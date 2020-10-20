nScrypt Bioprints PetVivo Biomaterial for Orthopedic Implants

The nScrypt BAT technology was able to easily 3D bioprint PetVivo’s proprietary aqueous hydrogel biomaterial in symmetrical structures. nScrypt’s BAT system uses five print heads in an ISO 5 cleanroom printing environment to create medical implants in a hospital setting.

According to nScrypt’s CEO, Dr. Ken Church:

We are delighted with the results of our BAT bioprinting of PetVivo’s biomaterial. Our BAT system outfitted with our SmartPumpTM and nFD tool heads precisely microdispenses or extrudes all the ingredients needed to construct living tissue, such as biomaterials, living cells, and scaffolds, with cell viability in excess of 95%. Our BAT uses the same technology as our 3D manufacturing systems, which can make surgical tools and devices for patients with healing challenges.

The PetVivo biomaterial, which consists of collagen, elastin, and heparin, can be used to create regenerative and/or biologically integrative medical devices, injected particles, coatings, and drug delivery vehicles. In addition, the PetVivo biomaterial can be combined with other biomaterials, enabling various kinds of implants to be created. PetVivo’s biomaterial technology is highly suited for the substitution or replacement of slower healing permanent implants used today, especially in orthopedic markets, such as spine and knee. PetVivo’s current product, Kush, is being sold as an injected medical device particulate to reinforce damaged joint cartilage tissue in lame osteoarthritic dogs and horses by mimicking cartilage components, structure and function.

nScript is working in collaboration with PetVivo to ascertain a technological potential for creating on-demand medical devices in a hospital setting and to recreate biological structures to optimize the healing process. The PetVivo biomaterial mimics the living body’s extracellular matrix that all cells use as support to create tissue. Being able to print the PetVivo biomaterial in combination with other materials in a surgical setting can provide great medical benefit by helping to promote neovascularization, stem cell organization, and overall recruitment of tissue healing cells to mend the body. “We are all very excited to continue developing the PetVivo biomaterial with nScrypt’s 3D bioprinting capabilities and using with other biomaterials to make them more biologically integrative,” stated Dr. Church.



About nScrypt

Orlando, Florida-based nScrypt designs and manufactures award-winning, next-generation, high-precision microdispensing, 3D Manufacturing, and biomanufacturing equipment and solutions for industrial applications, with unmatched accuracy and flexibility. Serving the printed electronics, electronics packaging, solar cell metallization, communications, printed antenna, life science, chemical/pharmaceutical, defense, space, 3D printing, and bioprinting industries, our equipment and solutions are widely used by the military, academic and research institutes, government agencies and national labs, and private companies. The nScrypt BAT Series Bioprinter, which won the 2003 R&D 100 award, launched to the International Space Station in July 2019. www.nScrypt.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

For more information about PetVivo and Kush, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

CONTACT:

Brandon Dickerson

nScrypt Inc.

Email: bdickerson2@nscrypt.com

Phone: (407) 275-4720

Attachment