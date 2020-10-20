Synovus Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter 2020

Reported Adjusted (dollars in thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Net income available to common shareholders $ 83,283 $ 84,901 $ 127,435 $ 131,364 $ 34,015 $ 149,732 Diluted earnings per share 0.56 0.57 0.83 0.89 0.23 0.97 Total loans 39,549,847 39,914,297 36,417,826 N/A N/A N/A Total deposits 44,665,904 44,194,580 37,433,070 N/A N/A N/A Total revenues 492,357 550,911 491,676 493,647 472,795 494,213 Return on avg assets 0.69 % 0.71 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 0.32 % 1.33 % Return on avg common equity 7.28 7.48 11.36 11.48 3.00 13.35 Return on avg tangible common equity 8.46 8.69 13.19 13.24 3.60 15.46 Net interest margin 3.10 3.13 3.69 3.08 3.11 3.42 Efficiency ratio 64.31 51.58 56.20 53.91 57.91 51.71 NCO ratio 0.29 0.24 0.22 N/A N/A N/A NPA ratio 0.49 0.44 0.42 N/A N/A N/A

“The third quarter reflected strong operating performance, highlighted by growth in core transaction deposits of $1.6 billion and adjusted fee income growth of $20 million, as well as disciplined expense management, all contributing to improved profitability,” said Kessel D. Stelling, Synovus Chairman and CEO. “We continued to strengthen our balance sheet, growing total risk-based capital by 46 basis points to 13.16 percent, the highest level since 2014. The responsiveness of team members and their unwavering support of customers — especially those managing through this challenging credit cycle — demonstrates the effectiveness of our local relationship delivery model and our ability to execute even in the face of uncertainty. These strengths, along with an improving economy, contributed to a solid third quarter and position us well for the fourth quarter and coming year.”

Balance Sheet

Loans* (dollars in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 3Q19 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Commercial & industrial $ 20,014.2 $ 19,938.3 $ 75.9 — % $ 16,418.3 $ 3,595.8 22 % Commercial real estate 10,965.9 10,827.5 138.3 1 10,313.0 652.9 6 Consumer 8,668.8 9,246.7 (577.9 ) (6 ) 9,709.2 (1,040.4 ) (11 ) Unearned income (99.0 ) (98.2 ) (0.8 ) 1 (22.7 ) (76.3 ) 337 Total loans $ 39,549.8 $ 39,914.3 $ (364.5 ) (1 )% $ 36,417.8 $ 3,132.0 9 % *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total loans ended the quarter at $39.55 billion, down $364.5 million or 1% sequentially.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans sequential growth of $75.9 million. PPP loan payoffs of approximately $77 million in the third quarter. C&I line utilization of 40% compared to 41% in the prior quarter.

Consumer loans decreased by $577.9 million sequentially, primarily as a result of approximately $467 million in strategic dispositions of out-of-footprint mortgages, student loans, and GreenSky loans.

Deposits* (dollars in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 3Q19 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Non-interest-bearing DDA $ 12,129.8 $ 11,830.7 $ 299.1 3 % $ 8,970.2 $ 3,159.6 35 % Interest-bearing DDA 5,291.1 5,057.2 233.9 5 4,714.8 576.3 12 Money market 12,441.3 11,457.2 984.1 9 9,212.1 3,229.2 35 Savings 1,126.0 1,080.1 45.9 4 897.3 228.7 25 Public funds 5,791.9 5,347.4 444.6 8 3,795.3 1,996.6 53 Time deposits 3,976.5 5,131.7 (1,155.2 ) (23 ) 6,647.8 (2,671.3 ) (40 ) Brokered deposits 3,909.3 4,290.3 (381.0 ) (9 ) 3,195.5 713.8 22 Total deposits $ 44,665.9 $ 44,194.6 $ 471.3 1 % $ 37,433.1 $ 7,232.8 19 % *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $44.67 billion, up $471.3 million or 1% sequentially.

