Pacira to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday October 29, 2020

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results before the open of the U.S. markets on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-845-0779 and provide the passcode 5997369. International callers may dial 1-720-545-0035 and use the same passcode. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com.