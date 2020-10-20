 

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on November 9, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on November 9, 2020 to provide a business update and discuss the financial results.

Monday, November 9th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time

Domestic:

 

 

833-979-2765

International:

 

 

343-761-2590

Webcast:

 

 

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2782252/98CE860F96E5E61156B02BB7CC5A934B

Conference ID:

 

 

3686467

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