Core transaction deposits increased $1.56 billion or 5% sequentially. Broad-based growth in all categories including MMA, DDA, NOW, and savings deposits offset the $1.16 billion strategic decline in time deposits and $381.0 million decline in brokered deposits.

3Q20 total deposit costs of 39 bps declined by 14 bps from 2Q20.

Income Statement Summary** (in thousands, except per share data) 3Q20 2Q20 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 3Q19 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Net interest income $ 376,990 $ 376,566 $ 424 — % $ 402,097 $ (25,107 ) (6 )% Non-interest revenue 114,411 173,484 (59,073 ) (34 ) 88,760 25,651 29 Non-interest expense 316,655 284,141 32,514 11 276,310 40,345 15 Provision for credit losses 43,383 141,851 (98,468 ) (69 ) 27,562 15,821 57 Income before taxes $ 131,363 $ 124,058 $ 7,305 6 % $ 186,985 $ (55,622 ) (30 )% Income tax expense 39,789 30,866 8,923 29 51,259 (11,470 ) (22 ) Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 — — 8,291 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 83,283 $ 84,901 $ (1,618 ) (2 )% $ 127,435 $ (44,152 ) (35 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 147,976 147,733 243 — % 154,043 (6,067 ) (4 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ (0.01 ) (2 ) $ 0.83 $ (0.26 ) (32 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.89 0.23 0.66 286 0.97 (0.08 ) (8.7 ) ** Amounts may not total due to rounding

Core Performance

Total revenues were $492.4 million in the third quarter, down $58.6 million sequentially.

Net interest income of $377.0 million was stable from the second quarter, benefiting from favorable trends in deposit pricing and remixing. PPP fee accretion of $11.9 million, up $2.7 million from the second quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.10%, down 3 bps from the prior quarter.

Non-interest revenue decreased $59.1 million, or 34% sequentially, and increased $25.7 million, or 29% year-over-year. The sequential decrease was largely attributable to $69.4 million of securities gains as a result of repositioning the investment portfolio in the second quarter.

Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $20.3 million, or 21% sequentially, and $24.4 million, or 27% year-over-year. Net mortgage revenue increased $7.7 million and core banking fees increased $4.9 million sequentially.

Non-interest expense increased $32.5 million, or 11% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest expense decreased $7.7 million, or 3% sequentially. Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $44.9 million driven by lower rate forecast impact to mortgage reporting unit. Employment expense decreased $4.6 million primarily as a result of lower commissions, lower headcount, and reduced COVID-related staffing expenses.

Provision for credit losses of $43.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.68%, or 1.80% excluding PPP loans.

Tax expense was $39.8 million, an increase of $8.9 million driven by higher taxable pre-tax income. Year-to-date effective tax rate of 24.95% (impacted by non-deductible goodwill impairment).



Capital Ratios 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio 9.30 % * 8.90 % 8.96 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.58 * 10.15 10.27 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.16 * 12.70 12.30 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.49 * 8.38 9.02 Tangible common equity ratio 7.67 7.41 8.04 * Ratios are preliminary.

Capital

CET1 ratio improved 40 bps during the quarter to 9.30% primarily due to earnings and settlement of balance sheet activities completed in the second quarter.

