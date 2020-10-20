 

XPO Logistics Creates 15,000 Jobs in North America in Preparation for Holiday Peak

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced a major recruitment effort aimed at filling 15,000 job openings in North America. Applicants are encouraged to search available positions here.

XPO is hiring permanent, seasonal, full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried roles in its logistics, transportation and corporate operations. Distribution center jobs – the largest portion of the recruitment program – represent approximately 8,000 opportunities across the US, with jobs available in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, California, Georgia, Tennessee and other states. The company’s goal is to fill all openings by November 15.

XPO is offering a number of substantial hiring incentives, depending on location. Eligible seasonal distribution center workers may receive additional peak incentive pay, premium overtime pay, weekly bonuses or referral bonuses. Drivers may be eligible for sign-on or retention bonuses, and qualifying applicants who are interested in a commercial driving career may be able to train tuition-free for their CDL-A license, while earning income at an XPO less-than-truckload service center.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “It’s gratifying to support the communities where we operate by creating thousands of jobs this year. Our retail and e-commerce customers are looking forward to a strong holiday season, with continued momentum into 2021. We expect that about 40% of our seasonal hires will move into permanent positions after the holidays.”

XPO has continued to serve its customers and the public throughout 2020 by keeping supply chains operating safely. The company made extensive COVID-19 safety modifications to its work environments earlier this year and continues to protect the physical, emotional and financial health of its employees.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1 203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


XPO Logistics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
XPO Logistics Expands Environmentally Friendly Fleet of Mega-Trucks and Semi-Trailers in Spain
15.10.20
XPO Logistics Named Supplier of the Year by Owens Corning
13.10.20
XPO Logistics Transports 3,000 Pairs of New Shoes to Nashville for Soles4Souls
09.10.20
XPO Logistics Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Friday, November 6, 2020
08.10.20
XPO Logistics Named Official Transportation Partner for Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walks
07.10.20
XPO Logistics Partners with Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
01.10.20
XPO Logistics Doubles App Downloads to 200,000
30.09.20
XPO Logistics Wins Two Awards for Excellence from Whirlpool Corporation
24.09.20
XPO Logistics Awarded Bronze Status as Military Friendly Employer