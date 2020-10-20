Yelp Helps Its Users Re-Empty the Nest As Record-breaking Number of Adult Children Now Live With Parents

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many young adults ditched their rentals and returned home to live with their parents. In fact, 52% of young Americans ages 18 to 29 are now living with at least one of their parents, that’s 26.6 million people in total as reported in July*. Reasons for moving home include college closures, unemployment, and the stress of lockdowns early in the pandemic, leaving many young adults looking for the opportunity to save money on rent, while having the security and comforts of living back at home with their parents. To assist adult children who want to get back out on their own, Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP ) is offering to help “Re-Empty the Nest” with $2,000 to cover moving costs of select recipients.

While some young professionals may be enjoying the many perks of living at home with family, others might be itching to get back to their own space. Yelp Re-Empty the Nest is making it easier than ever to handle the financial stress that can often come with a move, and helping them confidently move out, knowing they have the right professionals to offer a helping hand. Yelp will award select users $2,000 that can be used at their discretion: to cover moving expenses, cleaning services related to the move, or other reliable professionals to make the transition easier, like a handyman, landscaper, or plumber.

Yelp is seeing consumer interest and requests for quotes in categories like movers and packing services increase in major metro areas, compared to the same time period last year. In fact, Yelp data shows that the number of quotes requested for movers recently increased 34% in San Francisco and 22% in New York. Paying for movers or other service professionals to help with the transition to your own place may be difficult and stressful - but as a company whose mission is to connect people with great local businesses, Yelp is here to help with its expansive network of home service professionals.

“Many young adults are enjoying living back at home and spending more time with their families, however, for those looking to find their own place again, Yelp is here to help them with everything they need to move, whether it’s a real estate agent, movers, packing services, or a handyman,” said head of product for home and local services, Lindsay Goyne. “Yelp has an extensive network of highly-rated home professionals that are ready to help with the life transitions many are experiencing.”

In fact, Yelp recently reinvented the hiring experience for home and local services by expanding and revamping new guided questionnaires for Request-A-Quote to an additional 100 business categories, as well as giving consumers an easy way to schedule appointments right from the Yelp platform. Built to facilitate direct communication between consumers and business owners, Request-A-Quote has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses generate more leads, while giving consumers a way to get things done quickly and efficiently. In 2019, more than nine million projects were created by consumers, and more recently, in August 2020, Yelp saw more than 900,000 projects generated.

To enter, Yelp users can share why they want to re-empty their nest or why they’re ready to leave the nest, and submit a Request-a-Quote (via the Yelp app) for movers, home cleaning, landscaping, plumbing or a handyman at ReEmptyTheNest.com from October 20 through October 30th.

*According to a Pew Research Center analysis of Current Population Survey data.