Total risk-based capital of 13.16% is the highest since 2014.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue; adjusted non-interest expense; adjusted total revenues; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted earnings per diluted share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total revenues; efficiency ratio-FTE; net income available to common shareholders; earnings per diluted common share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted total revenues and adjusted non-interest revenue are measures used by management to evaluate total revenues and non-interest revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses) and gains on sales and changes in the fair value of private equity investments, net. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Adjusted non-interest revenue Total non-interest revenue $ 114,411 $ 173,484 $ 88,760 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net 1,550 (69,409 ) 3,731 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments (260 ) (8,707 ) (1,194 ) Adjusted non-interest revenue $ 115,701 $ 95,368 $ 91,297 Adjusted non-interest expense Total non-interest expense $ 316,655 $ 284,141 $ 276,310 Subtract: Earnout liability adjustments — (4,908 ) (10,457 ) Subtract: Goodwill impairment (44,877 ) — — Subtract: Merger-related expense — — (353 ) Subtract/add: Restructuring charges, net (2,882 ) (2,822 ) 66 Subtract: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — (2,500 ) Subtract: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net (154 ) — (4,592 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 268,742 $ 276,411 $ 258,474 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Adjusted total revenues and adjusted tangible efficiency ratio Adjusted non-interest expense $ 268,742 $ 276,411 $ 258,474 Subtract: Amortization of intangibles (2,640 ) (2,640 ) (2,901 ) Adjusted tangible non-interest expense $ 266,102 $ 273,771 $ 255,573 Net interest income $ 376,990 $ 376,566 $ 402,097 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 956 861 819 Add: Total non-interest revenue 114,411 173,484 88,760 Total FTE revenues 492,357 550,911 491,676 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net 1,550 (69,409 ) 3,731 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments (260 ) (8,707 ) (1,194 ) Adjusted total revenues $ 493,647 $ 472,795 $ 494,213 Efficiency ratio-FTE 64.31 % 51.58 % 56.20 % Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio 53.91 57.91 51.71

Adjusted return on average assets Net income $ 91,574 $ 93,192 $ 135,726 Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform — — 4,402 Add: Earnout liability adjustments — 4,908 10,457 Add: Goodwill impairment 44,877 — — Add: Merger-related expense — — 353 Add/subtract: Restructuring charges, net 2,882 2,822 (66 ) Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — 2,500 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 154 — 4,592 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net 1,550 (69,409 ) 3,731 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments (260 ) (8,707 ) (1,194 ) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (1,122 ) 19,500 (2,478 ) Adjusted net income $ 139,655 $ 42,306 $ 158,023 Net income annualized $ 364,305 $ 374,816 $ 538,478 Adjusted net income annualized $ 555,584 $ 170,154 $ 626,939 Total average assets $ 53,138,334 $ 52,853,685 $ 47,211,026 Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.71 % 1.14 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.05 0.32 1.33 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted net income per common share, diluted Net income available to common shareholders $ 83,283 $ 84,901 $ 127,435 Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform — — 4,402 Add: Earnout liability adjustments — 4,908 10,457 Add: Goodwill impairment 44,877 — — Add: Merger-related expense — — 353 Add/subtract: Restructuring charges, net 2,882 2,822 (66 ) Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — 2,500 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 154 — 4,592 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net 1,550 (69,409 ) 3,731 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments (260 ) (8,707 ) (1,194 ) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (1,122 ) 19,500 (2,478 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 131,364 $ 34,015 $ 149,732 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 147,976 147,733 154,043 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.83 Adjusted net income per common share, diluted 0.89 0.23 0.97

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity Net income available to common shareholders $ 83,283 $ 84,901 $ 127,435 Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform — — 4,402 Add: Earnout liability adjustments — 4,908 10,457 Add: Goodwill impairment 44,877 — — Add: Merger-related expense — — 353 Add/subtract: Restructuring charges, net 2,882 2,822 (66 ) Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — 2,500 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 154 — 4,592 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net 1,550 (69,409 ) 3,731 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments (260 ) (8,707 ) (1,194 ) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (1,122 ) 19,500 (2,478 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 131,364 $ 34,015 $ 149,732 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 522,600 $ 136,808 $ 594,045 Add: Amortization of intangibles 7,782 7,868 8,632 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 530,382 $ 144,676 $ 602,677 Net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 331,322 $ 341,470 $ 505,585 Add: Amortization of intangibles 7,782 7,868 8,632 Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 339,104 $ 349,338 $ 514,217 Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,553,159 $ 4,567,254 $ 4,450,301 Subtract: Goodwill (497,267 ) (497,267 ) (492,320 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (49,075 ) (51,667 ) (60,278 ) Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,006,817 $ 4,018,320 $ 3,897,703 Return on average common equity 7.28 % 7.48 % 11.36 % Adjusted return on average common equity 11.48 3.00 13.35 Return on average tangible common equity 8.46 8.69 13.19 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.24 3.60 15.46

