency obligations

770,361

 

776,240

 

802,556

 

826,702

 

825,544

 

Government-sponsored enterprise obligations

102,749

 

114,518

 

134,296

 

184,973

 

181,929

 

State and municipal obligations

1,767,526

 

1,285,427

 

1,222,595

 

1,207,584

 

1,172,259

 

Mortgage-backed securities

6,259,926

 

5,325,720

 

4,685,782

 

4,685,794

 

4,712,508

 

Asset-backed securities

1,520,988

 

1,342,518

 

1,182,556

 

1,258,297

 

1,297,685

 

Other debt securities

514,166

 

406,665

 

321,733

 

331,167

 

334,218

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities

368,154

 

281,457

 

191,275

 

149,591

 

152,706

 

Total available for sale debt securities

11,303,870

 

9,532,545

 

8,540,793

 

8,644,108

 

8,676,849

 

Trading debt securities

27,267

 

31,981

 

34,055

 

32,518

 

29,622

 

Equity securities

4,193

 

4,137

 

4,273

 

4,200

 

4,705

 

Other securities

120,253

 

139,250

 

144,096

 

141,501

 

134,896

 

Total investment securities

11,455,583

 

9,707,913

 

8,723,217

 

8,822,327

 

8,846,072

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

337

 

92

 

326

 

714

 

1,080

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

849,994

 

850,000

 

850,000

 

849,986

 

713,030

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

1,024,435

 

1,755,068

 

601,420

 

390,134

 

226,582

 

Other assets

1,389,683

 

1,461,528

 

1,368,464

 

1,315,395

 

1,292,191

 

Total assets

$

30,870,521

 

$

29,764,681

 

$

26,111,271

 

$

25,677,785

 

$

25,231,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

9,801,562

 

$

8,843,408

 

$

6,615,108

 

$

6,552,862

 

$

6,290,036

 

Savings

1,193,079

 

1,111,397

 

952,709

 

924,282

 

924,581

 

Interest checking and money market

11,731,494

 

11,441,694

 

10,777,400

 

10,618,347

 

10,409,111

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

573,207

 

605,136

 

622,840

 

626,944

 

620,138

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

1,447,968

 

1,346,069

 

1,299,443

 

1,434,309

 

1,503,805

 

Total deposits

24,747,310

 

23,347,704

 

20,267,500

 

20,156,744

 

19,747,671

 

Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,855,971

 

1,991,971

 

1,990,051

 

1,836,982

 

1,884,939

 

Other borrowings

1,225

 

345,162

 

161,698

 

94,471

 

77,248

 

Total borrowings

1,857,196

 

2,337,133

 

2,151,749

 

1,931,453

 

1,962,187

 

Other liabilities

899,890

 

763,524

 

466,980

 

458,094

 

390,560

 

Total liabilities

27,504,396

 

26,448,361

 

22,886,229

 

22,546,291

 

22,100,418

 

Equity

3,366,125

 

3,316,320

 

3,225,042

 

3,131,494

 

3,131,176

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

30,870,521

 

$

29,764,681

 

$

26,111,271

 

$

25,677,785

 

$

25,231,594

 

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE RATES

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

 

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business (1)

2.95

%

2.91

%

3.50

%

3.59

%

3.85

%

 

Real estate — construction and land

3.74

 

3.95

 

4.78

 

5.05

 

5.46

 

 

Real estate — business

3.53

 

3.71

 

4.16

 

4.22

 

4.42

 

 

Real estate — personal

3.56

 

3.69

 

3.83

 

3.85

 

3.91

 

 

Consumer

4.19

 

4.48

 

4.78

 

4.76

 

4.88

 

 

Revolving home equity

3.29

 

3.50

 

4.61

 

4.76

 

5.17

 

 

Consumer credit card

11.40

 

11.76

 

12.26

 

12.11

 

12.42

 

 

Overdrafts

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

3.69

 

3.80

 

4.39

 

4.47

 

4.71

 

 

Loans held for sale

4.25

 

8.03

 

6.15

 

5.32

 

6.15

 

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government and federal agency obligations

3.71

 

.46

 

2.09

 

2.16

 

2.36

 

 

Government-sponsored enterprise obligations

2.17

 

3.51

 

4.19

 

2.17

 

2.69

 

 

State and municipal obligations (1)

2.53

 

2.97

 

3.11

 

3.05

 

3.14

 

 

Mortgage-backed securities

1.95

 

2.17

 

2.37

 

2.72

 

2.61

 

