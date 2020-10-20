Veritone Launches New DraftClips.com Site Featuring Exclusive, AI-Enabled Basketball Footage

Veritone , Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE , and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, today announced the launch of its 2020 professional basketball draft experience site, DraftClips.com .

Veritone launches no-cost, ad-free and AI-enabled professional basketball draft experience site, DraftClips.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Built on Veritone Digital Media Hub and powered by Veritone aiWARE, DraftClips.com provides fans with no-cost, ad-free access to more than 2,600 exclusive collegiate and international basketball clips and images and features unique highlights and profile summaries of elite players projected to be selected in this year’s professional basketball draft on November 18. The site gives users access to highly curated video clips, many of which have never been broadcasted previously. The streamlined user experience features AI-enabled search capabilities that enable sports fans to easily find and watch clips of their favorite players and teams, and analyze plays by this year’s top draft prospects.

“After the success of our professional football DraftClips.com in early April, we’re eager to provide sports fans with free direct access to rich college basketball content leading up to this year’s professional basketball draft,” said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. “As the exclusive licensing partner for many collegiate and professional sports properties, Veritone has one of the largest collections of iconic sports content in the U.S. Since March Madness was cancelled this year and sports fans haven’t seen their favorite college basketball players in action for a long time, we’re thrilled to offer a portal where fans can easily access and relive thousands of highlight and analysis clips.”

In addition to the hundreds of hours of featured clips, DraftClips.com also includes in-depth player profiles and analysis to provide fans with an opportunity to catch up with their favorite college players and analyze their teams’ potential selections. With more than 2,600 high-resolution clips of key plays, including multiple camera angles that never made it to TV highlights, DraftClips.com provides unmatched content –– including iconic dunks, three-point shots, assists, blocks and more –– from the NCAA, PAC-12, Big Ten and Imagn.