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 53,040,538 $ 54,121,989 $ 47,661,182 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (497,267 ) (487,865 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (47,752 ) (50,392 ) (58,572 ) Tangible assets $ 52,540,396 $ 53,574,330 $ 47,114,745 Total shareholders’ equity $ 5,064,542 $ 5,052,968 $ 4,868,838 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (497,267 ) (487,865 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (47,752 ) (50,392 ) (58,572 ) Subtract: Preferred Stock, no par value (537,145 ) (537,145 ) (536,550 ) Tangible common equity $ 4,027,255 $ 3,968,164 $ 3,785,851 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.55 % 9.34 % 10.22 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.67 7.41 8.04

INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter 20 vs '19 2020 2019 % Change Interest income $ 1,371,016 $ 1,544,385 (11 )% Interest expense 244,200 347,850 (30 ) Net interest income 1,126,816 1,196,535 (6 ) Provision for credit losses 343,956 63,250 444 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 782,860 1,133,285 (31 ) Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 54,069 65,805 (18 ) Fiduciary and asset management fees 46,009 42,743 8 Card fees 30,959 34,334 (10 ) Brokerage revenue 32,987 30,502 8 Mortgage banking income 66,987 23,313 187 Capital markets income 22,984 21,557 7 Income from bank-owned life insurance 21,572 15,605 38 Investment securities gains/(losses), net 76,594 (5,502 ) nm Gain on sale and fair value increase, net, on private equity investments 4,712 3,507 nm Other non-interest revenue 34,879 26,081 34 Total non-interest revenue 391,752 257,945 52 Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 464,268 424,952 9 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 125,475 119,262 5 Third-party processing and other services 63,466 55,403 15 Professional fees 39,358 25,379 55 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 18,922 21,872 (13 ) Amortization of intangibles 7,920 8,702 (9 ) Goodwill impairment 44,877 — nm Merger-related expense — 57,493 nm Earnout liability adjustments 4,908 10,457 nm Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 2,057 4,592 nm Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — 2,500 nm Restructuring charges 8,924 (29 ) nm Other operating expenses 96,901 102,264 (5 ) Total non-interest expense 877,076 832,847 5 Income before income taxes 297,536 558,383 (47 ) Income tax expense 74,250 146,287 (49 ) Net income 223,286 412,096 (46 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 24,872 14,591 70 Net income available to common shareholders $ 198,414 $ 397,505 (50 )% Net income per common share, basic $ 1.35 $ 2.53 (47 )% Net income per common share, diluted 1.34 2.51 (47 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.99 0.90 10 Return on average assets * 0.58 % 1.18 % (60) bps Return on average common equity * 5.87 12.09 (622 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 147,304 156,819 (6 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 148,037 158,595 (7 ) nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Third Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter 20 vs '19 % Change Interest income $ 435,550 451,569 483,897 506,253 523,415 (17 )% Interest expense 58,560 75,003 110,637 106,985 121,318 (52 ) Net interest income 376,990 376,566 373,260 399,268 402,097 (6 ) Provision for credit losses 43,383 141,851 158,722 24,470 27,562 57 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 333,607 234,715 214,538 374,798 374,535 (11 ) Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 17,813 15,567 20,689 22,385 22,952 (22 ) Fiduciary and asset management fees 15,885 14,950 15,174 15,645 14,686 8 Card fees 10,823 9,186 10,950 11,325 12,297 (12 ) Brokerage revenue 10,604 9,984 12,398 11,106 11,071 (4 ) Mortgage banking income 31,229 23,530 12,227 9,287 10,351 202 Capital markets income 5,690 6,050 11,243 8,972 7,396 (23 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 7,778 7,756 6,038 5,620 5,139 51 Investment securities (losses)/gains, net (1,550 ) 69,409 8,734 (2,157 ) (3,731 ) nm Gain on sale and fair