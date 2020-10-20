 

Annovis Bio CEO Participates in Roundtable Discussion at the Financial Times’ Outstanding Directors Exchange and Panel Discussion at the Angel Venture Fair

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will participate in the Financial Times’ Outstanding Director Exchange (ODX) Roundtable: The Evolving Relationship Between Pharma and Biotech on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

The ODX conference is now in its 16th year and continues to be the gold standard for director education and community. Attendance is limited exclusively to sitting public company directors.

In addition, Dr. Maccecchini will participate in the Angel Venture Fair Women’s Founders and Funders panel discussion on October 20, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. ET. Angel Venture Fair, a non-profit consortium of accredited investors and angel investor groups, brings together the largest gathering of angel, seed, and early-stage investors in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“I am excited to share my experiences on both of these subjects with the director community and with aspiring women entrepreneurs,” continued Dr. Maccecchini. “I have been working with small companies as a CEO, director and angel investor since 1992. With deep experience as an investor and entrepreneur, I believe I can provide valuable insight that attendees at both events can apply on their paths to success.”

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have an ongoing Phase 2a study in AD patients and have commenced a second Phase 2a study in AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including that clinical trials may be delayed. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com

