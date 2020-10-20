 

Lithium Americas Provides Corporate Update and Establishes US$100M ATM Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 13:30  |  95   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding the status of the Company and its projects. In addition, the Company has established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue up to US$100 million (or its Canadian dollar equivalent) of common shares (the “Common Shares”) from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion.

“With over 60% of the capital costs spent and enhanced COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place, we remain fully-funded to advance Caucharí-Olaroz to production,” said Jon Evans, President and CEO. “In Nevada, the permitting process continues to progress as planned with the public comment period complete on the Draft EIS and local support with the recently approved tax abatements from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Finally, the Company has decided to implement an ATM Program to strengthen our position as we advance discussions with potential partners and customers at Thacker Pass.”  

Caucharí-Olaroz

Construction activities at the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”) in Jujuy, Argentina are underway with enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

Progress continues at site with focus on the carbonate plant civil works and the lime plant construction. All critical equipment remains on track to be delivered by the end of 2020. The Company continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the construction schedule. Based on the current remobilization plan, which follows health and safety guidelines requiring a significantly reduced workforce at site, the Company expects construction to be complete by the end of 2021 with production in early 2022.

Capital costs remain unchanged at US$565 million, on a 100% basis, including the contingency. As of September 30, 2020, over 60% of the capital costs have been spent with over 80% committed. In addition, the Company recently completed a detailed review to confirm operating cost assumptions based on the 2019 feasibility study estimates remain less than US$3,600/t of battery-quality lithium carbonate.

Thacker Pass

Permitting continues to advance as planned at the Thacker Pass lithium clay project (“Thacker Pass”) in Nevada, USA with all major permits expected to be received by the end of Q1 2021. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) recently completed the 45-day public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) as published by the BLM in Q3 2020. The BLM is in the process of incorporating public comments into the Final EIS which will form the basis of the Record of Decision (“ROD”).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...