 

DGAP-Adhoc DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: rise in earnings during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2020, 12:21  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: rise in earnings during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year

20-Oct-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to an analysis of preliminary numbers, EBIT of DATA MODUL AG increased significantly during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year. The main reason for this are saving effects, which result from measures the company has implemented recently in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group EBIT in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020 amounted to EUR 2.8 million, marking a significant increase in comparison to the same period of the previous year (minus EUR 0.4 million).

Group-wide sales increased by approx. 11% to EUR 49.0 million in comparison to EUR 44.3 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2019. Bookings declined by approx. 6% to EUR 43.4 million in comparison to EUR 46.3 million for the same period of the previous year.

DATA MODUL AG will publish the definitive results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020 on November 6th, 2020.


Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html).



Contact:
Beate Junker
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
investor-relations@data-modul.com

20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1141893

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1141893  20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141893&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDATA MODUL AG O.N. Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Investorenlösung für Wirecard Retail Services GmbH gefunden - Unzer POS GmbH übernimmt ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt GKN Wheels & Structures von GKN
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erzielt erfolgreich einen Bruttoerlös von 44 Millionen EUR zur ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Ergebnissteigerung im dritten Quartal 2020 im Vergleich zum Vorjahr (deutsch)
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Ergebnissteigerung im dritten Quartal 2020 im Vergleich zum Vorjahr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
2.446
DATA MODUL Umsatzplus- und Gewinnsteigerung