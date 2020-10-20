 

Nomad Foods to Host Investor Day on November 10, 2020

20.10.2020   

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), announced today that it will host its Investor Day virtually on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Management’s presentation will begin at 8:00 AM EST and is expected to conclude by approximately 10:30 AM EST.

Participants can register for the event in advance and access it live at https://2020.nomadfoods.live. A replay of the webcast will be made available following the conclusion of the event on Nomad Foods’ website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

