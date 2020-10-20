CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition

“I am pleased to join CENTOGENE at such an exciting time in the Company’s evolution,” said Dr. Oswald. “With Prof. Arndt Rolfs’ leadership, CENTOGENE has created a unique proprietary platform focused on improving medical diagnosis and delivering better outcomes for patients with rare diseases. I look forward to leading the Company’s continued expansion and leveraging its superior disease insights to help develop life-changing therapies for the many patients affected by thousands of rare and often devastating illnesses.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that Prof. Arndt Rolfs, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder, has decided to step down as CEO of CENTOGENE as of October 20, 2020, and that Andrin Oswald, M.D., will join the Company as CEO on December 1, 2020. Prof. Rolfs has agreed to serve as an advisor during the transition period.

“Dr. Oswald is an accomplished leader in healthcare with a strong track record of building global companies focused on purpose, innovation and excellence,” said Dr. Flemming Ørnskov, Chairman of CENTOGENE’s Supervisory Board. “With his extensive, over 20-year professional experience across the life sciences, including in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, he brings valuable experience and knowledge as well as an extensive network which can contribute to further scaling and accelerating CENTOGENE’s growth as a leader in the rare diseases space.”

Dr. Ørnskov continued, “On behalf of the Supervisory Board and all employees, I’d like to thank Arndt for everything he has helped CENTOGENE achieve over the last 16 years, and we are pleased that he will remain available to us as an advisor during the transition period. Arndt has been instrumental in building CENTOGENE’s unique capabilities, including its vast and complex biological data resources in rare diseases which enable better and faster clinical diagnoses and drug development. His unique expertise and personal drive have created significant value for patients and positioned the Company for continued growth and success, and we are grateful for his guidance and support in preparing for this transition.”