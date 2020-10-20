Nomad Foods to Host Investor Day on November 10, 2020

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), announced today that it will host its Investor Day virtually on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Management’s presentation will begin at 8:00 AM EST and is expected to conclude by approximately 10:30 AM EST.

Participants can register for the event in advance and access it live at https://2020.nomadfoods.live. A replay of the webcast will be made available following the conclusion of the event on Nomad Foods’ website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.