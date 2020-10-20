Harfang Strenghens and Doubles the Size of the Gold-In-Till Anomaly at its Serpent Property (James Bay, Québec)

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“ Harfang ”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce 90 new results from the summer 2020 till survey on its 100% owned Serpent Property (“Property”) in James Bay (Québec) ( Figs. 1 and 2 ). The results define a large (>8 km 2 ) gold-in-till anomaly (gold grains extracted from a mineralized body by the action of a glacier and now dispersed in the soil), suggesting an extensive gold system on the Property.

3 till samples containing above 100 gold grains (432, 308, 141) among which 69, 47 and 50% of the grains, respectively, have a pristine shape;

Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) from 5 samples returning gold values above 5 g/t Au (16.90, 14.50, 10.20, 9.52, 6.44 g/t Au);

50 till samples returned 20 gold grains or more now forming a gold-in-till anomaly covering an area at least 8 km2.



Actual results show that the gold-in-till anomaly area is significantly enlarged and remains open. Today, the anomaly is defined by a cluster of 60 till samples containing ≥20 gold grains (Fig. 3) and more than 25 HMC values ≥1 g/t Au covering an area exceeding 8 km2 (Fig. 4). Additional till results from the summer and fall programs are pending. Our last survey revealed 10 samples with 20 gold grains or more spread over approximately 4 km2 (see press release dated January 16, 2020).

Both gold grain counts and gold values in HMC’s yielded highly significant results. Fifty out of 90 new samples contain 20 gold grains or more. This quantity of gold grains is considered anomalous as background in the region is expected to be below 5 grains. Three samples collected in 2020 contain above 100 gold grains with the highest count at 432 gold grains, including 297 pristine grains (Figs. 3 to 5). Pristine grains are delicate pieces of free gold that are generally interpreted to have been derived from bedrock sources close to the sampling sites. These samples having more than 100 gold grains and above 47% pristine grains form a clear dispersal train aligned into the main glacial direction. Partial HMC results from 2020 include 12 samples (out of 29 analyzed samples) above 1 g/t Au (anomalous threshold value) (Fig. 4). Four contiguous samples distributed over a strike length of 1.3 km returned more than 10 g/t Au (18.8, 16.9, 14.5 and 10.2 g/t Au). The high HMC and gold grain counts values are located at the proximity and down-ice of major structures and near newly-discovered gold showings. Figure 6 shows many gold specks in a narrow (<3 cm) and discontinuous quartz vein located up-ice that graded 222.58 g/t Au. Visible gold was observed in quartz veins, gabbros and pyroxenites at several localities inside the anomaly.