World Experts in Infectious Diseases & Critical Care Form Pluristem’s COVID-19 Steering Committee

The Steering Committee announcement follows Pluristem’s recent expansion of its Phase II COVID-19 trial to Israel earlier this month . Comprised of five prominent professors and medical doctors in the fields of infectious diseases, critical care, pulmonology and internal medicine, Pluristem’s COVID-19 Steering Committee is chaired by Professor Dellinger, MD and includes:

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. ( Nasdaq:PSTI ) (TASE:PSTI) , a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological products, today named medical experts to form the Steering Committee for its clinical program relating to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. Pluristem is currently conducting Phase II studies of its PLX-PAD cells to treat hospitalized patients suffering from severe COVID-19 complicated by ARDS in the U.S., Europe and Israel. The Company is also conducting an Expanded Access Program in the U.S. and a per-patient Compassionate Use Program in Israel.

R. Phillip Dellinger, MD, MSc, MCCM, Cooper University Health Care, U.S.

Professor Dellinger is a Professor of Medicine and Distinguished Scholar at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University (CMSRU) and Senior Critical Care Attending at Cooper University Hospital. Professor Dellinger is a past-President of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) and was the 15th recipient of the SCCM Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. He was the lead author of the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Surviving Sepsis Campaign International Guidelines on the Management of Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock and senior author on the 2016 guidelines.

Galia Rahav, MD, PhD Sheba Medical Center, Israel

Professor Rahav is the Head of the Infectious Diseases Unit and Laboratories at the Sheba Medical Center, and a full academic Professor of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University. Professor Rahav earned her MD from the Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School, Jerusalem and has specialization certificates in internal medicine, infectious diseases, and clinical microbiology.

Mitchell Levy, MD, MCCM, FCCP, Brown University, U.S.

Professor Levy is the Chief of the Division of Critical Care, Pulmonary, and Sleep Medicine, Department of Medicine, at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, where he also serves as a Professor of Medicine. He is also the Medical Director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island. Dr. Levy is a founding member and Executive Committee member of the Surviving Sepsis Campaign, a global initiative to improve the care of patients with severe sepsis. Professor Levy earned his MD from State University of New York at Buffalo. He is a past-President of the Society of Critical Care Medicine.