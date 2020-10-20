IQVIA Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance and Provides 2021 Outlook

Third-Quarter 2020 Operating Results Revenue for the third quarter of $2,786 million increased 0.6 percent on a reported basis and was lower by 0.1 percent at constant currency, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) revenue of $1,207 million grew 10.2 percent reported and 9.2 percent on a constant currency basis. Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenue of $1,400 million was lower by 4.5 percent on a reported basis and by 5.1 percent at constant currency. Excluding the impact of pass throughs, R&DS revenue grew 2.6 percent year-over-year on a reported basis. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) revenue of $179 million was lower by 13.9 percent on a reported basis and by 14.4 percent at constant currency.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

R&DS contracted backlog, including reimbursed expenses, grew 18.5 percent year-over-year to $21.7 billion at September 30, 2020. The company expects approximately $5.8 billion of this backlog to convert to revenue in the next twelve months, up from $5.4 billion at June 30, 2020. The third quarter contracted net book-to-bill ratio was 1.71x including reimbursed expenses and 1.42x excluding reimbursed expenses. For the last twelve months ended September 30, 2020, the contracted net book-to-bill ratio was 1.55x including reimbursed expenses and 1.45x excluding reimbursed expenses.

Third-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $604 million, up 1.9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net income was $101 million, and GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.52. Adjusted Net Income was $318 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $1.63, up 1.9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019.

“The IQVIA team continues to execute well in the current environment, once again delivering results above our financial targets, with revenue and profit metrics turning positive in the third quarter,” said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. “TAS has already returned to pre-COVID growth rates and R&DS is expected to reach double-digit growth in the fourth quarter. Demand remains robust, as evidenced by another record quarter of bookings in R&DS, setting the stage for an excellent 2021.”

Year-to-Date 2020 Operating Results

Revenue of $8,061 million for the first nine months of 2020 was lower by 1.6 percent reported and by 1.2 percent at constant currency, compared to the first nine months of 2019. TAS revenue of $3,433 million grew 4.9 percent reported and 5.6 percent at constant currency. R&DS revenue of $4,076 million was lower by 5.6 percent reported and by 5.4 percent at constant currency. CSMS revenue of $552 million was lower by 8.6 percent reported and by 8.3 percent at constant currency.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 was $1,649 million. GAAP net income was $160 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.82. Adjusted Net Income was $841 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $4.32.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1,464 million and debt was $12,339 million, resulting in net debt of $10,875 million. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, IQVIA’s Net Leverage Ratio was 4.7x trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA.

Share Repurchase

When the COVID-19 outbreak became a pandemic in March, the company temporarily suspended share repurchase activity. Based on the company’s performance during the pandemic, continued robust demand for its offerings, solid liquidity, and strong free cash flow performance, IQVIA is today lifting the temporary suspension of its share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately $1.0 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining.

Full-Year 2020 Guidance

For the full year of 2020, the company is raising its guidance ranges as follows:

($ in millions, except per share data) Updated Prior(1) Revenue $11,100 - $11,250 $11,000 - $11,100 Adjusted EBITDA $2,335 - $2,360 $2,295 - $2,345 Adjusted Diluted EPS $6.25 - $6.35 $6.10 - $6.30 (1) Provided on Q2 2020 earnings call on July 22, 2020

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company is providing guidance as follows:

($ in millions, except per share data) Guidance Growth vs. Prior Year Revenue $3,040 - $3,190 5.0% - 10.2% Adjusted EBITDA $685 - $710 6.7% - 10.6% Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.93 - $2.03 10.9% - 16.7%

Guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 assumes that business conditions will continue to improve and that localized flare ups of COVID-19 will not have a material impact to fourth quarter results.

Full-Year 2021 Outlook

For the full year of 2021, the company expects revenue of between $12,300 million and $12,600 million, Adjusted EBITDA of between $2,725 million and $2,800 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of between $7.65 and $7.95. The company will provide more detailed full-year 2021 guidance on its fourth quarter earnings results call in mid-February 2021.

The company has developed this outlook based on the general assumption of continued recovery and return to normal business conditions in 2021. The company further assumes that there will not be another global wave of COVID-19 infection that would lead to public health policy decisions that could cause widespread business and healthcare disruptions, hampering the progress of sites reopening, patients returning to trials or other face-to-face interactions that are important to our business.

All financial guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates at September 30, 2020 remain in effect for the periods forecasted.