 

Asset-backed securities

1.90

 

2.25

 

2.63

 

2.62

 

2.80

 

 

Other debt securities

2.35

 

2.49

 

2.94

 

2.82

 

2.63

 

 

Total available for sale debt securities

2.18

 

2.18

 

2.54

 

2.69

 

2.69

 

 

Trading debt securities (1)

1.66

 

2.93

 

2.52

 

2.81

 

2.91

 

 

Equity securities (1)

47.15

 

48.42

 

46.78

 

49.40

 

35.67

 

 

Other securities (1)

6.74

 

4.36

 

5.31

 

6.58

 

6.19

 

 

Total investment securities

2.24

 

2.24

 

2.61

 

2.78

 

2.76

 

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

 

2.47

 

2.22

 

2.57

 

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

5.26

 

5.08

 

3.53

 

2.26

 

2.01

 

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

.10

 

.10

 

.86

 

1.61

 

2.17

 

 

Total interest earning assets

3.07

 

3.09

 

3.66

 

3.75

 

3.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

.09

 

.09

 

.11

 

.11

 

.11

 

 

Interest checking and money market

.10

 

.13

 

.30

 

.35

 

.38

 

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

.71

 

.93

 

1.15

 

1.16

 

1.11

 

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

.69

 

1.08

 

1.62

 

1.79

 

1.99

 

 

Total interest bearing deposits

.18

 

.25

 

.45

 

.52

 

.58

 

 

Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

.09

 

.12

 

.96

 

1.20

 

1.74

 

 

Other borrowings

 

.82

 

.82

 

2.05

 

2.33

 

 

Total borrowings

.09

 

.22

 

.95

 

1.25

 

1.76

 

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

.17

%

.25

%

.52

%

.61

%

.73

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

2.97

%

2.94

%

3.33

%

3.36

%

3.43

%

 

(1)

Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CREDIT QUALITY

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

 

$

240,744

 

$

171,653

 

$

160,682

 

$

160,682

 

$

161,182

 

$

160,682

 

$

159,932

 

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

 

 

 

(21,039)

 

 

 

(21,039)

 

 

Provision for credit losses on loans

 

3,200

 

77,491

 

42,868

 

15,206

 

10,963

 

123,559

 

35,232

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

208

 

3,249

 

(373)

 

3,036

 

335

 

3,084

 

1,066

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

(1)

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

 

(117)

 

Real estate — business

 

(13)

 

(6)

 

(21)

 

35

 

(44)

 

(40)

 

(95)

 

 

 

194

 

3,243

 

(394)

 

3,071

 

291

 

3,043

 

854

 

Personal banking portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer credit card

 

7,263

 

3,584

 

9,157

 

8,829

 

8,568

 

20,004

 

26,592

 

Consumer

 

211

 

1,362

 

1,711

 

2,838

 

2,069

 

3,284

 

5,716

 

Overdraft

 

200

 

316

 

426

 

507

 

446

 

942

 

1,016

 

Real estate — personal

 

(198)

 

(71)

 

(4)

 

6

 

(30)

 

(273)

 

50

 

Revolving home equity

 

(86)

 

(34)

 

(38)

 

(45)

 

119

 

(158)

 

254

 

 

 

7,390

 

5,157

 

11,252

 

12,135

 

11,172

 

23,799

 

33,628

 

Total net loan charge-offs

 

7,584

 

8,400

 

10,858

 

15,206

 

11,463

 

26,842

 

34,482

 

Balance at end of period

 

$

236,360

 

$

240,744

 

$

171,653

 

$

160,682

 

$

160,682

 

$

236,360

 

$

160,682

 

LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS

 

$

35,200

 

$

35,299

 

$

32,250

 

$

1,075

 

$

1,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

.01

%

.19

%

(.03

%)

.22

%

.03

%

.07

%

.03

%

Real estate — construction and land

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(.02)

 

Real estate — business

 

 

 

 

 

(.01)

 

 

 

 

 

.01

 

.12

 

(.02)

 

.13

 

.01

 

.04

 

.01

 

Personal banking portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer credit card

 

4.47

 

2.17

 

5.06

 

4.68

 

4.45

 

3.93

 

4.62

 

Consumer

 

.04

 

.28

 

.35

 

.57

 

.43

 

.22

 

.40

 

Overdraft

 

29.59

 

43.65

 

42.37

 

10.98

 

19.15

 

39.16

 

22.16

 

Real estate — personal

 

(.03)

 

(.01)

 

 

 

