 

VitalHub Announces Licensing of Digital Outpatient Flow Management Solution via Australian Partner Device Technologies to Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in Melbourne

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the licensing of a suite of Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) Digital Outpatient Management solutions, in partnership with Australia’s Device Technologies, to Melbourne’s Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital (“Royal Victorian”).

The Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in Melbourne has purchased a suite of new digital technology to help improve the way it manages Specialist Clinic appointments. The hospital, which cares for more than 220,000 patients per year, has partnered with VitalHub subsidiary, UK-based digital healthcare technology specialist, Intouch with Health, and the Company’s Australian partner, Device Technologies, to implement the project which will overhaul the way the hospital manages the movement of patients during their appointments and gives staff improved access to information using new digital solutions to replace some paper-based processes.

As part of the project, staff at the Royal Victorian will use a new, central digital dashboard to view the location of each Specialist Clinic patient and monitor the progress of their appointment in real-time. Intouch with Health’s Flow Manager dashboard will also allow hospital staff to access a form where they can book and manage the capacity of rooms across the hospital and maximize room usage. Hospital management will also benefit from a specialist analysis solution which allows monitoring and pro-active management of the service in line with key performance indicators.

Intouch’s patient-facing technology at the hospital will include self-check-in kiosks to allow patients to register their arrival and digital patient calling screens in clinic waiting areas that will alert patients when their clinician is ready to see them. Additional technology solutions will also be deployed that automatically push alerts to patients to update them on possible delays to their appointment, as well as electronic wayfinding maps to help patients find their way around the hospital more efficiently. Improving the way clinicians record the results of a patient’s appointment, the hospital will move away from paper-based records and introduce Intouch’s eOutcomes module to record appointment information digitally and improve data accuracy.

