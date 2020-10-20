Lithium Americas Provides Corporate Update and Establishes US$100M ATM Program

“With over 60% of the capital costs spent and enhanced COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place, we remain fully-funded to advance Caucharí-Olaroz to production,” said Jon Evans, President and CEO. “In Nevada, the permitting process continues to progress as planned with the public comment period complete on the Draft EIS and local support with the recently approved tax abatements from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Finally, the Company has decided to implement an ATM Program to strengthen our position as we advance discussions with potential partners and customers at Thacker Pass.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC ) (TSX: LAC ) (“ Lithium Americas ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding the status of the Company and its projects. In addition, the Company has established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue up to US$100 million (or its Canadian dollar equivalent) of common shares (the “Common Shares”) from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion.

Caucharí-Olaroz

Construction activities at the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”) in Jujuy, Argentina are underway with enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

Progress continues at site with focus on the carbonate plant civil works and the lime plant construction. All critical equipment remains on track to be delivered by the end of 2020. The Company continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the construction schedule. Based on the current remobilization plan, which follows health and safety guidelines requiring a significantly reduced workforce at site, the Company expects construction to be complete by the end of 2021 with production in early 2022.

Capital costs remain unchanged at US$565 million, on a 100% basis, including the contingency. As of September 30, 2020, over 60% of the capital costs have been spent with over 80% committed. In addition, the Company recently completed a detailed review to confirm operating cost assumptions based on the 2019 feasibility study estimates remain less than US$3,600/t of battery-quality lithium carbonate.

Thacker Pass

Permitting continues to advance as planned at the Thacker Pass lithium clay project (“Thacker Pass”) in Nevada, USA with all major permits expected to be received by the end of Q1 2021. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) recently completed the 45-day public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) as published by the BLM in Q3 2020. The BLM is in the process of incorporating public comments into the Final EIS which will form the basis of the Record of Decision (“ROD”).