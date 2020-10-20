 

Yelp Helps Its Users Re-Empty the Nest As Record-breaking Number of Adult Children Now Live With Parents

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many young adults ditched their rentals and returned home to live with their parents. In fact, 52% of young Americans ages 18 to 29 are now living with at least one of their parents, that’s 26.6 million people in total as reported in July*. Reasons for moving home include college closures, unemployment, and the stress of lockdowns early in the pandemic, leaving many young adults looking for the opportunity to save money on rent, while having the security and comforts of living back at home with their parents. To assist adult children who want to get back out on their own, Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is offering to help “Re-Empty the Nest” with $2,000 to cover moving costs of select recipients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005285/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

While some young professionals may be enjoying the many perks of living at home with family, others might be itching to get back to their own space. Yelp Re-Empty the Nest is making it easier than ever to handle the financial stress that can often come with a move, and helping them confidently move out, knowing they have the right professionals to offer a helping hand. Yelp will award select users $2,000 that can be used at their discretion: to cover moving expenses, cleaning services related to the move, or other reliable professionals to make the transition easier, like a handyman, landscaper, or plumber.

Yelp is seeing consumer interest and requests for quotes in categories like movers and packing services increase in major metro areas, compared to the same time period last year. In fact, Yelp data shows that the number of quotes requested for movers recently increased 34% in San Francisco and 22% in New York. Paying for movers or other service professionals to help with the transition to your own place may be difficult and stressful - but as a company whose mission is to connect people with great local businesses, Yelp is here to help with its expansive network of home service professionals.

“Many young adults are enjoying living back at home and spending more time with their families, however, for those looking to find their own place again, Yelp is here to help them with everything they need to move, whether it’s a real estate agent, movers, packing services, or a handyman,” said head of product for home and local services, Lindsay Goyne. “Yelp has an extensive network of highly-rated home professionals that are ready to help with the life transitions many are experiencing.”

In fact, Yelp recently reinvented the hiring experience for home and local services by expanding and revamping new guided questionnaires for Request-A-Quote to an additional 100 business categories, as well as giving consumers an easy way to schedule appointments right from the Yelp platform. Built to facilitate direct communication between consumers and business owners, Request-A-Quote has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses generate more leads, while giving consumers a way to get things done quickly and efficiently. In 2019, more than nine million projects were created by consumers, and more recently, in August 2020, Yelp saw more than 900,000 projects generated.

To enter, Yelp users can share why they want to re-empty their nest or why they’re ready to leave the nest, and submit a Request-a-Quote (via the Yelp app) for movers, home cleaning, landscaping, plumbing or a handyman at ReEmptyTheNest.com from October 20 through October 30th.

See the Official Rules available at ReEmptyTheNest.com.

*According to a Pew Research Center analysis of Current Population Survey data.

About Yelp
 Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004. Since then, Yelp has taken root in major metros in more than 30 countries.

Yelp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019