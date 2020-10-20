 

DGAP-News EIB Provides Immunic With up to €24.5 Million to Support Ongoing Development of a Potential COVID-19 Therapy

EIB Provides Immunic With up to €24.5 Million to Support Ongoing Development of a Potential COVID-19 Therapy

EIB Provides Immunic With up to €24.5 Million to Support Ongoing Development of a Potential COVID-19 Therapy

- European Investment Bank and Immunic sign a financing agreement of up to €24.5 million to support the development of Immunic's lead asset, IMU-838, in moderate COVID-19

- IMU-838 is an orally available small molecule, which, because of its broad-spectrum antiviral effect and selective immunomodulatory properties, is currently being evaluated for the treatment of COVID-19

- The EIB venture loan is financed under the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility set up as part of Horizon 2020, the European Union's research and innovation program for 2014-2020

Luxembourg, Gräfelfing, Germany and New York, October 20, 2020 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced the signing of a €24.5 million financing agreement. The venture loan is intended to support Immunic's ongoing phase 2 CALVID-1 trial of its lead asset, IMU-838, in patients with moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In addition, it is also intended to support the potential expansion of the CALVID-1 trial into a confirmatory phase 3 trial and the commercial-scale manufacturing for IMU-838. Immunic AG, the German subsidiary of Immunic, Inc., will receive the EIB loan in three tranches upon the completion of pre-defined milestones.

IMU-838, an orally available small molecule, has successfully demonstrated preclinical activity against SARS-CoV-2 in multiple assays and is currently undergoing a phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with moderate disease activity. IMU-838 is also being tested in other phase 2 trials evaluating the use of the drug as a potential treatment for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or ulcerative colitis.

