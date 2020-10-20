 

Fifth Third Bank Selects nCino to Accelerate its Digital Transformation

Leading financial services company will implement the nCino Bank Operating System to create a more streamlined and modernized digital experience for commercial clients and employees

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has selected the nCino Bank Operating System as a foundational technology platform to help the Bank accelerate its digital transformation, streamline its commercial banking business and provide greater transparency, efficiency and convenience to its employees and clients.

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third is a recognized innovator that continues to evolve its service model to ensure a focus on continuous enhancements, personalization and digitization of client touch points. By adopting the nCino Bank Operating System, Fifth Third is gaining a flexible and agile digital solution that can span business lines and channels and connect employees, clients and third parties on a single platform, eliminating silos to bring new levels of collaboration and transparency to the institution. nCino offers a unified system that provides the functionality necessary to complete mission-critical workflow, enabling client onboarding, loan origination, deposit account opening, and real-time analytics, all while helping to manage regulatory compliance.

“It’s clear that the next two years in banking will look very different than the previous two,” said Jude Schramm, executive vice president and chief information officer at Fifth Third. “As more and more interactions are shifting from physical to digital, we want to ensure we are accelerating our digital transformation to provide our employees and clients with cutting-edge tools and technology. The nCino platform offers capabilities that allow us to innovate faster and serve commercial clients in a more efficient way.”

“The nCino Bank Operating System will offer our employees a more streamlined platform to serve our clients through unique, value-added, and digitally-driven products and services,” added Kevin Lavender, executive vice president and head of commercial banking at Fifth Third. “In today's world, speed, convenience and digital capabilities are paramount, and nCino was the clear provider for our commercial banking business. We believe this relationship will enable us to achieve a world-class infrastructure by combining personalized touchpoints and experiences with the most innovative technology.”

