LabCorp Transforms the Clinical Trial Experience And Streamlines the Drug Development Process

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, today announced new capabilities that will transform the clinical trial experience with the goal of streamlining the drug development process. This transformation will enable LabCorp’s drug development business, Covance, a global leader in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), to quickly and efficiently connect patients to clinical trials, which will allow for better access to potential drugs, vaccines, and medical devices. Additionally, the seamless, tech-enabled, patient-centric capabilities will provide a better clinical trial experience for patients, and biopharmaceutical and medical device customers.

Photo courtesy of LabCorp

LabCorp now offers a comprehensive and fully-integrated patient, site, and customer experience for DCTs. This technology platform will deliver dramatic reductions in patient and study site administrative tasks, improve trial resiliency, and maintain study continuity through the use of the company’s data, technology, and direct-to-patient outreach capabilities. These results are made possible through the recent acquisitions of GlobalCare, a global mobile nursing and ambulant care organization that provides services in more than 65 countries, and snapIoT, a global medical technology company that provides a digitized clinical platform (mClinical) that supports remote participation in clinical trials.

“By deploying protocol-specific, tech-enabled solutions, we are providing patient-centric trial experiences,” said Dr. Paul Kirchgraber, CEO, LabCorp’s drug development business, Covance. “In addition to reducing the burden on patients, our approach improves data quality and provides operational efficiencies that will benefit our biopharmaceutical and medical device customers.”

The company’s innovative digitized clinical trials solution provides data interoperability across the trial delivery continuum and optimizes the site workflow by reducing the number of disparate tools and platforms used during clinical trials to one integrated solution. This solution could include functions such as eConsent, ePRO, and eCOA; telehealth and connected devices to improve data collection; and digitization of mobile nursing visits and sample collections to accelerate benefits of DCT, namely faster enrollment, easier engagement, more efficient studies, and quicker data locks.