Mueller Industries, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Net income for the period was $42.7 million, or 76 cents per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.1 million, or 52 cents per diluted share in 2019. Net sales were $619.1 million, compared with $608.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announced third quarter operating income of $69.2 million, compared with $46.3 million for the prior year period.

Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights:

COMEX copper averaged $2.94 per pound, 12 percent higher than the prior year period.

The $10.5 million increase in quarter-over-quarter sales was due to $15.2 million from higher selling prices associated with the rise in copper and $24.2 million of sales from recently acquired businesses. These increases were largely offset by lower volumes, particularly in our core businesses, which have not fully recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We recorded a $5.5 million loss on our investment in Tecumseh Products Company, compared to the $1.9 million loss recorded during the prior year period. Included in the $5.5 million loss was $1.2 million of pre-tax restructuring charges and $0.8 million in foreign currency losses.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24 percent, a more normal rate, compared with 19 percent in the prior year period.

We generated an additional $54.1 million in cash from operations for the quarter, totaling $196.9 million year-to-date. At the end of the quarter cash on hand was $113.6 million, with only $55.0 million drawn on our credit facility.

During the quarter, we funded the purchase of certain assets of Wieland-Kessler, LLC for $57.2 million.

Our current ratio remains at 2.9 to 1 and our debt to total capitalization remains low at 32 percent.

Regarding the outlook, CEO Greg Christopher said, "Amidst the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, to have achieved these results is certainly gratifying.

"The US economy appears to be rebounding, but it is not yet back to the strong pre-pandemic levels. Acquisitions and capital investments in our manufacturing operations are paying off, and should continue to support strong cash generation and our strategic growth initiatives as global economies reopen and regain their strength."

Mueller Industries, Inc. is an industrial manufacturer that specializes in copper and copper alloy manufacturing while also producing goods made from aluminum, steel, and plastics. It is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee and comprises a network of operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East, and China. Its products include tubing, fittings, valves, vessels, and related items for plumbing and HVACR related piping systems, as well as rod, forgings, extrusions, and various components for OEM applications. Products are distributed into sectors such as building construction, appliance, defense, energy, and automotive.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. The words “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “encourage,” “anticipate,” “appear,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net sales $ 619,105 $ 608,602 $ 1,722,192 $ 1,886,777 Cost of goods sold 500,780 510,788 1,412,654 1,586,129 Depreciation and amortization 10,752 10,823 32,888 31,856 Selling, general, and administrative expense 38,346 40,739 114,714 121,838 Asset impairments — — 3,035 — Litigation settlement, net — — (21,933 ) — Operating income 69,227 46,252 180,834 146,954 Interest expense (4,885 ) (6,148 ) (15,237 ) (20,135 ) Other income, net 522 533 3,634 823 Income before income taxes 64,864 40,637 169,231 127,642 Income tax expense (15,450 ) (7,665 ) (42,623 ) (27,643 ) Loss from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax (5,457 ) (2,528 ) (20,213 ) (23,740 ) Consolidated net income 43,957 30,444 106,395 76,259 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,255 ) (1,351 ) (3,322 ) (3,457 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 42,702 $ 29,093 $ 103,073 $ 72,802 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 55,816 55,832 55,805 55,771 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 550 482 534 523 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 56,366 56,314 56,339 56,294 Basic earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.52 $ 1.85 $ 1.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.52 $ 1.83 $ 1.29 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 409,414 $ 390,917 $ 1,128,467 $ 1,193,274 Industrial Metals Segment 118,831 135,443 338,652 434,037 Climate Segment 97,604 90,938 276,983 276,853 Elimination of intersegment sales (6,744 ) (8,696 ) (21,910 ) (17,387 ) Net sales $ 619,105 $ 608,602 $ 1,722,192 $ 1,886,777 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 44,863 $ 36,010 $ 122,613 $ 100,155 Industrial Metals Segment 18,348 12,599 38,403 46,697 Climate Segment 18,156 7,963 43,523 33,384 Unallocated expenses (12,140 ) (10,320 ) (23,705 ) (33,282 ) Operating income $ 69,227 $ 46,252 $ 180,834 $ 146,954

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,640 $ 97,944 Accounts receivable, net 320,035 269,943 Inventories 271,310 292,107 Other current assets 24,880 33,778 Total current assets 729,865 693,772 Property, plant, and equipment, net 368,736 363,128 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,397 26,922 Other assets 299,014 287,118 $ 1,420,012 $ 1,370,940 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 6,684 $ 7,530 Accounts payable 108,063 85,644 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,320 5,250 Other current liabilities 131,685 135,863 Total current liabilities 252,752 234,287 Long-term debt 342,972 378,724 Pension and postretirement liabilities 18,186 22,208 Environmental reserves 19,809 19,972 Deferred income taxes 18,066 21,094 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 16,464 22,388 Other noncurrent liabilities 12,412 10,131 Total liabilities 680,661 708,804 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders’ equity 717,621 643,468 Noncontrolling interests 21,730 18,668 Total equity 739,351 662,136 $ 1,420,012 $ 1,370,940

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 106,395 $ 76,259 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,127 32,095 Stock-based compensation expense 6,332 6,355 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 953 (66 ) Loss from unconsolidated affiliates 20,213 23,740 Loss (gain) on disposals of properties 144 (24 ) Impairment charges 3,035 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 4,500 Deferred income tax benefit (836 ) (1,593 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired: Receivables (45,530 ) (47,367 ) Inventories 41,598 50,985 Other assets 9,053 (7,485 ) Current liabilities 25,913 1,687 Other liabilities (5,813 ) (7,112 ) Other, net 2,294 (47 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 196,878 131,927 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (29,204 ) (20,162 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (72,648 ) 3,465 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates — (11,000 ) Issuance of notes receivable (9,155 ) — Proceeds from sales of properties 12 385 Net cash used in investing activities (110,995 ) (27,312 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (16,754 ) (16,738 ) Repurchase of common stock (5,574 ) (1,763 ) Payment of contingent consideration (7,000 ) (3,170 ) Issuance of long-term debt 150,027 100,658 Repayments of long-term debt (186,492 ) (151,305 ) Repayment of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net (299 ) (4,352 ) Net cash used to settle stock-based awards (160 ) (1,069 ) Net cash used in financing activities (66,252 ) (77,739 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,294 ) (1,511 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 16,337 25,365 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 98,042 77,138 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 114,379 $ 102,503