value increase/(decrease) on private equity investments 260 8,707 (4,255 ) 8,100 1,194 nm Other non-interest revenue 15,879 8,345 10,659 7,672 7,405 114 Total non-interest revenue 114,411 173,484 103,857 97,955 88,760 29 Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 154,994 159,597 149,678 145,084 142,516 9 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 41,554 41,727 42,194 42,644 41,017 1 Third-party processing and other services 20,620 21,366 21,480 20,293 18,528 11 Professional fees 13,377 15,305 10,675 9,921 9,719 38 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 6,793 6,851 5,278 9,825 7,242 (6 ) Amortization of intangibles 2,640 2,640 2,640 2,901 2,901 (9 ) Goodwill impairment 44,877 — — — — nm Merger-related expense — — — (913 ) 353 nm Earnout liability adjustments — 4,908 — — 10,457 nm Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 154 — 1,904 — 4,592 nm Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — — 1,111 2,500 nm Restructuring charges 2,882 2,822 3,220 1,259 (66 ) nm Other operating expenses 28,764 28,925 39,210 33,996 36,551 (21 ) Total non-interest expense 316,655 284,141 276,279 266,121 276,310 15 Income before income taxes 131,363 124,058 42,116 206,632 186,985 (30 ) Income tax expense 39,789 30,866 3,595 54,948 51,259 (22 ) Net income 91,574 93,192 38,521 151,684 135,726 (33 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 83,283 84,901 30,230 143,393 127,435 (35 )% Net income per common share, basic $ 0.57 0.58 0.21 0.98 0.84 (32 )% Net income per common share, diluted 0.56 0.57 0.20 0.97 0.83 (32 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.30 0.30 10 Return on average assets * 0.69 % 0.71 0.32 1.27 1.14 (45) bps Return on average common equity * 7.28 7.48 2.75 13.08 11.36 (408 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 147,314 147,288 147,311 146,948 152,238 (3 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 147,976 147,733 148,401 148,529 154,043 (4 ) nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 578,026 $ 535,846 $ 611,496 Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank 1,266,313 553,390 480,913 Interest earning deposits with banks 20,929 20,635 20,086 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 120,095 77,047 69,975 Cash and cash equivalents 1,985,363 1,186,918 1,182,470 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 7,566,525 6,778,670 6,892,162 Loans held for sale ($285,899, $115,173, and $129,415 measured at fair value, respectively) 745,160 115,173 129,415 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 39,549,847 37,162,450 36,417,826 Allowance for loan losses (603,800 ) (281,402 ) (265,013 ) Loans, net 38,946,047 36,881,048 36,152,813 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,044,046 775,665 771,458 Premises and equipment, net 471,208 493,940 487,053 Goodwill 452,390 497,267 487,865 Other intangible assets, net 47,752 55,671 58,572 Other assets 1,782,047 1,418,930 1,499,374 Total assets $ 53,040,538 $ 48,203,282 $ 47,661,182 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 13,075,081 $ 9,439,485 $ 9,586,148 Interest-bearing deposits 31,590,823 28,966,019 27,846,922 Total deposits 44,665,904 38,405,504 37,433,070 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 202,344 165,690 197,419 Other short-term borrowings 400,000 1,753,560 2,233,593 Long-term debt 1,628,385 2,153,897 2,153,600 Other liabilities 1,079,363 782,941 774,662 Total liabilities 47,975,996 43,261,592 42,792,344 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued

22,000,000 537,145 537,145 536,550 Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 167,410,950, 166,800,623, and 166,201,048; outstanding 147,317,923, 147,157,596, and 147,594,000 167,411 166,801 166,201 Additional paid-in capital 3,832,142 3,819,336 3,801,158 Treasury stock, at cost – 20,093,027, 19,643,027, and 18,607,048 shares (731,806 ) (715,560 ) (680,081 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 174,914 65,641 75,933 Retained earnings 1,084,736 1,068,327 969,077 Total shareholders’ equity 5,064,542 4,941,690 4,868,838 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,040,538 $ 48,203,282 $ 47,661,182

