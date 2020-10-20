Microbix Creates Further COVID-19 Quality Assessment Products

Antigen-based tests look for intact or fragmented virus within a patient sample, which can be taken and analyzed at the same point-of-care. Such tests are proving to be a faster and less expensive option for screening for COVID-19 disease, although they will likely not replace lab-based nucleic-acid (“NAAT” or “RT-PCR”) testing for definitive diagnosis. An initial group of antigen-based tests have been authorized for emergency use by authorities such as the United States FDA, which has made six such tests available.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces its creation, external verification, initial sales, and first shipments of a new class of quality assessment products (QAPs) to help implement or ensure workflow accuracy of antigen-based tests for the virus causing COVID-19 disease.

Microbix created its antigen-test QAPs to support laboratory proficiency testing and accreditation, test development or lab training, and support of clinical lab workflows. External validation of these products has been completed with multiple test makers and is one of the catalysts for the current disclosure.

Furthermore, yesterday Microbix shipped over a thousand units of a prototype of these QAPs – purchased by international proficiency-testing and accreditation agencies for widespread clinical lab confirmations of their reliability across the COVID-19 antigen-tests now coming into use. Upon receipt of such widespread validation, Microbix will complete assembly of the detailed technical file necessary to register/license its COVID-19 antigen-test QAPs for clinical lab use. With regulatory work completed, they will become available for lab testing workflow support – as “ REDx FLOQ SARS-CoV-2 Ag ” positive and negative samples that are room-temperature stable and formatted on COPAN FLOQSwabs.

Microbix believes these COVID-19 antigen-test QAPs compliment the COVID-19 nucleic-acid test QAPs created this spring ( REDx FLOQ SARS-CoV-2 & REDx Controls SARS-CoV-2 ) that have since been successfully adopted to support proficiency testing, lab training, and the quality management systems of clinical laboratories in Australia, the European Union, North America, Scandinavia, and the UK. Microbix remains committed to continuing to build its portfolio of innovative, proprietary, and branded QAPs – currently focused within the respiratory and sexually-transmitted categories of infectious disease.