Table 1 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 2,786 $ 2,769 $ 8,061 $ 8,193 Costs of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 1,800 1,852 5,328 5,399 Selling, general and administrative expenses 460 395 1,298 1,250 Depreciation and amortization 319 299 943 888 Restructuring costs 20 19 50 45 Income from operations 187 204 442 611 Interest income (1) (3) (4) (7) Interest expense 100 114 314 338 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24 12 24 Other income, net (14) — (59) — Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 102 69 179 256 Income tax (benefit) expense (3) (1) 9 48 Income before equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 105 70 170 208 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates 3 (1) 8 (1) Net income 108 69 178 207 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (7) (12) (18) (32) Net income attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc. $ 101 $ 57 $ 160 $ 175 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.29 $ 0.84 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.82 $ 0.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 191.3 194.5 191.3 195.9 Diluted 194.9 199.0 194.9 200.5

Table 2 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (preliminary and unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,464 $ 837 Trade accounts receivable and unbilled services, net 2,414 2,582 Prepaid expenses 165 138 Income taxes receivable 78 56 Investments in debt, equity and other securities 79 62 Other current assets and receivables 445 451 Total current assets 4,645 4,126 Property and equipment, net 452 458 Operating lease right-of-use assets 490 496 Investments in debt, equity and other securities 78 65 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 85 87 Goodwill 12,363 12,159 Other identifiable intangibles, net 5,222 5,514 Deferred income taxes 125 119 Deposits and other assets 377 227 Total assets $ 23,837 $ 23,251 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,461 $ 2,512 Unearned income 1,188 1,014 Income taxes payable 101 108 Current portion of long-term debt 144 100 Other current liabilities 245 211 Total current liabilities 4,139 3,945 Long-term debt 12,195 11,545 Deferred income taxes 429 646 Operating lease liabilities 387 396 Other liabilities 580 456 Total liabilities 17,730 16,988 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, 400.0 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, $0.01 par value, 254.5 shares issued and 191.7 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020; 253.0 shares issued and 192.3 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 11,070 11,049 Retained earnings 1,158 998 Treasury stock, at cost, 62.8 and 60.7 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (6,065) (5,733) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (317) (311) Equity attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stockholders 5,846 6,003 Non-controlling interests 261 260 Total stockholders’ equity 6,107 6,263 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,837 $ 23,251

Table 3 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (preliminary and unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 178 $ 207 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 943 888 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 13 10 Stock-based compensation 69 87 (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated affiliates (8) 1 Gain on investments, net (17) — Benefit from deferred income taxes (160) (154) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Change in accounts receivable, unbilled services and unearned income 328 (167) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (137) (38) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,209 834 Investing activities: Acquisition of property, equipment and software (440) (445) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (118) (461) Purchases of marketable securities, net (8) (2) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates, net of payments received 8 3 Investments in equity securities (2) (10) Other — 5 Net cash used in investing activities (560) (910) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,591 1,900 Payment of debt issuance costs (33) (47) Repayment of debt and principal payments on capital lease obligations (792) (875) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 1,250 1,710 Repayment of revolving credit facility (1,610) (1,930) (Payments) proceeds related to employee stock option plans (43) 15 Repurchase of common stock (346) (679) Distributions to non-controlling interest, net (16) (6) Contingent consideration and deferred purchase price payments (20) (21) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19) 67 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (3) (19) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 627 (28) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 837 891 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,464 $ 863

Table 4 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income Attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc. $ 101 $ 57 $ 160 $ 175 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (3) (1) 9 48 Depreciation and amortization 319 299 943 888 Interest expense, net 99 111 310 331 (Income) loss in unconsolidated affiliates (3) 1 (8) 1 Income from non-controlling interests 7 12 18 32 Deferred revenue purchasing accounting adjustments — 3 1 8 Stock-based compensation 33 27 69 87 Other (income) expense, net (3) 5 (35) 23 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24 12 24 Restructuring and related charges 25 19 65 45 Acquisition and integration related charges 29 36 105 96 Adjusted EBITDA $ 604 $ 593 $ 1,649 $ 1,758

Table 5 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income Attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc. $ 101 $ 57 $ 160 $ 175 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (3) (1) 9 48 Purchase accounting amortization (1) 226 226 691 676 (Income) loss in unconsolidated affiliates (3) 1 (8) 1 Income from non-controlling interests 7 12 18 32 Deferred revenue purchasing accounting adjustments — 3 1 8 Stock-based compensation 33 27 69 87 Other (income) expense, net (3) 5 (35) 23 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24 12 24 Royalty hedge gain — — — 6 Restructuring and related charges 25 19 65 45 Acquisition and integration related charges 29 36 105 96 Adjusted Pre Tax Income $ 412 $ 409 $ 1,087 $ 1,221 Adjusted tax expense (84) (77) (223) (250) Income from non-controlling interests (7) (12) (18) (32) Minority interest effect in non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3) (2) (5) (6) Adjusted Net Income $ 318 $ 318 $ 841 $ 933 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.66 $ 1.63 $ 4.40 $ 4.76 Diluted $ 1.63 $ 1.60 $ 4.32 $ 4.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 191.3 194.5 191.3 195.9 Diluted 194.9 199.0 194.9 200.5

(1) Reflects all the amortization of acquired intangible assets. (2) Reflects the portion of Q2 Solutions' after-tax non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the minority interest partner.

Table 6 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF GROSS AND NET LEVERAGE RATIOS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (preliminary and unaudited) (in millions) Gross Debt, net of Original Issue Discount, as of September 30, 2020 $ 12,339 Net Debt as of September 30, 2020 $ 10,875 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 $ 2,291 Gross Leverage Ratio (Gross Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA) 5.4x Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA) 4.7x

