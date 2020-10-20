 

Enterprise Florida Choses NexTech’s InfernoAR for Virtual, International Trade Shows

Public-private Partnership of Business and Government Leaders Utilizing Virtual Events to Drive Global Trade Development for Florida Business.

Company continues to expand its global footprint for video conferencing and virtual trade shows as digital transformation accelerates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce that its InfernoAR platform has been selected by Enterprise Florida, Inc. for its first-ever virtual Florida International Trade Expo, taking place March 16-18, 2021. Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) is a public-private partnership between Florida’s business and government leaders and is the principal economic development organization for the state of Florida. This contract's initial value is $200,000 and will be the first in a 12-month initial deal between Enterprise Florida and NexTech.

Enterprise Florida, Inc. has announced the first-ever Florida International Trade Expo, a virtual showcase and matchmaker of leading Florida export products and services. Taking place over three days from March 16th to March 18th, 2021, Florida is the first U.S. state to organize such a virtual trade event.

“Enterprise Florida’s international trade and development team is the best in the nation, and this is another historic first for our team,” said Enterprise Florida president and CEO Jamal Sowell, who also serves as Florida’s Secretary of Commerce. “Earlier this year we announced the new virtual trade show and business matchmaking grant programs. Launching the Florida International Trade Expo is the next step in making sure the state’s small businesses continue to recover and grow.”

NexTech is working with Enterprise Florida to create an inclusive and safe virtual event that enables small- and medium-sized Florida manufacturers and providers to showcase their products and services to potential distributors and buyers around the world. Through InfernoAR, NexTech will provide B2B meeting facilitation, networking and ‘matchmaking’ software that pairs distributors with exhibitors. The Company’s end-to-end virtual event platform also offers Enterprise Florida and its exhibitors opportunities to incorporate AR objects and human holograms, virtual event halls and 3D, volumetric recreations of exhibition booths.

