 

Franklyn D. Reynolds Tapped to Lead Avangrid Networks Companies in Connecticut and Massachusetts

AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today the appointment of Franklyn D. (“Frank”) Reynolds to lead Avangrid Networks’ gas and electric companies in Connecticut and Massachusetts, effective immediately.

As President of UIL Holdings Corporation, Reynolds will oversee United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas in Connecticut, as well as Berkshire Gas in Massachusetts. With a total of more than 1,500 employees, the companies provide electricity and natural gas services to nearly 765,000 customers in the two states.

“I have worked closely with Frank in the last few years and have great faith in his ability to lead the UIL companies as they make the transition to a cleaner, smarter and more sustainable energy future,” said Avangrid Networks President & CEO Anthony Marone. “He has a proven track record in operations and management, while always maintaining a focus on the customer.”

Reynolds succeeds Marone, who continued to lead the UIL companies after he was promoted to President & CEO of Avangrid Networks in 2019. Reynolds will report directly to Marone.

Reynolds, a retired Connecticut Army National Guard Major who has worked at AVANGRID and its predecessor companies for more than 20 years, had been President of Berkshire Gas since January 2019, a position he held simultaneously with his role as Avangrid Network’s Vice President of Gas Integration, to which he was appointed a year earlier.

“I am excited to start my new role at these great companies, each of which has been serving customers and communities for more than 120 years,” said Reynolds. “We have a great team in place with a strong culture of customer service and innovation, and I hope to build on that legacy.”

Reynolds began his utility career in operations and administration at Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas, where he served as the assistant to the CEO during the merger of those companies with Energy East. His subsequent assignments included serving as Vice President of Asset Management and Planning for Avangrid Networks, and prior to that as Vice President of General Services for Iberdrola USA.

A Connecticut native, Reynolds holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of New Haven and a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from Central Connecticut State University. He has completed executive course work at Iberdrola’s School of Management, the Ross School of Business and at Wharton.

In addition to his service with the Army National Guard, from which he retired in 2004 after 20 years, Reynolds previously served in both board and advisory capacities with the Urban League of Rochester, N.Y., Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Rochester and on the Advisory Board of Roberts Wesleyan College, also in Rochester. He is currently on the Advisory Board at the University of New Haven.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $35 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

