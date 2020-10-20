Acerus Announces Rights Offering and Standby Commitment
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (“Acerus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ASP, OTCQB: ASPCF) is pleased to announce that it will be offering rights (the "Rights Offering") to holders of its common shares ("Common Shares") of record at the close of business on October 27, 2020 (the "Record Date"). Pursuant to the Rights Offering, each holder of Common Shares will receive one transferable right (a "Right") for each Common Share held. Every 1.91984064 Rights will entitle a holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.025 per common share (the "Subscription Price"). The Rights Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $13,165,000.
The Subscription Price is equal to approximately an 37.97% discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the 5 day period ending on October 19, 2020. Based on the 1,010,988,081 Common Shares outstanding as of the date of this news release, a maximum of 526,600,000 Common Shares could be issued pursuant to the Rights Offering, representing 52.09% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares. The final number of Common Shares will depend on the actual number of Common Shares issued and outstanding on the Record Date. The Rights Offering will be conducted in Canada, and in those jurisdictions where Acerus may lawfully offer the Rights.
The Rights Offering will include an additional subscription privilege under which holders of Rights who fully exercise their basic subscription privilege will be entitled to subscribe pro rata for additional Common Shares, if available, that were not otherwise subscribed for in the Rights Offering.
A Rights Offering notice, together with Rights certificates, will be mailed to registered holders of Common Shares as of the Record Date. Full details of the Rights Offering, including information regarding the distributions of the Rights and the procedures to be followed, are included in the Rights Offering circular, which will be filed today, together with the Rights Offering notice, under Acerus' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To subscribe for Common Shares, a completed Rights certificate, together with payment in full of the aggregate Subscription Price for the Common Shares subscribed for, must be received by the subscription agent for the Rights Offering, TSX Trust Corporation, prior to the expiry of the Rights at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary.
