 

OneConnect to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 12:26  |  29   |   |   

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time

Online registration
 http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7268903

Please register in advance using the link provided above. You will receive an email confirmation with conference access information and a unique participant ID. The registration link will be valid through the duration of the call for any late signup.

The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.

OneConnect Financial Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019