(.01)

 

(.01)

 

 

Revolving home equity

 

(.10)

 

(.04)

 

(.04)

 

(.05)

 

.13

 

(.06)

 

.09

 

 

 

.52

 

.37

 

.83

 

.90

 

.85

 

.57

 

.86

 

Total

 

.18

%

.21

%

.30

%

.42

%

.32

%

.23

%

.33

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets to total loans

 

.25

%

.14

%

.07

%

.07

%

.08

%

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

.13

 

.08

 

.04

 

.04

 

.05

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)

 

1.44

 

1.47

 

1.14

 

1.09

 

1.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

$

37,295

 

$

19,034

 

$

7,356

 

$

7,489

 

$

7,753

 

 

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

1

 

1

 

2

 

2

 

3

 

 

 

Real estate — business

 

1,063

 

1,921

 

1,532

 

1,030

 

2,359

 

 

 

Real estate — personal

 

1,911

 

1,679

 

1,743

 

1,699

 

1,618

 

 

 

Total

 

40,270

 

22,635

 

10,633

 

10,220

 

11,733

 

 

 

Foreclosed real estate

 

57

 

422

 

422

 

365

 

502

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets

 

$

40,327

 

$

23,057

 

$

11,055

 

$

10,585

 

$

12,235

 

 

 

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest

$

14,436

 

$

24,583

 

$

16,520

 

$

19,859

 

$

16,308

 

 

 

(1)

As a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).

(2)

Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.59% and 1.62% as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Management Discussion of Third Quarter Results

September 30, 2020

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $132.4 million, compared to $39.9 million in the previous quarter and $109.2 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in net income over the previous quarter was primarily the result of a significant decrease in the provision for credit losses, coupled with higher net securities gains, net interest income and non-interest income, partly offset by higher income taxes. The economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses in September was slightly more optimistic than the forecast utilized in June, which resulted in no additional increase to the allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2020, and significantly decreased the provision for credit losses this quarter, compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income increased this quarter and the net interest margin increased three basis points, partly due to an increase of $6.3 million in inflation income on our Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPs). Excluding TIPs inflation income, the net yield on interest earning assets declined five basis points. Average loans increased $210.7 million over the previous quarter, while average available for sale investment securities grew $1.8 billion, and average deposits increased $1.4 billion. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.71%, the return on average common equity was 15.21%, and the efficiency ratio was 55.0%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 3rd quarter of 2020, average loans totaled $16.4 billion, and increased $210.7 million over the prior quarter, and grew $2.1 billion, or 14.5%, over the same quarter last year. Period end loans grew $25.9 million over the prior quarter and $2.0 billion over September 30, 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, average loan growth was primarily driven by increases in personal real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans of $139.8 million, $78.7 million, and $48.0 million, respectively. This growth was partly offset by a decline in business loans of $51.6 million. The period-end balance of Paycheck Protection Loans (PPP) loans (included in business loans) was approximately $1.5 billion at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, but the average PPP loan balance at September 30, 2020 increased $261.6 million compared to the prior quarter. Growth in personal real estate loan balances was due to a continuation of strong demand for residential mortgage loans in this low interest rate environment. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $98.9 million, compared to $832 thousand in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities increased $1.8 billion over the previous quarter to $11.3 billion, at fair value. The increase in investment securities was mainly the result of growth in mortgage-backed and state and municipal securities. During the quarter, purchases of securities totaled $2.3 billion with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.42%. Sales, maturities and pay downs were $1.0 billion. At September 30, 2020, the duration of the investment portfolio was 3.4 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $1.7 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.

Total average deposits increased $1.4 billion this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits resulted from growth in demand ($958.2 million), interest checking and money market ($289.8 million), savings deposits ($81.7 million), and certificates of deposit ($70.0 million). Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial, consumer and wealth deposits (including private banking) grew $840.8 million, $237.5 million and $286.1 million, respectively. The average loans to deposits ratio was 66.2% in the current quarter and 69.2% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average borrowings, which includes customer repurchase agreements, were $1.9 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2020 and $2.3 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 3rd quarter of 2020 amounted to $216.0 million, an increase of $12.9 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter increased $12.9 million over the previous quarter to $219.1 million. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to higher income on interest earning assets, supplemented by lower interest expense on interest bearing liabilities. The Company recorded a $1.0 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes, which increased interest income this quarter. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) increased to 2.97%, compared to 2.94% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $794 thousand, mostly as a result of lower yields on loans, mainly business real estate and consumer banking loans, and lower average balances of consumer credit card loans. Growth in average personal real estate, construction and consumer loan balances and higher yields on business loans increased net interest income and partially offset the impact of lower yields. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio declined to 3.69%, compared to 3.80% in the previous quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) increased $10.1 million over the previous quarter, mainly due to higher average balances. Decreasing rates on the investment securities portfolio were entirely offset by higher interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities as TIPs inflation income grew $6.3 million this quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 2.24% in both the current and previous quarters.