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (1) (Unaudited) 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Third Second First Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Interest Earning Assets Investment securities (2) (4) $ 7,227,400 6,618,533 6,680,047 6,696,768 6,831,036 Yield 2.39 % 2.72 3.09 3.12 3.14 Trading account assets (5) $ 5,391 6,173 6,306 7,986 5,519 Yield 1.69 % 2.19 2.70 2.69 4.01 Commercial loans (3) (4) $ 30,730,135 30,236,919 27,607,343 26,698,202 26,567,719 Yield 3.80 % 3.95 4.57 4.82 5.09 Consumer loans (3) $ 9,032,437 9,899,172 9,985,702 9,809,832 9,633,603 Yield 4.08 % 4.34 4.60 5.07 5.08 Allowance for loan losses $ (591,098 ) (498,545 ) (368,033 ) (269,052 ) (258,024 ) Loans, net (3) $ 39,171,474 39,637,546 37,225,012 36,238,982 35,943,298 Yield 3.92 % 4.08 4.62 4.93 5.13 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 244,952 221,157 86,415 117,909 99,556 Yield 2.92 % 3.09 3.67 3.77 3.93 Other loans held for sale $ 493,940 19,246 — — 475 Yield 3.61 % 4.19 — — — Federal funds sold, due from Federal Reserve Bank, and other short-term investments $ 1,265,880 1,709,086 652,130 514,635 513,160 Yield 0.11 % 0.11 1.02 1.71 2.08 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank Stock (5) $ 200,923 247,801 284,082 278,586 254,994 Yield 2.73 % 3.60 3.38 2.85 3.85 Total interest earning assets $ 48,609,960 48,459,542 44,933,992 43,854,866 43,648,038 Yield 3.58 % 3.75 4.33 4.60 4.78 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 7,789,095 7,260,940 6,445,986 6,381,282 6,138,810 Rate 0.19 % 0.21 0.51 0.60 0.69 Money Market accounts $ 13,272,972 12,238,479 11,548,014 10,526,296 10,138,783 Rate 0.36 % 0.46 1.00 1.13 1.26 Savings deposits $ 1,114,956 1,036,024 926,822 915,640 900,366 Rate 0.02 % 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.05 Time deposits under $100,000 $ 1,379,923 1,621,943 1,761,741 1,873,350 2,100,492 Rate 1.03 % 1.43 1.64 1.27 1.39 Time deposits over $100,000 $ 3,863,821 4,772,555 5,051,705 5,198,266 5,957,691 Rate 1.44 % 1.80 2.04 1.51 1.69 Other brokered deposits $ 1,912,114 1,998,571 1,376,669 1,156,131 993,078 Rate 0.23 % 0.25 1.42 1.84 2.47 Brokered time deposits $ 2,232,940 2,244,429 2,166,496 2,121,069 2,119,149 Rate 1.59 % 1.86 2.11 2.16 2.27 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 31,565,821 31,172,941 29,277,433 28,172,034 28,348,369 Rate 0.54 % 0.73 1.18 1.16 1.32 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements $ 180,342 250,232 167,324 192,731 221,045 Rate 0.09 % 0.12 0.30 0.24 0.22 Other short-term borrowings $ 46,739 550,000 1,384,362 1,565,507 1,307,370 Rate 1.12 % 1.23 1.66 1.87 2.31 Long-term debt $ 2,234,665 2,834,188 2,678,651 2,153,983 2,286,221 Rate 2.71 % 2.36 2.78 3.07 3.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 34,027,567 34,807,361 33,507,770 32,084,255 32,163,005 Rate 0.68 % 0.86 1.30 1.30 1.47 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 12,773,676 11,923,534 9,409,774 9,706,784 9,365,776 Cost of funds 0.50 % 0.65 1.04 1.02 1.16 Net interest margin 3.10 % 3.13 3.37 3.65 3.69 Taxable equivalent adjustment (4) $ 956 861 786 769 819 (1) Yields and rates are annualized. (2) Excludes net unrealized gains and losses. (3) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. Non-performing loans are included. (4) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable-equivalent basis. (5) Included as a component of other assets on the consolidated balance sheet.

