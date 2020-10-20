51st Union World Conference on Lung Health (virtual) opens with focus on impact of COVID-19 on global tuberculosis response and the state of play of SARS-CoV-2 scientific research

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural virtual edition of the world's leading conference on lung health began today with a focus on the links between tuberculosis (TB), lung health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 51st Union World Conference on Lung Health is convened by the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union), the world's first global health NGO, which is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Delegates from 135 countries, including over 450 survivors of TB and other lung diseases, are attending the conference, originally set to take place in Seville, Spain.

President Bill Clinton and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will both address the Opening Ceremony at 08:00 EST/14:00 CEST.

"While many people around the world are witnessing first-hand the hardship and disruption that an infectious disease can cause, for those of us dedicated to ending TB and lung disease globally, this is in many ways familiar territory," said José Luis Castro, Executive Director of The Union.

"The theme of this year's conference Advancing Prevention has never been more appropriate; failure to invest in the health of our citizens and defeat preventable, treatable and curable diseases such as TB, will leave us terribly exposed to the novel coronavirus and future pandemics. Science and evidence-based policy must be at the heart of everything we do, including the development and roll out of a safe and scalable COVID-19 vaccine."

The opening press conference featured Ren Minghui, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage/Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases, UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director Shannon Hader and evidence from two studies, one examining the link between the TB and COVID-19 pandemics and the other publishing the results in Nature Medicine of a global survey of people's acceptance of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week WHO warned in its 2020 Global TB report that the COVID-19 pandemic would cause 200 000-40 000 excess TB deaths in 2020, effectively eroding a decade of progress.