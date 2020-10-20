SG Blocks Announces Three New Construction Projects Utilizing SG ECHO Modular Manufacturing Facility

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular and container-based structures, today announced three development projects to be undertaken at its SG ECHO modular/container manufacturing facility in Durant, Oklahoma. In September 2020, SG Blocks closed on the purchase of most of the assets of ECHO DCL, which specializes in the design and construction of permanent and temporary modular buildings. These projects are expected to generate approximately $1.7 million in aggregate revenue to the Company and join the previously announced projects being fabricated at the facility, including the approximately $4.0 million in aggregate revenue mixed-used South Florida hospitality project announced by the Company on July 6, 2020 and the approximately $2.9 million in aggregate revenue SG ECHO New Mexico project announced on September 28, 2020.

Rendering of a planned SG Blocks project (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased to announce these three construction projects, underscoring the true benefit of our investment in the ECHO DCL facility,” stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “As we said when we announced the acquisition of ECHO DCL, we believe it offers us an opportunity to vertically integrate a large portion of our cost of goods sold, as well as increase margins, productivity and efficiency in the areas of design, estimating, manufacturing and delivery. We see tremendous momentum across our businesses as these announcements indicate, and look forward to completing and delivering these durable and environmentally sustainable buildings.”

The projects announced today include: i) an engagement to provide an approximately 2,000 square foot COVID rapid response facility in Minnesota, with a target completion date of Q4 2020; ii) an agreement to provide multiple buildings totaling approximately 18,000 square feet in the southeast, with a target completion date of Q4 2020, and; iii) an engagement to deliver a 3,000 square foot administrative security building in Arizona, with a target completion date of Q1 2021.

The SG ECHO manufacturing facility, located in Durant, Oklahoma, is a two-building, 70,000 square foot modular manufacturing facility. Since inception, the ECHO DCL facility has catered to the space needs of major markets, including military, education, administration facilities, health care, government, commercial and residential manufacturing, and SG Blocks expects to continue to support these and other industries with its container-based modular units.