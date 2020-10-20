Revive Therapeutics Signs Supply Agreement With Havn Life Sciences for Psychedelic Compounds

Expanding research and development of naturally-derived psilocybin for future FDA IND-enabling and clinical studies

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce it has signed a supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE : HAVN) (FRA: 5NP) (“Havn Life”) to source naturally-derived psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin, for use in future investigational new drug (“IND”) enabling studies and clinical trials under the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) guidelines.



"We are excited about our strategic partnership with Havn Life as one of our suppliers of psychoactive compounds that we intend to develop and commercialize using our established tannin-chitosan based proprietary oral-thin film delivery system, for the pharmaceutical and wellness markets,” said Michael Frank, Revive’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are developing unique products with both synthetic and naturally-derived psilocybin and building relationships with companies and institutions that support our objectives in the psychedelic space including our established relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the research and clinical development of our novel Psilocybin oral-thin film product and the Phase 1 clinical study using psilocybin in the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder.”

Havn Life Sciences is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds.

Susan Chapelle, Co-CEO, Havn Life added: “Our path at Havn Life has always been very clear: to supply standardized, quality controlled compounds to researchers so they can do the research that’s necessary to document health and wellness benefits of psychedelic medicine and ultimately help the industry with the knowledge required to legalize these compounds. We are thrilled to have signed this supply agreement with Revive Therapeutics to help further their work in this field. Both of our companies are leading innovators in the space, and we look forward to helping Revive achieve their goals with our compound supply.”