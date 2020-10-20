 

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing number of women finding employment, the global diaper market is predicted to reach $90.8 billion by 2030, from $50.5 billion in 2019, at a 5.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This is because with women being required to rejoin work soon after childbirth, they are buying diapers, as they allow people more convenience of caring for the infant, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

As per the World Bank, between 1990 and 2017, Canada registered an increase of an over 7% and Brazil a more than 24% increase in the number of working women. Another related factor that drives the diaper market is the rise in the disposable income of families, in which both the man and the woman are employed, which allows them to spend on diapers.

The diaper market is witnessing a slowdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the nationwide lockdown several countries have entered, the manufacturing of such products has been hampered, thereby affecting their supply. Moreover, the sale of diapers via the online channel has also reduced, thereby further ill-affecting the industry.

In the immediate future, the higher CAGR in the diaper market, of 5.9%, will be experienced by the high bifurcation, under segmentation by absorption level. This is because fine-quality diapers with a high absorption capability are preferred for adults suffering from incontinence as well as for babies. As the primary purpose of using a diaper is to prevent leakage, high-absorption-level diapers are the most popular.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest diaper market in 2019, and it will continue being so throughout this decade. This would be a result of the high demand for file-quality and disposable diapers and increasing awareness among the populace among baby hygiene. Other reasons for the industry growth in the region are the rapid urbanization and increasing number of working women.

In order to grow, players in the diaper market are launching new and comfortable products, to woo customers.

For instance, in February 2020, diapers for elderly people, which help them move about easily, were launched by Unicharm Corporation. The diaper applies pressure around the stomach via a sheet, thereby stabilizing the pelvic area and allowing people to stretch the muscles of their armpits, while walking.

In the same way, Domtar Corporation bolstered its Attends product family with a new line of super-absorbent diapers in March 2019. The products, part of a family which also includes premium underpads, briefs,and underwear, are available for medical centers in North America, at stores as well as online channels.

The major companies in the global diaper market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Nobel Hygiene Private Limited, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Essity Aktiebolag (pubI) Corporation, Hengan International Group Limited, Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc., and Domtar Corporation.

