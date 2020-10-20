 

Synovus Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter 2020

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Diluted EPS of $0.56; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.89.
    • Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $44.9 million, or $0.30 per share, driven by lower rate forecast impact to mortgage reporting unit.
  • Period-end loan decline of $364.5 million or 1% sequentially; net increase of approximately $245 million excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan payoffs and asset dispositions.
    • As of September 30, slightly less than 1% of loans were receiving a principal and interest deferral, down from 15% in May.
  • Core transaction deposits (non-interest bearing, NOW/savings, and money market deposits excluding public and brokered funds) increased $1.56 billion or 5% sequentially.
  • Total deposit costs of 0.39% down 14 bps from the second quarter due to pricing diligence and product remixing.
  • Net interest income of $377.0 million was stable with the second quarter; net interest margin of 3.10% vs. 3.13% in 2Q20.
  • Non-interest revenue declined $59.1 million sequentially and increased $25.7 million compared to prior year; investment losses of $1.3 million compared to gains of $78.1 million in the second quarter.
    • Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $20.3 million sequentially due primarily to higher net mortgage revenue and core banking fees.
  • Non-interest expense increased $32.5 million sequentially and $40.3 million compared to prior year.
    • Adjusted non-interest expense declined $7.7 million sequentially due primarily to lower employment expense.
  • Provision for credit losses of $43.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.68%, or 1.80% excluding PPP loans.
  • Credit quality metrics remain relatively stable, with the non-performing loan ratio and net charge-off ratio of 0.43% and 0.29%, respectively.
  • Preliminary CET1 and Total Risk Based Capital ratios improved to 9.30% and 13.16%, respectively.

Third Quarter Summary

 

Reported

 

Adjusted

(dollars in thousands)

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

3Q19

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

3Q19

Net income available to common shareholders

$

83,283

 

 

$

84,901

 

 

$

127,435

 

 

$

131,364

 

 

$

34,015

 

 

$

149,732

 

Diluted earnings per share

0.56

 

 

0.57

 

 

0.83

 

 

0.89

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.97

 

Total loans

39,549,847

 

 

39,914,297

 

 

36,417,826

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Total deposits

44,665,904

 

 

44,194,580

 

 

37,433,070

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Total revenues

492,357

 

 

550,911

 

 

491,676

 

 

493,647

 

 

472,795

 

 

494,213

 

Return on avg assets

0.69

%

 

0.71

%

 

1.14

%

 

1.05

%

 

0.32

%

 

1.33

%

Return on avg common equity

7.28

 

 

7.48

 

 

11.36

 

 

11.48

 

 

3.00

 

 

13.35

 

Return on avg tangible common equity

8.46

 

 

8.69

 

 

13.19

 

 

13.24

 

 

3.60

 

 

15.46

 

Net interest margin

3.10

 

 

3.13

 

 

3.69

 

 

3.08

 

 

3.11

 

 

3.42

 

Efficiency ratio

64.31

 

 

51.58

 

 

56.20

 

 

53.91

 

 

57.91

 

 

51.71

 

NCO ratio

0.29

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.22

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

NPA ratio

0.49

 

 

0.44

 

 

0.42

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

“The third quarter reflected strong operating performance, highlighted by growth in core transaction deposits of $1.6 billion and adjusted fee income growth of $20 million, as well as disciplined expense management, all contributing to improved profitability,” said Kessel D. Stelling, Synovus Chairman and CEO. “We continued to strengthen our balance sheet, growing total risk-based capital by 46 basis points to 13.16 percent, the highest level since 2014. The responsiveness of team members and their unwavering support of customers — especially those managing through this challenging credit cycle — demonstrates the effectiveness of our local relationship delivery model and our ability to execute even in the face of uncertainty. These strengths, along with an improving economy, contributed to a solid third quarter and position us well for the fourth quarter and coming year.”

Balance Sheet

Loans*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in millions)

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

Linked
Quarter
Change

 

Linked
Quarter %
Change

 

3Q19

 

Year/Year
Change

 

Year/Year
% Change

Commercial & industrial

$

20,014.2

 

 

$

19,938.3

 

 

$

75.9

 

 

%

 

$

16,418.3

 

 

$

3,595.8

 

 

22

%

Commercial real estate

10,965.9

 

 

10,827.5

 

 

138.3

 

 

1

 

 

10,313.0

 

 

652.9

 

 

6

 

Consumer

8,668.8

 

 

9,246.7

 

 

(577.9

)

 

(6

)

 

9,709.2

 

 

(1,040.4

)

 

(11

)

Unearned income

(99.0

)

 

(98.2

)

 

(0.8

)

 

1

 

 

(22.7

)

 

(76.3

)

 

337

 

Total loans

$

39,549.8

 

 

$

39,914.3

 

 

$

(364.5

)

 

(1

)%

 

$

36,417.8

 

 

$

3,132.0

 

 

9

%

 

*Amounts may not total due to rounding

  • Total loans ended the quarter at $39.55 billion, down $364.5 million or 1% sequentially.
  • Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans sequential growth of $75.9 million.
    • PPP loan payoffs of approximately $77 million in the third quarter.
    • C&I line utilization of 40% compared to 41% in the prior quarter.
  • Consumer loans decreased by $577.9 million sequentially, primarily as a result of approximately $467 million in strategic dispositions of out-of-footprint mortgages, student loans, and GreenSky loans.

