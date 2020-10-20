 

Pharmather Files for FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Ketamine in Parkinson's Disease

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“Pharmather” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce it has filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to receive Orphan Drug Designation (“ODD”) for ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s Disease (“LID-PD”).

"We are excited to announce our FDA ODD application submission for ketamine, as it would grant us special status and accelerate the development of ketamine to treat LID-PD, a significant unmet clinical need in Parkinson’s Disease," stated Fabio Chianelli, CEO of Pharmather. "The FDA ODD application leverages established clinical research and intellectual property that we have exclusively secured for ketamine in LID-PD and it complements our strategy in pursuing an FDA investigational new drug application to conduct a Phase 2 clinical study in LID-PD later this year."

The global Parkinson’s Disease market is expected to grow from USD $5 billion in 2019 to USD $7.5 billion by the end of 20251 and it is estimated that the potential market opportunity for LID-PD to be over USD $3 billion in the U.S. alone.

The FDA ODD would qualify ketamine for certain benefits and incentives, including seven years of marketing exclusivity, potential tax credits for certain activities, eligibility for orphan drug grants, and the waiver of certain administrative fees.

Promising Results with Ketamine in Parkinson’s Disease

Ketamine is an FDA-approved drug with a known safety profile. Prior clinical reports suggest that low-dose ketamine infusions are well tolerated and can improve pain and depression, both often comorbidities in Parkinson’s Disease patients.

Inventors Dr. Scott Sherman and Dr. Torsten Falk, both associate professors at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, are working with Tech Launch Arizona to patent the results from preclinical data and five case studies in Parkinson’s Disease patients showing that low-dose sub-anesthetic ketamine infusion indicates tolerability, safety and the potential of long-term therapeutic benefit to reduce Levodopa-induced dyskinesia, improve on time, and reduce depression. 2-6

