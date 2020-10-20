 

Chief Medical Officers from Boston Scientific, Illumina, Johnson & Johnson, and QIAGEN to Keynote Veeva MedTech Summit Online

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the featured keynote speakers at 2020 Veeva Medical Device & Diagnostics Summit Online. Chief medical officers from Boston Scientific, Illumina, Johnson & Johnson, and QIAGEN will discuss the industry’s shift to modernize processes and content and data management, and the impact it will have on end-to-end product development.

More than 1,000 industry professionals from over 200 medical device and diagnostics companies will come together to showcase progress in accelerating the product lifecycle and keeping up with regulations such as EU IVDR and MDR. Speakers will share learnings in streamlining the management of processes in clinical, quality, regulatory, and commercial content. Featured sessions include:

  • Alcon on the benefits of unifying clinical data and operations for faster trial execution.
  • Baxter Healthcare showcasing its RIM transformation for better visibility and compliance.
  • Roche Diagnostics sharing best practices in meeting new EU IVDR requirements using an advanced regulatory solution.

“There is a shift underway among medical device and diagnostics companies to modernize the management of processes across the entire product lifecycle,” said Jim Diefenbach, general manager of Medical Device and Diagnostics at Veeva. “We are proud to partner with some of the most innovative MedTech companies in the world to improve collaboration, maintain compliance, ensure quality, and enable speed in product development.”

2020 Veeva Medical Device & Diagnostics Summit will take place Oct. 28-29, 2020. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Learn more and register at veeva.com/MedDeviceSummit.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions—including data, software, and services—for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