Deposits*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in millions)

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

Linked
Quarter
Change

 

Linked
Quarter %
Change

 

3Q19

 

Year/Year
Change

 

Year/Year
% Change

Non-interest-bearing DDA

$

12,129.8

 

 

$

11,830.7

 

 

$

299.1

 

 

3

%

 

$

8,970.2

 

 

$

3,159.6

 

 

35

%

Interest-bearing DDA

5,291.1

 

 

5,057.2

 

 

233.9

 

 

5

 

 

4,714.8

 

 

576.3

 

 

12

 

Money market

12,441.3

 

 

11,457.2

 

 

984.1

 

 

9

 

 

9,212.1

 

 

3,229.2

 

 

35

 

Savings

1,126.0

 

 

1,080.1

 

 

45.9

 

 

4

 

 

897.3

 

 

228.7

 

 

25

 

Public funds

5,791.9

 

 

5,347.4

 

 

444.6

 

 

8

 

 

3,795.3

 

 

1,996.6

 

 

53

 

Time deposits

3,976.5

 

 

5,131.7

 

 

(1,155.2

)

 

(23

)

 

6,647.8

 

 

(2,671.3

)

 

(40

)

Brokered deposits

3,909.3

 

 

4,290.3

 

 

(381.0

)

 

(9

)

 

3,195.5

 

 

713.8

 

 

22

 

Total deposits

$

44,665.9

 

 

$

44,194.6

 

 

$

471.3

 

 

1

%

 

$

37,433.1

 

 

$

7,232.8

 

 

19

%

 

*Amounts may not total due to rounding

  • Total deposits ended the quarter at $44.67 billion, up $471.3 million or 1% sequentially.
  • Core transaction deposits increased $1.56 billion or 5% sequentially.
    • Broad-based growth in all categories including MMA, DDA, NOW, and savings deposits offset the $1.16 billion strategic decline in time deposits and $381.0 million decline in brokered deposits.
  • 3Q20 total deposit costs of 39 bps declined by 14 bps from 2Q20.

Income Statement Summary**

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

Linked
Quarter
Change

 

Linked
Quarter %
Change

 

3Q19

 

Year/Year
Change

 

Year/Year
% Change

Net interest income

$

376,990

 

 

$

376,566

 

 

$

424

 

 

 

%

 

$

402,097

 

 

$

(25,107

)

 

(6

)%

Non-interest revenue

114,411

 

 

173,484

 

 

(59,073

)

 

 

(34

)

 

88,760

 

 

25,651

 

 

29

 

Non-interest expense

316,655

 

 

284,141

 

 

32,514

 

 

 

11

 

 

276,310

 

 

40,345

 

 

15

 

Provision for credit losses

43,383

 

 

141,851

 

 

(98,468

)

 

 

(69

)

 

27,562

 

 

15,821

 

 

57

 

Income before taxes

$

131,363

 

 

$

124,058

 

 

$

7,305

 

 

 

6

%

 

$

186,985

 

 

$

(55,622

)

 

(30

)%

Income tax expense

39,789

 

 

30,866

 

 

8,923

 

 

 

29

 

 

51,259

 

 

(11,470

)

 

(22

)

Preferred stock dividends

8,291

 

 

8,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,291

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

83,283

 

 

$

84,901

 

 

$

(1,618

)

 

 

(2

)%

 

$

127,435

 

 

$

(44,152

)

 

(35

)%

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

147,976

 

 

147,733

 

 

243

 

 

 

%

 

154,043

 

 

(6,067

)

 

(4

)%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

(2

)

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

(32

)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.89

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.66

 

 

 

286

 

 

0.97

 

 

(0.08

)

 

(8.7

)

 

** Amounts may not total due to rounding

Core Performance

  • Total revenues were $492.4 million in the third quarter, down $58.6 million sequentially.
  • Net interest income of $377.0 million was stable from the second quarter, benefiting from favorable trends in deposit pricing and remixing.
    • PPP fee accretion of $11.9 million, up $2.7 million from the second quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 3.10%, down 3 bps from the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest revenue decreased $59.1 million, or 34% sequentially, and increased $25.7 million, or 29% year-over-year. The sequential decrease was largely attributable to $69.4 million of securities gains as a result of repositioning the investment portfolio in the second quarter.
  • Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $20.3 million, or 21% sequentially, and $24.4 million, or 27% year-over-year. Net mortgage revenue increased $7.7 million and core banking fees increased $4.9 million sequentially.
  • Non-interest expense increased $32.5 million, or 11% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest expense decreased $7.7 million, or 3% sequentially.
    • Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $44.9 million driven by lower rate forecast impact to mortgage reporting unit.
    • Employment expense decreased $4.6 million primarily as a result of lower commissions, lower headcount, and reduced COVID-related staffing expenses.
  • Provision for credit losses of $43.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.68%, or 1.80% excluding PPP loans.
  • Tax expense was $39.8 million, an increase of $8.9 million driven by higher taxable pre-tax income.
    • Year-to-date effective tax rate of 24.95% (impacted by non-deductible goodwill impairment).

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3Q20

 

 

2Q20

 

 

3Q19

 

Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio

9.30

%

*

8.90

%

 

8.96

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.58

 

*

10.15

 

 

10.27

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.16

 

*

12.70

 

 

12.30

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.49

 

*

8.38

 

 

9.02

 

Tangible common equity ratio

7.67

 

 

7.41

 

 

8.04

 

 

* Ratios are preliminary.

