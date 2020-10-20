Acerus Announces Rights Offering and Standby Commitment

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (“Acerus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ASP, OTCQB: ASPCF) is pleased to announce that it will be offering rights (the "Rights Offering") to holders of its common shares ("Common Shares") of record at the close of business on October 27, 2020 (the "Record Date"). Pursuant to the Rights Offering, each holder of Common Shares will receive one transferable right (a "Right") for each Common Share held. Every 1.91984064 Rights will entitle a holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.025 per common share (the "Subscription Price"). The Rights Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $13,165,000.

The Subscription Price is equal to approximately an 37.97% discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the 5 day period ending on October 19, 2020. Based on the 1,010,988,081 Common Shares outstanding as of the date of this news release, a maximum of 526,600,000 Common Shares could be issued pursuant to the Rights Offering, representing 52.09% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares. The final number of Common Shares will depend on the actual number of Common Shares issued and outstanding on the Record Date. The Rights Offering will be conducted in Canada, and in those jurisdictions where Acerus may lawfully offer the Rights.