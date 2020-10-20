Lantronix Engineering Services Support Creation of Embodied’s Moxie, a Revolutionary Robot for Child Development

Lantronix Helped Create Moxie’s AI-Driven Operating System With Advanced IoT, Camera, Privacy and Security Functionality

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that its engineering team supported Embodied Inc., an industry-leading robotics and artificial intelligence company, in the creation of, a revolutionary new companion robot for children.



“Security and privacy have been an uncompromising priority for us since the inception of Moxie, which is why it was extremely important for us to work with Lantronix Engineering Services. Lantronix has an impressive track record and a deep and solid expertise in security,” said Paolo Pirjanian, CEO and Founder of Embodied Inc. “With the support of the Lantronix team to aid in the development of a secure operating system with advanced IoT, privacy, security, and camera technologies, we were able to bring Moxie to market.”