Capital

  • CET1 ratio improved 40 bps during the quarter to 9.30% primarily due to earnings and settlement of balance sheet activities completed in the second quarter.
  • Total risk-based capital of 13.16% is the highest since 2014.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on October 20, 2020. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous Internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for 12 months and will be available 30-45 minutes after the call.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 288 branches in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus’ use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus’ future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; our expectations regarding net interest income and net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus’ management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus’ ability to control or predict.

These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus’ management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Synovus' assets, business, liquidity, financial condition, prospects and results of operations, and the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the captions “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” and in Synovus’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue; adjusted non-interest expense; adjusted total revenues; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted earnings per diluted share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total revenues; efficiency ratio-FTE; net income available to common shareholders; earnings per diluted common share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted total revenues and adjusted non-interest revenue are measures used by management to evaluate total revenues and non-interest revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses) and gains on sales and changes in the fair value of private equity investments, net. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.

 
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

3Q19

Adjusted non-interest revenue

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest revenue

$

114,411

 

 

$

173,484

 

 

$

88,760

 

Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net

1,550

 

 

(69,409

)

 

3,731

 

Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments

(260

)

 

(8,707

)

 

(1,194

)

Adjusted non-interest revenue

$

115,701

 

 

$

95,368

 

 

$

91,297

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest expense

$

316,655

 

 

$

284,141

 

 

$

276,310

 

Subtract: Earnout liability adjustments

 

 

(4,908

)

 

(10,457

)

Subtract: Goodwill impairment

(44,877

)

 

 

 

 

Subtract: Merger-related expense

 

 

 

 

(353

)

Subtract/add: Restructuring charges, net

(2,882

)

 

(2,822

)

 

66

 

Subtract: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

(2,500

)

Subtract: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net

(154

)

 

 

 

(4,592

)

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

268,742

 

 

$

276,411

 

 

$

258,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

3Q19

Adjusted total revenues and adjusted tangible efficiency ratio

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

268,742

 

 

$

276,411

 

 

$

258,474

 

Subtract: Amortization of intangibles

(2,640

)

 

(2,640

)

 

(2,901

)

Adjusted tangible non-interest expense

$

266,102

 

 

$

273,771

 

 

$

255,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

376,990

 

 

$

376,566

 

 

$

402,097

 

Add: Tax equivalent adjustment

956

 

 

861

 

 

819

 

Add: Total non-interest revenue

114,411

 

 

173,484

 

 

88,760

 

Total FTE revenues

492,357

 

 

550,911

 

 

491,676

 

Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net

1,550

 

 

(69,409

)

 

3,731

 

Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments

(260

)

 

(8,707

)

 

(1,194

)

Adjusted total revenues

$

493,647

 

 

$

472,795

 

 

$

494,213

 

Efficiency ratio-FTE

64.31

%

 

51.58

%

 

56.20

%

Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio

53.91

 

 

57.91

 

 

51.71

 

Adjusted return on average assets

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

91,574

 

 

$

93,192

 

 

$

135,726

 

Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform

 

 

 

 

4,402

 

Add: Earnout liability adjustments

 

 

4,908

 

 

10,457

 

Add: Goodwill impairment

44,877

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Merger-related expense

 

 

 

 

353

 

Add/subtract: Restructuring charges, net

2,882

 

 

2,822

 

 

(66

)

Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

2,500

 

Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net

154

 

 

 

 

4,592

 

Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net

1,550

 

 

(69,409

)

 

3,731

 

Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments

(260

)

 

(8,707

)

 

(1,194

)

Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments

(1,122

)

 

19,500

 

 

(2,478

)

Adjusted net income

$

139,655

 

 

$

42,306

 

 

$

158,023

 

Net income annualized

$

364,305

 

 

$

374,816

 

 

$

538,478

 

Adjusted net income annualized

$

555,584

 

 

$

170,154

 

 

$

626,939

 

Total average assets

$

53,138,334

 

 

$

52,853,685

 

 

$

47,211,026

 

Return on average assets

0.69

%

 

0.71

%

 

1.14

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.05

 

 

0.32

 

 

1.33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

3Q19

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted net income per common share, diluted

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

83,283

 

 

$

84,901

 

 

$

127,435

 

Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform

 

 

 

 

4,402

 

Add: Earnout liability adjustments

 

 

4,908

 

 

10,457

 

Add: Goodwill impairment

44,877

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Merger-related expense

 

 

 

 

353

 

Add/subtract: Restructuring charges, net

2,882

 

 

2,822

 

 

(66

)

Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

2,500

 

Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net

154

 

 

 

 

4,592

 

Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net

1,550

 

 

(69,409

)

 

3,731

 

Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments

(260

)

 

(8,707

)

 

(1,194

)

Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments

(1,122

)

 

19,500

 

 

(2,478

)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders

$

131,364

 

 

$

34,015

 

 

$

149,732

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

147,976

 

 

147,733

 

 

154,043

 

Net income per common share, diluted

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.83

 

Adjusted net income per common share, diluted

0.89

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.97

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

3Q19

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

83,283

 

 

$

84,901

 

 

$

127,435

 

Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform

 

 

 

 

4,402

 

Add: Earnout liability adjustments

 

 

4,908

 

 

10,457

 

Add: Goodwill impairment

44,877

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Merger-related expense

 

 

 

 

353

 

Add/subtract: Restructuring charges, net

2,882

 