Synovus LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Total Loans Total Loans Linked Quarter Total Loans Year/Year Loan Type September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 % Change September 30, 2019 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 13,120,038 $ 13,136,696 — % $ 9,846,830 33 % Owner-Occupied 6,894,113 6,801,580 1 6,571,485 5 Total Commercial & Industrial 20,014,151 19,938,276 — 16,418,315 22 Multi-Family 2,365,118 2,252,820 5 2,063,808 15 Hotels 1,409,424 1,364,511 3 1,267,790 11 Office Buildings 2,313,346 2,297,721 1 2,161,258 7 Shopping Centers 1,698,993 1,738,504 (2 ) 1,699,656 — Warehouses 730,253 781,252 (7 ) 673,780 8 Other Investment Property 1,145,313 1,012,392 13 977,253 17 Total Investment Properties 9,662,447 9,447,200 2 8,843,545 9 1-4 Family Construction 180,406 229,999 (22 ) 288,897 (38 ) 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 474,632 466,809 2 516,859 (8 ) Total 1-4 Family Properties 655,038 696,808 (6 ) 805,756 (19 ) Commercial Development 111,493 112,539 (1 ) 124,213 (10 ) Residential Development 260,313 270,952 (4 ) 218,991 19 Land Acquisition 276,584 300,036 (8 ) 320,485 (14 ) Land and Development 648,390 683,527 (5 ) 663,689 (2 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 10,965,875 10,827,535 1 10,312,990 6 Consumer Mortgages 5,658,525 5,811,376 (3 ) 5,470,730 3 Home Equity Lines 1,615,207 1,710,264 (6 ) 1,675,092 (4 ) Credit Cards 264,829 250,448 6 267,874 (1 ) Other Consumer Loans 1,130,237 1,474,583 (23 ) 2,295,486 (51 ) Total Consumer 8,668,798 9,246,671 (6 ) 9,709,182 (11 ) Unearned Income (98,977 ) (98,185 ) 1 (22,661 ) 337 Total $ 39,549,847 $ 39,914,297 (1 )% $ 36,417,826 9 % NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION (Unaudited) Total

Non-performing Loans Total

Non-performing Loans Linked Quarter Total

Non-performing Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 % Change September 30, 2019 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 95,365 $ 83,000 15 % $ 73,672 29 % Owner-Occupied 20,261 19,605 3 9,222 120 Total Commercial & Industrial 115,626 102,605 13 82,894 39 Multi-Family 157 — nm — nm Office Buildings 27,608 836 nm 290 nm Shopping Centers 257 409 (37 ) 140 84 Other Investment Property 238 393 (39 ) — nm Total Investment Properties 28,260 1,638 nm 430 nm 1-4 Family Construction 1,556 2,593 (40 ) 698 123 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 1,815 1,844 (2 ) 1,520 19 Total 1-4 Family Properties 3,371 4,437 (24 ) 2,218 52 Commercial Development 833 840 (1 ) 87 nm Residential Development 648 685 (5 ) 1,526 (58 ) Land Acquisition 910 1,042 (13 ) 1,419 (36 ) Land and Development 2,391 2,567 (7 ) 3,032 (21 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 34,022 8,642 294 5,680 499 Consumer Mortgages 7,433 17,438 (57 ) 10,015 (26 ) Home Equity Lines 10,297 14,200 (27 ) 12,590 (18 ) Other Consumer Loans 1,459 4,552 (68 ) 4,736 (69 ) Total Consumer 19,189 36,190 (47 ) 27,341 (30 ) Total $ 168,837 $ 147,437 15 % $ 115,915 46 %