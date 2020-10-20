 

Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 earnings on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 results will be issued before the call.

The broadcast of the conference call presentation and related financial information will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com (click on the webcast icon and follow the instructions). A replay of the call and presentation will be available through the Archives section of the same website.

Interested parties without access to the Internet may dial the following numbers:

Domestic Callers:

 

833-726-8488

International Callers:

 

830-213-7680

Confirmation Number:

 

7486759

About Aramark
 Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