 

2,822

 

 

(66

)

Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

2,500

 

Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net

154

 

 

 

 

4,592

 

Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net

1,550

 

 

(69,409

)

 

3,731

 

Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments

(260

)

 

(8,707

)

 

(1,194

)

Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments

(1,122

)

 

19,500

 

 

(2,478

)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders

$

131,364

 

 

$

34,015

 

 

$

149,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized

$

522,600

 

 

$

136,808

 

 

$

594,045

 

Add: Amortization of intangibles

7,782

 

 

7,868

 

 

8,632

 

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized

$

530,382

 

 

$

144,676

 

 

$

602,677

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders annualized

$

331,322

 

 

$

341,470

 

 

$

505,585

 

Add: Amortization of intangibles

7,782

 

 

7,868

 

 

8,632

 

Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized

$

339,104

 

 

$

349,338

 

 

$

514,217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock

$

4,553,159

 

 

$

4,567,254

 

 

$

4,450,301

 

Subtract: Goodwill

(497,267

)

 

(497,267

)

 

(492,320

)

Subtract: Other intangible assets, net

(49,075

)

 

(51,667

)

 

(60,278

)

Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock

$

4,006,817

 

 

$

4,018,320

 

 

$

3,897,703

 

Return on average common equity

7.28

%

 

7.48

%

 

11.36

%

Adjusted return on average common equity

11.48

 

 

3.00

 

 

13.35

 

Return on average tangible common equity

8.46

 

 

8.69

 

 

13.19

 

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

13.24

 

 

3.60

 

 

15.46

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity ratio

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

53,040,538

 

 

$

54,121,989

 

 

$

47,661,182

 

Subtract: Goodwill

(452,390

)

 

(497,267

)

 

(487,865

)

Subtract: Other intangible assets, net

(47,752

)

 

(50,392

)

 

(58,572

)

Tangible assets

$

52,540,396

 

 

$

53,574,330

 

 

$

47,114,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

$

5,064,542

 

 

$

5,052,968

 

 

$

4,868,838

 

Subtract: Goodwill

(452,390

)

 

(497,267

)

 

(487,865

)

Subtract: Other intangible assets, net

(47,752

)

 

(50,392

)

 

(58,572

)

Subtract: Preferred Stock, no par value

(537,145

)

 

(537,145

)

 

(536,550

)

Tangible common equity

$

4,027,255

 

 

$

3,968,164

 

 

$

3,785,851

 

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio

9.55

%

 

9.34

%

 

10.22

%

Tangible common equity ratio

7.67

 

 

7.41

 

 

8.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20 vs '19

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

1,371,016

 

 

$

1,544,385

 

 

(11

)%

Interest expense

244,200

 

 

347,850

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

1,126,816

 

 

1,196,535

 

 

(6

)

Provision for credit losses

343,956

 

 

63,250

 

 

444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

782,860

 

 

1,133,285

 

 

(31

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

54,069

 

 

65,805

 

 

(18

)

Fiduciary and asset management fees

46,009

 

 

42,743

 

 

8

 

Card fees

30,959

 

 

34,334

 

 

(10

)

Brokerage revenue

32,987

 

 

30,502

 

 

8

 

Mortgage banking income

66,987

 

 

23,313

 

 

187

 

Capital markets income

22,984

 

 

21,557

 

 

7

 

Income from bank-owned life insurance

21,572

 

 

15,605

 

 

38

 

Investment securities gains/(losses), net

76,594

 

 

(5,502

)

 

nm

 

Gain on sale and fair value increase, net, on private equity investments

4,712

 

 

3,507

 

 

nm

 

Other non-interest revenue

34,879

 

 

26,081

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest revenue

391,752

 

 

257,945

 

 

52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and other personnel expense

464,268

 

 

424,952

 

 

9

 

Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense

125,475

 

 

119,262

 

 

5

 

Third-party processing and other services

63,466

 

 

55,403

 

 

15

 

Professional fees

39,358

 

 

25,379

 

 

55

 

FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees

18,922

 

 

21,872

 

 

(13

)

Amortization of intangibles

7,920

 

 

8,702

 

 

(9

)

Goodwill impairment

44,877

 

 

 

 

nm

 

Merger-related expense

 

 

57,493

 

 

nm

 

Earnout liability adjustments

4,908

 

 

10,457

 

 

nm

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net

2,057

 

 

4,592

 

 

nm

 

Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

2,500

 

 

nm

 

Restructuring charges

8,924

 

 

(29

)

 

nm

 

Other operating expenses

96,901

 

 

102,264

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest expense

877,076

 

 

832,847

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

297,536

 

 

558,383

 

 

(47

)

Income tax expense

74,250

 

 

146,287

 

 

(49

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

223,286

 

 

412,096

 

 

(46

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Preferred stock dividends

24,872

 

 

14,591

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

198,414

 

 

$

397,505

 

 

(50

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share, basic

$

1.35

 

 

$

2.53

 

 

(47

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share, diluted

1.34

 

 

2.51

 

 

(47

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.99

 

 

0.90

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets *

0.58

%

 

1.18

%

 

(60)

bps

Return on average common equity *

5.87

 

 

12.09

 

 

(622

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

147,304

 

 

156,819

 

 

(6

)%

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

148,037

 

 

158,595

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

Third Quarter

 

 

Third
Quarter

 

Second
Quarter

 