Interest costs on deposits totaled 18 basis points in the 3rd quarter of 2020, compared to 25 basis points in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.2 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower rates paid on all deposit categories. Borrowing costs decreased $880 thousand this quarter due to lower average balances of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings and lower rates paid on borrowings, mainly securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .17% in the current quarter, compared to .25% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, total non-interest income amounted to $129.6 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 2.4%, compared to the same period last year and increased $12.1 million, or 10.3%, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest income from the same period last year was mainly due to lower bank card fees, partly offset by growth in loan fees and sales.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter decreased $6.6 million, or 14.9%, from the same period last year, and increased $4.1 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees decreased $5.6 million from the same quarter of last year mainly due to lower transaction volume. Net debit card fees decreased $769 thousand, or 7.3%, mainly due to lower interchange income. Net merchant income increased $56 thousand, or 1.2%, while net credit card fees decreased $283 thousand, or 7.8%, due to lower fee income, partly offset by lower rewards expense. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($20.2 million), debit card ($9.7 million), merchant ($4.6 million) and credit card ($3.4 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $1.2 million, or 3.0%, over the same period last year, resulting from higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $925 thousand, or 3.8%, mainly due to lower overdraft and return item fees, partly offset by an increase in corporate cash management fees. Additionally, capital market fees grew $1.4 million, or 78.7%, while loan fees and sales, mostly mortgage banking revenue, grew $5.0 million, or 105.4%, over amounts recorded in the same quarter last year.

Other non-interest income decreased in the 3rd quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower cash sweep commissions, swap fees, and gains on sales of assets. These decreases were partly offset by increases in tax credit sales fees. For the 3rd quarter of 2020, non-interest income comprised 37.5% of the Company’s total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded net securities gains of $16.2 million in the current quarter, compared to losses of $4.1 million in the prior quarter and gains of $4.9 million in the 3rd quarter of 2019. Net securities gains in the current quarter primarily resulted from gains of $13.4 million on the sales of mortgage-backed securities coupled with unrealized gains of $2.4 million in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $190.9 million, compared to $191.0 million in the same period last year and $187.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to lower travel and entertainment, marketing, and supplies and communication expense. These decreases were partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits expense.

Compared to the 3rd quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $3.5 million, or 2.8%, driven mainly by growth in full-time salary costs, incentive compensation expense, and medical costs. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,825 and 4,873 at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year, marketing expense decreased $1.1 million, or 18.6%. Supplies and communication expense decreased $965 thousand due to lower supplies, postage and bank card issuance expense. Other non-interest expense decreased mainly due to a $2.9 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense. FDIC insurance expense, also within other non-interest expense, increased due to higher deposit balances during the current quarter than in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 20.6% in the current quarter, 19.5% in the previous quarter, and 21.0% in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 3rd quarter of 2020 amounted to $7.6 million, compared to $8.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .18% in the current quarter, .21% in the previous quarter, and .32% in the 3rd quarter of last year. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan charge-offs on commercial loans decreased $3.0 million to $194 thousand, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $2.2 million to $7.4 million.

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 4.47%, compared to 2.17% in the previous quarter, and 4.45% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .04% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .28% in the prior quarter and .43% in the same quarter last year.

This quarter, the provision for credit losses on loans totaled $3.2 million and was $4.4 million lower than net loan charge-offs. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $236.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans and 1.59% of total loans excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at September 30, 2020 was $35.2 million.

At September 30, 2020, total non-performing assets amounted to $40.3 million, an increase of $17.3 million over the previous quarter. Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed real estate ($40.3 million and $57 thousand, respectively). At September 30, 2020, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .25% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $37.3 million, business real estate loans of $1.1 million, and personal real estate loans of $1.9 million. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $14.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Other

During the 3rd quarter of 2020, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.27 per common share, representing an 8.9% increase over the same period last year. The Company also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock. On September 1, 2020, the Company redeemed all outstanding shares of its Series B preferred stock.

Forward Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

