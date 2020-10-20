OptimizeRx to Participate at Investor Conferences in November

ROCHESTER, Mich., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has been invited to participate in two investor conferences being held in November.

Event: Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

Attendance Date: November 12, 2020

Format: Virtual 1x1 meetings

Registration: Please contact your Stifel institutional sales representative.

OptimizeRx management is scheduled to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at both conferences.

Management will discuss the company’s recently reported preliminary results for the third quarter of 2020. The company expects record revenue of more than $10.0 million, up over 100% versus the same year-ago quarter, along with positive non-GAAP net income.

They will review how this growth is being driven organically by a combination of enterprise deals and tactical programs, as its life science customers increasingly see the value in transparent access to physicians and patients via the OptimizeRx digital health platform.

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with OptimizeRx, you may submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conferences. For any questions about the company, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Stifel

Stifel is a full-service investment firm with a distinguished history of providing securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, institutions, corporations, and municipalities. Established in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Stifel is one of the nation’s leading firms.

For more information about Stifel, visit www.stifel.com.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