First
Quarter

 

Fourth
Quarter

 

Third
Quarter

 

20 vs '19

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

435,550

 

 

451,569

 

483,897

 

 

506,253

 

 

523,415

 

 

(17

)%

 

Interest expense

58,560

 

 

75,003

 

110,637

 

 

106,985

 

 

121,318

 

 

(52

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

376,990

 

 

376,566

 

373,260

 

 

399,268

 

 

402,097

 

 

(6

)

 

Provision for credit losses

43,383

 

 

141,851

 

158,722

 

 

24,470

 

 

27,562

 

 

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

333,607

 

 

234,715

 

214,538

 

 

374,798

 

 

374,535

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

17,813

 

 

15,567

 

20,689

 

 

22,385

 

 

22,952

 

 

(22

)

 

Fiduciary and asset management fees

15,885

 

 

14,950

 

15,174

 

 

15,645

 

 

14,686

 

 

8

 

 

Card fees

10,823

 

 

9,186

 

10,950

 

 

11,325

 

 

12,297

 

 

(12

)

 

Brokerage revenue

10,604

 

 

9,984

 

12,398

 

 

11,106

 

 

11,071

 

 

(4

)

 

Mortgage banking income

31,229

 

 

23,530

 

12,227

 

 

9,287

 

 

10,351

 

 

202

 

 

Capital markets income

5,690

 

 

6,050

 

11,243

 

 

8,972

 

 

7,396

 

 

(23

)

 

Income from bank-owned life insurance

7,778

 

 

7,756

 

6,038

 

 

5,620

 

 

5,139

 

 

51

 

 

Investment securities (losses)/gains, net

(1,550

)

 

69,409

 

8,734

 

 

(2,157

)

 

(3,731

)

 

nm

 

 

Gain on sale and fair value increase/(decrease) on private equity investments

260

 

 

8,707

 

(4,255

)

 

8,100

 

 

1,194

 

 

nm

 

 

Other non-interest revenue

15,879

 

 

8,345

 

10,659

 

 

7,672

 

 

7,405

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest revenue

114,411

 

 

173,484

 

103,857

 

 

97,955

 

 

88,760

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and other personnel expense

154,994

 

 

159,597

 

149,678

 

 

145,084

 

 

142,516

 

 

9

 

 

Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense

41,554

 

 

41,727

 

42,194

 

 

42,644

 

 

41,017

 

 

1

 

 

Third-party processing and other services

20,620

 

 

21,366

 

21,480

 

 

20,293

 

 

18,528

 

 

11

 

 

Professional fees

13,377

 

 

15,305

 

10,675

 

 

9,921

 

 

9,719

 

 

38

 

 

FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees

6,793

 

 

6,851

 

5,278

 

 

9,825

 

 

7,242

 

 

(6

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

2,640

 

 

2,640

 

2,640

 

 

2,901

 

 

2,901

 

 

(9

)

 

Goodwill impairment

44,877

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

nm

 

 

Merger-related expense

 

 

 

 

 

(913

)

 

353

 

 

nm

 

 

Earnout liability adjustments

 

 

4,908

 

 

 

 

 

10,457

 

 

nm

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net

154

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

 

4,592

 

 

nm

 

 

Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

 

1,111

 

 

2,500

 

 

nm

 

 

Restructuring charges

2,882

 

 

2,822

 

3,220

 

 

1,259

 

 

(66

)

 

nm

 

 

Other operating expenses

28,764

 

 

28,925

 

39,210

 

 

33,996

 

 

36,551

 

 

(21

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest expense

316,655

 

 

284,141

 

276,279

 

 

266,121

 

 

276,310

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

131,363

 

 

124,058

 

42,116

 

 

206,632

 

 

186,985

 

 

(30

)

 

Income tax expense

39,789

 

 

30,866

 

3,595

 

 

54,948

 

 

51,259

 

 

(22

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

91,574

 

 

93,192

 

38,521

 

 

151,684

 

 

135,726

 

 

(33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Preferred stock dividends

8,291

 

 

8,291

 

8,291

 

 

8,291

 

 

8,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

83,283

 

 

84,901

 

30,230

 

 

143,393

 

 

127,435

 

 

(35

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share, basic

$

0.57

 

 

0.58

 

0.21

 

 

0.98

 

 

0.84

 

 

(32

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share, diluted

0.56

 

 

0.57

 

0.20

 

 

0.97

 

 

0.83

 

 

(32

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.33

 

 

0.33

 

0.33

 

 

0.30

 

 

0.30

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets *

0.69

%

 

0.71

 

0.32

 

 

1.27

 

 

1.14

 

 

(45)

bps

 

Return on average common equity *

7.28

 

 

7.48

 

2.75

 

 

13.08

 

 

11.36

 

 

(408

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

147,314

 

 

147,288

 

147,311

 

 

146,948

 

 

152,238

 

 

(3

)%

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

147,976

 

 

147,733

 

148,401

 

 

148,529

 

 

154,043

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BALANCE SHEET DATA

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

578,026

 

 

$

535,846

 

 

$

611,496

 

 

Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank

 

1,266,313

 

 

553,390

 

 

480,913

 

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

 

20,929

 

 

20,635

 

 

20,086

 

 

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements

 

120,095

 

 

77,047

 

 

69,975

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

1,985,363

 

 

1,186,918

 

 

1,182,470

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

 

7,566,525

 

 

6,778,670

 

