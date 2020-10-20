 

Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on November 5, 2020, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Central time (9:30 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

