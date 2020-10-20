Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 earnings on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 results will be issued before the call.

The broadcast of the conference call presentation and related financial information will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com (click on the webcast icon and follow the instructions). A replay of the call and presentation will be available through the Archives section of the same website.