 

6,892,162

 

 

Loans held for sale ($285,899, $115,173, and $129,415 measured at fair value, respectively)

 

745,160

 

 

115,173

 

 

129,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

 

39,549,847

 

 

37,162,450

 

 

36,417,826

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(603,800

)

 

(281,402

)

 

(265,013

)

 

Loans, net

 

38,946,047

 

 

36,881,048

 

 

36,152,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

1,044,046

 

 

775,665

 

 

771,458

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

471,208

 

 

493,940

 

 

487,053

 

 

Goodwill

 

452,390

 

 

497,267

 

 

487,865

 

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

47,752

 

 

55,671

 

 

58,572

 

 

Other assets

 

1,782,047

 

 

1,418,930

 

 

1,499,374

 

 

Total assets

 

$

53,040,538

 

 

$

48,203,282

 

 

$

47,661,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

$

13,075,081

 

 

$

9,439,485

 

 

$

9,586,148

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

31,590,823

 

 

28,966,019

 

 

27,846,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

44,665,904

 

 

38,405,504

 

 

37,433,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

 

202,344

 

 

165,690

 

 

197,419

 

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

400,000

 

 

1,753,560

 

 

2,233,593

 

 

Long-term debt

 

1,628,385

 

 

2,153,897

 

 

2,153,600

 

 

Other liabilities

 

1,079,363

 

 

782,941

 

 

774,662

 

 

Total liabilities

 

47,975,996

 

 

43,261,592

 

 

42,792,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued
22,000,000

 

537,145

 

 

537,145

 

 

536,550

 

 

Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 167,410,950, 166,800,623, and 166,201,048; outstanding 147,317,923, 147,157,596, and 147,594,000

 

167,411

 

 

166,801

 

 

166,201

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,832,142

 

 

3,819,336

 

 

3,801,158

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost – 20,093,027, 19,643,027, and 18,607,048 shares

 

(731,806

)

 

(715,560

)

 

(680,081

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

 

174,914

 

 

65,641

 

 

75,933

 

 

Retained earnings

 

1,084,736

 

 

1,068,327

 

 

969,077

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

5,064,542

 

 

4,941,690

 

 

4,868,838

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

53,040,538

 

 

$

48,203,282

 

 

$

47,661,182

 

 

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Third

Second

First

 

Fourth

Third

 

 

 

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

 

Quarter

Quarter

 

Interest Earning Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities (2) (4)

 

$

7,227,400

 

6,618,533

 

 

6,680,047

 

 

 

6,696,768

 

 

6,831,036

 

 

 

Yield

 

2.39

%

2.72

 

 

3.09

 

 

 

3.12

 

 

3.14

 

 

 

Trading account assets (5)

 

$

5,391

 

6,173

 

 

6,306

 

 

 

7,986

 

 

5,519

 

 

 

Yield

 

1.69

%

2.19

 

 

2.70

 

 

 

2.69

 

 

4.01

 

 

 

Commercial loans (3) (4)

 

$

30,730,135

 

30,236,919

 

 

27,607,343

 

 

 

26,698,202

 

 

26,567,719

 

 

 

Yield

 

3.80

%

3.95

 

 

4.57

 

 

 

4.82

 

 

5.09

 

 

 

Consumer loans (3)

 

$

9,032,437

 

9,899,172

 

 

9,985,702

 

 

 

9,809,832

 

 

9,633,603

 

 

 

Yield

 

4.08

%

4.34

 

 

4.60

 

 

 

5.07

 

 

5.08

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

(591,098

)

(498,545

)

 

(368,033

)

 

 

(269,052

)

 

(258,024

)

 

 

Loans, net (3)

 

$

39,171,474

 

39,637,546

 

 

37,225,012

 

 

 

36,238,982

 

 

35,943,298

 

 

 

Yield

 

3.92

%

4.08

 

 

4.62

 

 

 

4.93

 

 

5.13

 

 

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

$

244,952

 

221,157

 

 

86,415

 

 

 

117,909

 

 

99,556

 

 

 

Yield

 

2.92

%

3.09

 

 

3.67

 

 

 

3.77

 

 

3.93

 

 

 

Other loans held for sale

 

$

493,940

 

19,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

Yield

 

3.61

%

4.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds sold, due from Federal Reserve Bank, and other short-term investments

 

$

1,265,880

 

1,709,086

 

 

652,130

 

 

 

514,635

 

 

513,160

 

 

 

Yield

 

0.11

%

0.11

 

 

1.02

 

 

 

1.71

 

 

2.08

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank Stock (5)

 

$

200,923

 

247,801

 

 

284,082

 

 

 

278,586

 

 

254,994

 

 

 

Yield

 

2.73

%

3.60

 

 

3.38

 

 

 

2.85

 

 

3.85

 

 

 

Total interest earning assets

 

$

48,609,960

 

48,459,542

 

 

44,933,992

 

 

 

43,854,866

 

 

43,648,038

 

 

 

Yield

 

3.58

%

3.75

 

 

4.33

 

 

 

4.60

 

 

4.78

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

7,789,095

 

7,260,940

 

 

6,445,986

 

 

 

6,381,282

 

 

6,138,810

 

 

 

Rate

 

0.19

%

0.21

 

 

0.51

 

 

 

0.60

 

 

0.69

 

 

 

Money Market accounts

 

$

13,272,972

 

12,238,479

 

 

11,548,014

 

