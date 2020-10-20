DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: rise in earnings during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year



The group EBIT in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020 amounted to EUR 2.8 million, marking a significant increase in comparison to the same period of the previous year (minus EUR 0.4 million).



Group-wide sales increased by approx. 11% to EUR 49.0 million in comparison to EUR 44.3 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2019. Bookings declined by approx. 6% to EUR 43.4 million in comparison to EUR 46.3 million for the same period of the previous year.



DATA MODUL AG will publish the definitive results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020 on November 6th, 2020.





Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's homepage (available at







Contact:

Beate Junker

Head of Finance and Investor Relations

According to an analysis of preliminary numbers, EBIT of DATA MODUL AG increased significantly during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year. The main reason for this are saving effects, which result from measures the company has implemented recently in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

