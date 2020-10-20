 

Alarm.com to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020   

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2020 third quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

What: Alarm.com 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Conf ID: 6882929

Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290

International: (262) 558-6169

Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on November 13, 2020)

Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