 

 

10,526,296

 

 

10,138,783

 

 

 

Rate

 

0.36

%

0.46

 

 

1.00

 

 

 

1.13

 

 

1.26

 

 

 

Savings deposits

 

$

1,114,956

 

1,036,024

 

 

926,822

 

 

 

915,640

 

 

900,366

 

 

 

Rate

 

0.02

%

0.02

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

Time deposits under $100,000

 

$

1,379,923

 

1,621,943

 

 

1,761,741

 

 

 

1,873,350

 

 

2,100,492

 

 

 

Rate

 

1.03

%

1.43

 

 

1.64

 

 

 

1.27

 

 

1.39

 

 

 

Time deposits over $100,000

 

$

3,863,821

 

4,772,555

 

 

5,051,705

 

 

 

5,198,266

 

 

5,957,691

 

 

 

Rate

 

1.44

%

1.80

 

 

2.04

 

 

 

1.51

 

 

1.69

 

 

 

Other brokered deposits

 

$

1,912,114

 

1,998,571

 

 

1,376,669

 

 

 

1,156,131

 

 

993,078

 

 

 

Rate

 

0.23

%

0.25

 

 

1.42

 

 

 

1.84

 

 

2.47

 

 

 

Brokered time deposits

 

$

2,232,940

 

2,244,429

 

 

2,166,496

 

 

 

2,121,069

 

 

2,119,149

 

 

 

Rate

 

1.59

%

1.86

 

 

2.11

 

 

 

2.16

 

 

2.27

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

$

31,565,821

 

31,172,941

 

 

29,277,433

 

 

 

28,172,034

 

 

28,348,369

 

 

 

Rate

 

0.54

%

0.73

 

 

1.18

 

 

 

1.16

 

 

1.32

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

 

$

180,342

 

250,232

 

 

167,324

 

 

 

192,731

 

 

221,045

 

 

 

Rate

 

0.09

%

0.12

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

$

46,739

 

550,000

 

 

1,384,362

 

 

 

1,565,507

 

 

1,307,370

 

 

 

Rate

 

1.12

%

1.23

 

 

1.66

 

 

 

1.87

 

 

2.31

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

$

2,234,665

 

2,834,188

 

 

2,678,651

 

 

 

2,153,983

 

 

2,286,221

 

 

 

Rate

 

2.71

%

2.36

 

 

2.78

 

 

 

3.07

 

 

3.32

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$

34,027,567

 

34,807,361

 

 

33,507,770

 

 

 

32,084,255

 

 

32,163,005

 

 

 

Rate

 

0.68

%

0.86

 

 

1.30

 

 

 

1.30

 

 

1.47

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

12,773,676

 

11,923,534

 

 

9,409,774

 

 

 

9,706,784

 

 

9,365,776

 

 

 

Cost of funds

 

0.50

%

0.65

 

 

1.04

 

 

 

1.02

 

 

1.16

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

3.10

%

3.13

 

 

3.37

 

 

 

3.65

 

 

3.69

 

 

 

Taxable equivalent adjustment (4)

 

$

956

 

861

 

 

786

 

 

 

769

 

 

819

 

 

 

(1) Yields and rates are annualized.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Excludes net unrealized gains and losses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. Non-performing loans are included.

 

 

 

 

(4) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable-equivalent basis.

 

(5) Included as a component of other assets on the consolidated balance sheet.

 

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Loans

 

Total Loans

 

Linked Quarter

 

Total Loans

 

Year/Year

Loan Type

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

% Change

 

September 30, 2019

 

% Change

Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural

 

$

13,120,038

 

 

$

13,136,696

 

 

 

%

 

$

9,846,830

 

 

 

33

%

Owner-Occupied

 

6,894,113

 

 

6,801,580

 

 

 

1

 

 

6,571,485

 

 

 

5

 

Total Commercial & Industrial

 

20,014,151

 

 

19,938,276

 

 

 

 

 

16,418,315

 

 

 

22

 

Multi-Family

 

2,365,118

 

 

2,252,820

 

 

 

5

 

 

2,063,808

 

 

 

15

 

Hotels

 

1,409,424

 

 

1,364,511

 

 

 

3

 

 

1,267,790

 

 

 

11

 

Office Buildings

 

2,313,346

 

 

2,297,721

 

 

 

1

 

 

2,161,258

 

 

 

7

 

Shopping Centers

 

1,698,993

 

 

1,738,504

 

 

 

(2

)

 

1,699,656

 

 

 

 

Warehouses

 

730,253

 

 

781,252

 

 

 

(7

)

 

673,780

 

 

 

8

 

Other Investment Property

 

1,145,313

 

 

1,012,392

 

 

 

13

 

 

977,253

 

 

 

17

 

Total Investment Properties

 

9,662,447

 

 

9,447,200

 

 

 

2

 

 

8,843,545

 

 

 

9

 

1-4 Family Construction

 

180,406

 

 

229,999

 

 

 

(22

)

 

288,897

 

 

 

(38

)

1-4 Family Investment Mortgage

 

474,632

 

 

466,809

 

 

 

2

 

 

516,859

 

 

 

(8

)

Total 1-4 Family Properties

 

655,038

 

 

696,808

 

 

 

(6

)

 

805,756

 

 

 

(19

)

Commercial Development

 

111,493

 

 

112,539

 

 

 

(1

)

 

124,213

 

 

 

(10

)

