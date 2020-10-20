 

U.S. Home Price Gains Continue Through End of Third Quarter, Radian Home Price Index Reports

20.10.2020   

Home prices across the United States continued to climb in September, rising 7.8 percent in the twelve months since October 2019, according to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN). The Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions.

Since the start of the year, the Radian HPI has risen at an annualized rate of 7.4 percent, which was higher than the increase of 6.4 percent recorded during the first nine months of 2019. During the third quarter (July – September 2020) national home prices increased at an annualized 8.9 percent, which outpaced the 6.8 percent annualized gains during the second quarter (April – June 2020), where home prices gains were more subdued. The Radian HPI is calculated based on the estimated values of more than 70 million unique addresses each month, covering all single-family property types and geographies.

“After slower home price growth in the second quarter, the third quarter of 2020 showed a clear return to the faster price appreciation reported at the end of 2019,” noted Steve Gaenzler, SVP of Data and Analytics. Gaenzler added that “until there are clear signs of a change in the substantial imbalance in supply and demand, all signs would point to a continuation of gains for home prices. However, it is not unlikely that as prices continue to rise, affordability concerns may begin to cool appreciation rates in some markets.”

NATIONAL DATA AND TRENDS

  • Median estimated home price in the U.S. rose to $262,505
  • Constrained listing supply impacting home sales

Nationally, the median estimated price for single-family and condominium homes rose to $262,505.

Properties listed for sale typically experience large increases during the spring and summer buying season compared to winter volumes. In fact, since 2008, the seasonal high in count of active listings has been, on average, more than 20 percent higher in spring and summer than the prior winter lows. These increases in supply are needed to meet the demand from buyers active in the same periods. More recently, in each of the last five years, the peak has been at least 25 percent higher. However, in 2020, the pandemic significantly subdued listing activity, creating a strong imbalance in supply and demand. The count of active listings as of July 2020 was only 8 percent higher than that of December 2019, lower than any period even during the Great Recession. This alone represents a decrease of nearly 165,000 listings nationwide that would normally have been available to active buyers.

