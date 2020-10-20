 

Green Thumb Industries to Open 49th Retail Location, Rise Monroeville in Pennsylvania, on October 21

globenewswire
20.10.2020   

CHICAGO and MONROEVILLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Rise Monroeville, its 49th retail location, on October 21.  Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to 412 Food Rescue, a non-profit that works with food retailers, wholesalers, restaurants, caterers, universities and other food providers to rescue unsellable but perfectly good food and provide it to nonprofit organizations that serve those experiencing food insecurity.

“We are thrilled to open the 13th Rise store in Pennsylvania as we continue to create jobs across the state,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “The team is also honored to support 412 Food Rescue’s important work of collaborating with community businesses and organizations to help eradicate hunger, especially during these difficult times.”

“We are thankful that Green Thumb and Rise Monroeville have chosen to make a donation to 412 Food Rescue in celebration of the opening of their new store,” said Jessi Marsh, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships for 412 Food Rescue. “We are appreciative of their investment in the community by supporting us as we carry out our mission to end food waste and eliminate hunger.”

Over 378,000 patients are registered with the Pennsylvania program, including 225,000 active card holders. Approximately 16.5 million cannabis products have been sold since the program’s inception, yielding $780 million in retail sales and $519 million in wholesale sales.

Monroeville is located about 10 miles east of Pittsburgh, the second largest city in Pennsylvania. In addition to Rise Monroeville, there are Rise retail stores in Pennsylvania in the following locations: Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Erie, Hermitage, Latrobe, King of Prussia, Mechanicsburg, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures. Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm and Dr. Solomon’s.

