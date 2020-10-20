DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Acquisition Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum subsidiary CapitalBox acquires Dutch SME lending business from Spotcap Netherlands B.V. 20.10.2020 / 12:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Helsinki, 20 October 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum", the "Company" or the "Group") announces the acquisition of the Dutch SME lending business from Spotcap Netherlands B.V. ("Spotcap NL"). The transaction follows the rebranding of Ferratum's SME business "CapitalBox" which was completed in Q2 2020.

With the acquisition, CapitalBox expands its business activities in the SME lending space further. The acquisition of the Dutch lender builds on CapitalBox's footprint and gives the FinTech deeper access to the Netherlands, home to more than 1.1 million small and medium-sized enterprises.

While the acquisition will not have a material effect on the 2020 results of Ferratum Group, the parties involved have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the acquisition.

Spotcap NL has been live as an online SME lender in the Dutch market since 2015 and has since originated close to EUR 150 million in credit lines. Spotcap NL has in addition developed a strong partner network across the Netherlands involving many specialized SME advisory firms, including accountants and tax advisors which connects the business to high-quality SMEs looking for tailored and flexible financing. CapitalBox will, with the acquisition, gain access to Spotcap NL's market knowledge, existing network and its underwriting expertise.

One of Spotcap NL's core strengths is its SME underwriting capabilities resulting in annual credit write-offs at low single-digit levels. The loan book performance has also remained strong throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with no notable changes in borrower behavior or default rates.

The existing Spotcap NL distribution channels will allow CapitalBox to increase its average loan size at low customer acquisition costs. Ferratum plans to merge Spotcap NL to the Dutch business of CapitalBox, subsequently also rebrand the business CapitalBox.