Residential Development

 

260,313

 

 

270,952

 

 

 

(4

)

 

218,991

 

 

 

19

 

Land Acquisition

 

276,584

 

 

300,036

 

 

 

(8

)

 

320,485

 

 

 

(14

)

Land and Development

 

648,390

 

 

683,527

 

 

 

(5

)

 

663,689

 

 

 

(2

)

Total Commercial Real Estate

 

10,965,875

 

 

10,827,535

 

 

 

1

 

 

10,312,990

 

 

 

6

 

Consumer Mortgages

 

5,658,525

 

 

5,811,376

 

 

 

(3

)

 

5,470,730

 

 

 

3

 

Home Equity Lines

 

1,615,207

 

 

1,710,264

 

 

 

(6

)

 

1,675,092

 

 

 

(4

)

Credit Cards

 

264,829

 

 

250,448

 

 

 

6

 

 

267,874

 

 

 

(1

)

Other Consumer Loans

 

1,130,237

 

 

1,474,583

 

 

 

(23

)

 

2,295,486

 

 

 

(51

)

Total Consumer

 

8,668,798

 

 

9,246,671

 

 

 

(6

)

 

9,709,182

 

 

 

(11

)

Unearned Income

 

(98,977

)

 

(98,185

)

 

 

1

 

 

(22,661

)

 

 

337

 

Total

 

$

39,549,847

 

 

$

39,914,297

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

$

36,417,826

 

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Total
Non-performing Loans

 

Total
Non-performing Loans

 

Linked Quarter

 

Total
Non-performing Loans

 

Year/Year

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Type

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

% Change

 

September 30, 2019

 

% Change

Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural

 

$

95,365

 

 

$

83,000

 

 

 

15

%

 

$

73,672

 

 

 

29

%

Owner-Occupied

 

20,261

 

 

19,605

 

 

 

3

 

 

9,222

 

 

 

120

 

Total Commercial & Industrial

 

115,626

 

 

102,605

 

 

 

13

 

 

82,894

 

 

 

39

 

Multi-Family

 

157

 

 

 

 

 

nm

 

 

 

 

 

nm

 

Office Buildings

 

27,608

 

 

836

 

 

 

nm

 

 

290

 

 

 

nm

 

Shopping Centers

 

257

 

 

409

 

 

 

(37

)

 

140

 

 

 

84

 

Other Investment Property

 

238

 

 

393

 

 

 

(39

)

 

 

 

 

nm

 

Total Investment Properties

 

28,260

 

 

1,638

 

 

 

nm

 

 

430

 

 

 

nm

 

1-4 Family Construction

 

1,556

 

 

2,593

 

 

 

(40

)

 

698

 

 

 

123

 

1-4 Family Investment Mortgage

 

1,815

 

 

1,844

 

 

 

(2

)

 

1,520

 

 

 

19

 

Total 1-4 Family Properties

 

3,371

 

 

4,437

 

 

 

(24

)

 

2,218

 

 

 

52

 

Commercial Development

 

833

 

 

840

 

 

 

(1

)

 

87

 

 

 

nm

 

Residential Development

 

648

 

 

685

 

 

 

(5

)

 

1,526

 

 

 

(58

)

Land Acquisition

 

910

 

 

1,042

 

 

 

(13

)

 

1,419

 

 

 

(36

)

Land and Development

 

2,391

 

 

2,567

 

 

 

(7

)

 

3,032

 

 

 

(21

)

Total Commercial Real Estate

 

34,022

 

 

8,642

 

 

 

294

 

 

5,680

 

 

 

499

 

Consumer Mortgages

 

7,433

 

 

17,438

 

 

 

(57

)

 

10,015

 

 

 

(26

)

Home Equity Lines

 

10,297

 

 

14,200

 

 

 

(27

)

 

12,590

 

 

 

(18

)

Other Consumer Loans

 

1,459

 

 

4,552

 

 

 

(68

)

 

4,736

 

 

 

(69

)

Total Consumer

 

19,189

 

 

36,190

 

 

 

(47

)

 

27,341

 

 

 

(30

)

Total

 

$

168,837

 

 

$

147,437

 

 

 

15

%

 

$

115,915

 

 

 

46

%

 

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CREDIT QUALITY DATA

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

Third
Quarter

 

 

 

Third

 

Second

 

First

 

Fourth

 

Third

 

20 vs '19

 

 

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing Loans (NPLs)

 

$

168,837

 

 

147,437

 

156,287

 

101,636

 

115,915

 

46

%

 

Other Real Estate and Other Assets

 

23,280

 

 

30,242

 

33,679

 

35,810

 

35,400

 

(34

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing Assets (NPAs)

 

192,117

 

 

177,679

 

189,966

 

137,446

 

151,315

 

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL)

 

603,800

 

 

588,648

 

493,452

 

281,402

 

265,013

 

128

 

 

Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

 

60,794

 

 

61,029

 

38,420

 

1,375

 

1,496

 

nm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

 

664,594

 

 

649,677

 

531,872

 

282,777

 

266,509

 

149

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Charge-Offs - Quarter

 

28,466

 

 

24,046

 

20,061

 

8,821

 

19,925

 

 

 

Net Charge-Offs - YTD

 

72,573

 

 

44,107

 

20,061

 

57,612

 

48,792

 

 

 

Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter (1)

 

0.29

%

 

0.24

 

0.21

 

0.10

 

0.22

 