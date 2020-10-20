 

DGAP-News flatex AG: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority

DGAP-News: flatex AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
flatex AG: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority

20.10.2020 / 12:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority
 

- Company name evolved to flatexDEGIRO AG

- Financial flexibility significantly increased through new authorized capital

- 78.39 percent of share capital represented at virtual Annual General Meeting


Frankfurt/Main - The general meeting of flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) today approved all items on the agenda.

To underscore its position as Europe's largest retail online broker, the name of the group's parent company was evolved from flatex AG to flatexDEGIRO AG. In its respective markets, the company continues to operate under its strong B2C brands "flatex" and "DEGIRO".

The authorized capital available to the company was significantly expanded in two resolutions allowing the Management Board, with consent of the Supervisory Board, to issue a total of up to 13.6 million new shares. flatex considers itself to be optimally positioned to act flexibly and quickly when opportunities arise and thus further increase the company value.

Further documents on the 2020 virtual Annual General Meeting, including detailed information on attendance and voting results, are available for download on our website under Investor Relations > Annual General Meeting.


Contact

Achim Schreck Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatex.com
flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

About flatex AG

flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum. B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology.

Disclaimer

